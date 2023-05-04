Poll

 I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God

I shall say this humbly and with all my heart! God Save the King!
I shall mumble this somewhat
Meh
Not too happy about this
What a load of shite
I like Cheese, but not Royal Cheese. Royal cheese sucks ass!
« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Swearing Allegience to the King!  (Read 2325 times)

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,561
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #40 on: May 4, 2023, 04:12:39 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on May  4, 2023, 04:00:17 pm
I've heard that it is not "the test of knowledge of life in the UK", but officially "the test of knowledge of the booklet about life in the UK". Apparently there were some wrong stats in the booklet, but you still had to give those as an answer, instead of the correct ones, to pass.

Indeed.  Who needs to know English civil war battle dates or how much it costs to stand for local elections in order to assimilate into the UK?

Logged
Believer

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,528
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #41 on: May 4, 2023, 04:45:15 pm »
Fuck it all off.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #42 on: May 4, 2023, 05:33:15 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May  3, 2023, 10:02:26 am
Its a very un British thing, something which suits the reign of a Franco or Mussolini.

According to wikipedia been said in some form since at least the 13th century! If the Royalists wanna do it no biggie,no fucker is gonna be forced to say it.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,929
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #43 on: May 4, 2023, 06:56:47 pm »

For all the people taking the knee, they should have an amnesty and be allowed to return them all with no comebacks.
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #44 on: May 5, 2023, 12:02:13 am »
Quote from: wampa1 on May  3, 2023, 04:33:02 pm
Are they really gonna try and play the national anthem at Anfield? Are Celtic at home too?

Ive read tonight that PL arent too happy with Liverpool for having reservations about playing it, the club now leaning towards playing it due to pressure put on them.

Farce really.  If theyre that arsed why not make it mandatory?
« Last Edit: May 5, 2023, 12:05:41 am by RedBec1993 »
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,449
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #45 on: May 5, 2023, 12:53:28 am »
Not a chance, would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,371
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #46 on: May 5, 2023, 12:54:23 am »
I hope RAWK threads are locked on coronation day.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #47 on: May 5, 2023, 07:43:41 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
Not a chance, would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
You join Nobby Reserve and have made the cut (so to speak) to my signature line. Congratulations. :)
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,867
  • The first five yards........
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #48 on: May 5, 2023, 09:39:48 am »
I've just read the garbage for the first time.

"True allegiance"?? That was written by a dolt. What's wrong with simple "allegiance". It's one of those intensifiers that actually weakens what follows.





Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,519
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #49 on: May 5, 2023, 09:49:29 am »
Would rather see Liverpool win a throw in than the Monarchy win a trophy.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,373
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #50 on: May 5, 2023, 10:36:19 am »
National anthem to be played at Anfield this weekend. Mad.
Logged

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #51 on: May 5, 2023, 10:47:58 am »
Of course I'll be doing it, it would simply be wrong not to.

Of course I'm pledging my allegiance to Mollie King, former member of the girl group The Saturdays.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,929
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #52 on: May 5, 2023, 10:54:07 am »
https://www.joe.co.uk/news/pranksters-mow-giant-penis-into-lawn-on-famous-street-days-before-coronation-party-there-394260

Pranksters mow giant penis into lawn on famous street days before Coronation party there




A grand Coronation Party is due to take place on the lawn tomorrow

Pranksters have mown a giant penis into a famous perfect lawn on one of Britains most exclusive streets  just days before a Coronation party there.

Residents of Royal Crescent in Bath were stunned to see the large phallus appear on the grass outside their homes on Thursday.

The penis appeared overnight in the Somerset spa town but no-one knows why or who is responsible.

It appeared just two days before a large Coronation party is planned for the grounds of The Royal Crescent.

The street is known globally for a perfect lawn surrounded by a crescent of posh homes from the 18th century.

On Saturday, the Royal Crescent is hosting a Georgian-themed Grand Coronation Party.

Its flyer says: Celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Georgian era. Decorate your own regal crown, watch demonstrations on royal fashion and visit the Georgian Cook cooking up delicious recipes in the kitchen.
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,929
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #53 on: May 5, 2023, 10:54:48 am »
Quote from: CornerFlag on May  5, 2023, 10:47:58 am
Of course I'll be doing it, it would simply be wrong not to.

