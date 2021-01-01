« previous next »
Author Topic: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site  (Read 247 times)

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« on: Yesterday at 10:09:47 am »
https://stopthetories.vote/

Apologies if already posted in another thread, but given elections are tomorrow thought it would be useful for as many as possible to see it.

It's the first chance many of us have had to actively vote against them, and also engage in debates with candidates and their teams.




Online Red-Soldier

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:18:07 am »
Lib Dems have the biggest chance of beating them here.

Already posted my vote.
Online Red Beret

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:18:37 am »
Given I live in Liverpool, I'll probably vote Green in these elections.  The main parties have embarrassed my city long enough.

Obs in the GE I'll be voting Labour.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:23:07 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 10:09:47 am
https://stopthetories.vote/

Apologies if already posted in another thread, but given elections are tomorrow thought it would be useful for as many as possible to see it.

It's the first chance many of us have had to actively vote against them, and also engage in debates with candidates and their teams.






Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:26:28 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:18:37 am
Given I live in Liverpool, I'll probably vote Green in these elections.  The main parties have embarrassed my city long enough.

Obs in the GE I'll be voting Labour.


I'll be voting Labour. Hoping a clear message will be sent that people want the Tories out.
Offline Lusty

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:11:50 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:18:07 am
Lib Dems have the biggest chance of beating them here.

Already posted my vote.
They say that everywhere ;D
Offline Lusty

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:34:31 pm
;D

To be fair, that site hasn't got a clue for my ward.  My local councilors were part of a unity alliance, who were then ousted by the Tories, along with other Tories masquerading as independents.

We had a progressive council for a year - 2019-2020.  I hope they can regain control!!
Yeah I don't think the tactical voting sites work everywhere, it's not always clear cut.

I'm not voting this year, but last year when my ward was up for election I got leaflets from Labour, Lib Dems and the Greens through the door all saying they were the only party that could beat the Tories.  In the end it was only the Green party candidate that actually knocked on the door and that was enough to convince me they were the only ones who really believed it.  Sure enough he won.

I'm going to have a nightmare figuring it out during the general election.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 03:43:41 pm
Yeah I don't think the tactical voting sites work everywhere, it's not always clear cut.

I'm not voting this year, but last year when my ward was up for election I got leaflets from Labour, Lib Dems and the Greens through the door all saying they were the only party that could beat the Tories.  In the end it was only the Green party candidate that actually knocked on the door and that was enough to convince me they were the only ones who really believed it.  Sure enough he won.

I'm going to have a nightmare figuring it out during the general election.

The only leaflets I've had are from Tories and Tory independents, not a bean from any of the progressive parties.  Such a poor showing!

The Tory voye collapsed in 2019 and I think it's going to collapse even further this time.  Every single seat is up for grabs. The question is, who's going to pick them up..?
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 03:11:50 pm
They say that everywhere ;D

There was one vote in our ward last time. The Lib Dems didnt even stand, but they are still saying they have the best chance of beating the Tories.

They havent.
Online Red Beret

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:14:26 am »
A friend posted on fb that some polling stations are asking voters to match their expression on their photo ID or the signature exactly.  Because of course having the ID itself isn't fucking enough  :butt
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:09:53 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:14:26 am
A friend posted on fb that some polling stations are asking voters to match their expression on their photo ID or the signature exactly.  Because of course having the ID itself isn't fucking enough  :butt

Presumably these c*nts are getting told to get to fuck?
