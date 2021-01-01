Darwin's thread is gonna be insane later unless we win 6-0, he scores 3, assists 3, has 100% pass completion, the team press perfectly and we keep them to zero shots on our goal.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Diaz is apparently starting as a false number 9.
Jota is injured, but on the bench?
Rotating the front three is why you buy expensive forwards. Makes sense.
Annoyed af this isn't on the telly. Really fancied watching it in the pub tonight.
WhatIts gotta be on telly somewhere....ludicrousNext season I can do the local sales thank god
Escaping the ballots sounds like joy.Hoping that I might sneak a season ticket when the new stand is completed. Managed less than 20 games across the last 5 years when I used to be able to go to virtually any.
USA Network has been great today. They spent about 25 minutes stroking off City - without mention of the violations, of course - then had a nice five-minute hatchet job on Klopp's "unacceptable behavior." C*nts.
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Check here. I have a French, Israel and Asian steams open. So far so goodhttps://bosscast.net/