Of course I'm pledging my allegiance to Mollie King, former member of the girl group The Saturdays.

That's what your heart needs now mate, love and pride!
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,932
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #54 on: May 5, 2023, 11:05:41 am »
Quote from: CornerFlag on May  5, 2023, 10:47:58 am
Of course I'll be doing it, it would simply be wrong not to.

Of course I'm pledging my allegiance to Mollie King, former member of the girl group The Saturdays.

oh mollie king - told my girl if she lets herself go then i'll have to leave her for mollie - trouble is, she seemed more than happy with that  :o

Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,932
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #55 on: May 5, 2023, 11:06:13 am »
WOW didn't that picture turn out LARGE!
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,219
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #56 on: May 5, 2023, 11:19:42 am »
I'll always swear allegiance to Kenny.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,354
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #57 on: May 5, 2023, 11:29:29 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on May  5, 2023, 11:06:13 am
WOW didn't that picture turn out LARGE!

That armpit doesn't look like an armpit
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #58 on: May 5, 2023, 11:32:14 am »
I really hope there is no anthem at Anfield tomorrow.

One of the people near me is from Cheshire, I get the impression he might be a closet royalist.
Really cant be arsed with it
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,932
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #59 on: May 5, 2023, 11:32:40 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  5, 2023, 11:29:29 am
That armpit doesn't look like an armpit

i just don't know what you're referring to...
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,354
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #60 on: May 5, 2023, 11:37:41 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May  5, 2023, 11:32:14 am
I really hope there is no anthem at Anfield tomorrow.

One of the people near me is from Cheshire, I get the impression he might be a closet royalist.
Really cant be arsed with it

The club have confirmed they're doing it
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #61 on: May 5, 2023, 11:38:59 am »
I was apathetic about the Monarchy, they don't bother me, I don't bother with them...until now.  I didn't realise what a country of servile little creatures we are as a nation.  The whole coronation is a kick in the balls to those struggling and to double down on it they're suggesting we pledge allegiance ??  If you take a step back and look at this logically it's insane.

Oh, and good luck wrestling Mollie King out of the grasp of a 6.5ft sportsman.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,617
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #62 on: May 5, 2023, 11:40:31 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  5, 2023, 11:29:29 am
That armpit doesn't look like an armpit

:lmao

Put some respect on the one true Kings armpit.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,054
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #63 on: May 5, 2023, 12:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  5, 2023, 11:29:29 am
That armpit doesn't look like an armpit

I'll swear allegiance to that.  ;)
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #64 on: May 5, 2023, 12:21:52 pm »


https://twitter.com/IrvineWelsh/status/1652641842712793088

Edited to add:

The above surely references 'Tampongate'. I am unsure how widely this is known by younger ones here, but some 30 years ago, there was a Charles & Camilla 'sex-tape' of sorts - clam yourselves; I refer to a telephone conversation. To describe the conversation as cringe worthy is surely an understatement.

CHARLES: Oh, God. I’ll just live inside your trousers or something. It would be much easier!

CAMILLA (laughing): What are you going to turn into, a pair of knickers? (Both laugh). Oh, you’re going to come back as a pair of knickers.

CHARLES: Or, God forbid, a Tampax. Just my luck! (Laughs)

CAMILLA: You are a complete idiot! (Laughs) Oh, what a wonderful idea.

CHARLES: My luck to be chucked down a lavatory and go on and on forever swirling round on the top, never going down.

CAMILLA (laughing): Oh darling!

CHARLES: Until the next one comes through.

CAMILLA: Oh, perhaps you could just come back as a box.

CHARLES: What sort of box?

CAMILLA: A box of Tampax, so you could just keep going.

CHARLES: That’s true.

CAMILLA: Repeating yourself … (laughing). Oh, darling, oh I just want you now.
« Last Edit: May 5, 2023, 01:02:04 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,354
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #65 on: May 5, 2023, 12:30:49 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #66 on: May 5, 2023, 12:31:43 pm »
The panel on Question Time were falling over themselves to let the country know they'd be swearing allegiance to the King*.  In the case of David Lammy and Mark Harper they'd already done so but couldn't wait to do it again.  It would be interesting to know if the toadying came before or after the elevation to positions of power.

