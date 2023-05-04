Further to my post, above:



The Tampax display surely references 'Tampongate'. I am unsure how widely this is known by younger ones here, but some 30 years ago, there was a Charles & Camilla 'sex-tape' of sorts - clam yourselves; I refer to a telephone conversation. But to describe the conversation as cringe worthy is surely an understatement.





CHARLES: Oh, God. I’ll just live inside your trousers or something. It would be much easier!



CAMILLA (laughing): What are you going to turn into, a pair of knickers? (Both laugh). Oh, you’re going to come back as a pair of knickers.



CHARLES: Or, God forbid, a Tampax. Just my luck! (Laughs)



CAMILLA: You are a complete idiot! (Laughs) Oh, what a wonderful idea.



CHARLES: My luck to be chucked down a lavatory and go on and on forever swirling round on the top, never going down.



CAMILLA (laughing): Oh darling!



CHARLES: Until the next one comes through.



CAMILLA: Oh, perhaps you could just come back as a box.



CHARLES: What sort of box?



CAMILLA: A box of Tampax, so you could just keep going.



CHARLES: That’s true.



CAMILLA: Repeating yourself … (laughing). Oh, darling, oh I just want you now.