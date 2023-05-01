Poll

 I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God

I shall say this humbly and with all my heart! God Save the King!
I shall mumble this somewhat
Meh
Not too happy about this
What a load of shite
I like Cheese, but not Royal Cheese. Royal cheese sucks ass!
Author Topic: Swearing Allegience to the King!  (Read 1516 times)

Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 04:12:39 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 04:00:17 pm
I've heard that it is not "the test of knowledge of life in the UK", but officially "the test of knowledge of the booklet about life in the UK". Apparently there were some wrong stats in the booklet, but you still had to give those as an answer, instead of the correct ones, to pass.

Indeed.  Who needs to know English civil war battle dates or how much it costs to stand for local elections in order to assimilate into the UK?

Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 04:45:15 pm »
Fuck it all off.
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 05:33:15 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May  3, 2023, 10:02:26 am
Its a very un British thing, something which suits the reign of a Franco or Mussolini.

According to wikipedia been said in some form since at least the 13th century! If the Royalists wanna do it no biggie,no fucker is gonna be forced to say it.
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 06:56:47 pm »

For all the people taking the knee, they should have an amnesty and be allowed to return them all with no comebacks.
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:02:13 am »
Quote from: wampa1 on May  3, 2023, 04:33:02 pm
Are they really gonna try and play the national anthem at Anfield? Are Celtic at home too?

Ive read tonight that PL arent too happy with Liverpool for having reservations about playing it, the club now leaning towards playing it due to pressure put on them.

Farce really.  If theyre that arsed why not make it mandatory?
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:53:28 am »
Not a chance, would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:54:23 am »
I hope RAWK threads are locked on coronation day.
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #47 on: Today at 07:43:41 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:53:28 am
Not a chance, would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
You join Nobby Reserve and have made the cut (so to speak) to my signature line. Congratulations. :)
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:39:48 am »
I've just read the garbage for the first time.

"True allegiance"?? That was written by a dolt. What's wrong with simple "allegiance". It's one of those intensifiers that actually weakens what follows.





Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:49:29 am »
Would rather see Liverpool win a throw in than the Monarchy win a trophy.
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:36:19 am »
National anthem to be played at Anfield this weekend. Mad.
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:47:58 am »
Of course I'll be doing it, it would simply be wrong not to.

Of course I'm pledging my allegiance to Mollie King, former member of the girl group The Saturdays.
Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:54:07 am »
https://www.joe.co.uk/news/pranksters-mow-giant-penis-into-lawn-on-famous-street-days-before-coronation-party-there-394260

Pranksters mow giant penis into lawn on famous street days before Coronation party there




A grand Coronation Party is due to take place on the lawn tomorrow

Pranksters have mown a giant penis into a famous perfect lawn on one of Britains most exclusive streets  just days before a Coronation party there.

Residents of Royal Crescent in Bath were stunned to see the large phallus appear on the grass outside their homes on Thursday.

The penis appeared overnight in the Somerset spa town but no-one knows why or who is responsible.

It appeared just two days before a large Coronation party is planned for the grounds of The Royal Crescent.

The street is known globally for a perfect lawn surrounded by a crescent of posh homes from the 18th century.

On Saturday, the Royal Crescent is hosting a Georgian-themed Grand Coronation Party.

Its flyer says: Celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Georgian era. Decorate your own regal crown, watch demonstrations on royal fashion and visit the Georgian Cook cooking up delicious recipes in the kitchen.
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #53 on: Today at 10:54:48 am »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 10:47:58 am
Of course I'll be doing it, it would simply be wrong not to.

Of course I'm pledging my allegiance to Mollie King, former member of the girl group The Saturdays.

That's what your heart needs now mate, love and pride!
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #54 on: Today at 11:05:41 am »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 10:47:58 am
Of course I'll be doing it, it would simply be wrong not to.

Of course I'm pledging my allegiance to Mollie King, former member of the girl group The Saturdays.

oh mollie king - told my girl if she lets herself go then i'll have to leave her for mollie - trouble is, she seemed more than happy with that  :o

Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #55 on: Today at 11:06:13 am »
WOW didn't that picture turn out LARGE!
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #56 on: Today at 11:19:42 am »
I'll always swear allegiance to Kenny.
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #57 on: Today at 11:29:29 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 11:06:13 am
WOW didn't that picture turn out LARGE!

That armpit doesn't look like an armpit
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #58 on: Today at 11:32:14 am »
I really hope there is no anthem at Anfield tomorrow.

One of the people near me is from Cheshire, I get the impression he might be a closet royalist.
Really cant be arsed with it
Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #59 on: Today at 11:32:40 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:29:29 am
That armpit doesn't look like an armpit

i just don't know what you're referring to...
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