* Notable exception of Billy Bragg who compared it to Game of Thrones  ;D
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #67 on: May 5, 2023, 12:53:21 pm »
Further to my post, above:

The Tampax display surely references 'Tampongate'. I am unsure how widely this is known by younger ones here, but some 30 years ago, there was a Charles & Camilla 'sex-tape' of sorts - clam yourselves; I refer to a telephone conversation. But to describe the conversation as cringe worthy is surely an understatement.


CHARLES: Oh, God. I’ll just live inside your trousers or something. It would be much easier!

CAMILLA (laughing): What are you going to turn into, a pair of knickers? (Both laugh). Oh, you’re going to come back as a pair of knickers.

CHARLES: Or, God forbid, a Tampax. Just my luck! (Laughs)

CAMILLA: You are a complete idiot! (Laughs) Oh, what a wonderful idea.

CHARLES: My luck to be chucked down a lavatory and go on and on forever swirling round on the top, never going down.

CAMILLA (laughing): Oh darling!

CHARLES: Until the next one comes through.

CAMILLA: Oh, perhaps you could just come back as a box.

CHARLES: What sort of box?

CAMILLA: A box of Tampax, so you could just keep going.

CHARLES: That’s true.

CAMILLA: Repeating yourself … (laughing). Oh, darling, oh I just want you now.
« Last Edit: May 5, 2023, 03:05:38 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,433
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #68 on: May 5, 2023, 02:57:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  5, 2023, 12:30:49 pm
Mollie King's armpit approves of this message

Does she want you to be her tampon?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,617
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #69 on: May 5, 2023, 03:00:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  5, 2023, 02:57:04 pm
Does she want you to be her tampon?

Her roll-on.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,302
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #70 on: May 5, 2023, 10:28:48 pm »
I love the heir to the throne lamenting just my luck.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 12:52:10 am »
It's been dropped.

Quote
The archbishop is going to say:

"I now invite those who wish to offer their support to do so with a moment of reflection, and joining in by saying God Save King Charles"
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 10:28:59 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:52:10 am
It's been dropped.

Ah well, still praised our Good Queen Mollie.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,617
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 10:29:30 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 10:28:59 pm
Ah well, still praised our Good Queen Mollie.

Youre the absolute pits.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,805
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #74 on: Yesterday at 11:57:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on May  3, 2023, 09:59:55 am
So. This is what we are all supposed to proclaim;

"I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God"


Personally, get fucked. But what do we think?

Nope. My parents made me and I didnt have to swear shit

Has nothing to do with the geography of it

I am not a subject

I am nobody's property

I didn't sign up for that shit

-

I was in the central library recently and saw the citizen test book there. I miiiight pass it... but my gawd what a load of crap

Guess what: the Home Office don't have their finger on the pulse of what life is actually like
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,940
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #75 on: Today at 02:00:52 am »
In absolutely no way odd, hilarious, embarrassing, repulsive, cringeworthy or antiquated. I think any good Englishman worth their salt should bow before their righteous King. Do what youre told and be good subjects of the Crown!
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,865
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #76 on: Today at 03:51:41 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:00:52 am
In absolutely no way odd, hilarious, embarrassing, repulsive, cringeworthy or antiquated. I think any good Englishman worth their salt should bow before their righteous King. Do what youre told and be good subjects of the Crown!

We have an old man in a silly hat, you have daily mass shootings. So, you know, swings and roundabouts.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,400
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #77 on: Today at 04:36:23 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on May  4, 2023, 05:33:15 pm

According to wikipedia been said in some form since at least the 13th century! If the Royalists wanna do it no biggie,no fucker is gonna be forced to say it.

The crucial difference was the suggestion/expectation that the general public would say it, in the past it would merely be the aristocracy that did it.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,623
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #78 on: Today at 07:34:48 am »
Well, support for the royals is waining, give it a few generations and people will see fit to pin there britishness to something else.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 