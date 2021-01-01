« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h  (Read 4858 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,475
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #80 on: Today at 07:01:41 pm »
Good side
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,770
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #81 on: Today at 07:02:00 pm »
Diaz Salah Nunez  :thumbup
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #82 on: Today at 07:03:13 pm »
Nice line up
I do wonder about starting Konate again. Looked tired vs Spurs hopefully he doesnt pick up an injury
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #83 on: Today at 07:03:16 pm »
Nunez through the middle   8)
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,652
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #84 on: Today at 07:03:16 pm »
Thanks for the OP Zlen!

Great team, hopefully 3 points :)
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,833
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #85 on: Today at 07:03:59 pm »
Nunez central, noice.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #86 on: Today at 07:05:50 pm »
Bombard them with crosses
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline rojo para la vida

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #87 on: Today at 07:08:28 pm »
Could be a good watch with that front three. Now let's find a decent stream.
C'mon da Redmen
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #88 on: Today at 07:09:05 pm »
Darwin's thread is gonna be insane later unless we win 6-0, he scores 3, assists 3, has 100% pass completion, the team press perfectly and we keep them to zero shots on our goal.  ;D
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,262
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #89 on: Today at 07:10:57 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:09:05 pm
Darwin's thread is gonna be insane later unless we win 6-0, he scores 3, assists 3, has 100% pass completion, the team press perfectly and we keep them to zero shots on our goal.  ;D

#sellhim

;)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,542
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #90 on: Today at 07:11:39 pm »
Looking forward to seeing that front 3. Fabinho and Henderson as a pairing hasnt been great recently though.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,798
  • Indefatigability
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #91 on: Today at 07:13:06 pm »
Rotating the front three is why you buy expensive forwards. Makes sense.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #92 on: Today at 07:13:18 pm »
Hopefully having Diaz on the left being a bit of a menace will help Nunez
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,889
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #93 on: Today at 07:14:32 pm »
Diaz is apparently starting as a false number 9.
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #94 on: Today at 07:17:40 pm »
Jota is injured, but on the bench?
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,542
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #95 on: Today at 07:17:49 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:14:32 pm
Diaz is apparently starting as a false number 9.
:lmao
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,246
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #96 on: Today at 07:18:39 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 07:17:40 pm
Jota is injured, but on the bench?

Probably took pain killers mate.
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,499
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #97 on: Today at 07:27:55 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:14:32 pm
Diaz is apparently starting as a false number 9.

Logged

Online fiveways

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 242
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #98 on: Today at 07:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:13:06 pm
Rotating the front three is why you buy expensive forwards. Makes sense.

👍
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,783
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #99 on: Today at 07:32:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:35:13 pm
Annoyed af this isn't on the telly. Really fancied watching it in the pub tonight.


What

Its gotta be on telly somewhere....ludicrous

Next season I can do the local sales thank god
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,094
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #100 on: Today at 07:35:24 pm »
EVERY Liverpool match is broadcast in the USA. Tonight's match is on Peacock tv.

So, there should always be a stream for those outside the USA.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,585
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #101 on: Today at 07:40:24 pm »
Rotation is inevitable,  good chance for Darwin to play with Lucho

Another 3 pts pls

COMON U REDMEN!!!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,712
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #102 on: Today at 07:42:22 pm »
USA Network has been great today. They spent about 25 minutes stroking off City - without mention of the violations, of course - then had a nice five-minute hatchet job on Klopp's "unacceptable behavior." C*nts.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,052
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #103 on: Today at 07:43:27 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 07:32:32 pm

What

Its gotta be on telly somewhere....ludicrous

Next season I can do the local sales thank god
Escaping the ballots sounds like joy.

Hoping that I might sneak a season ticket when the new stand is completed. Managed less than 20 games across the last 5 years when I used to be able to go to virtually any.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,783
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #104 on: Today at 07:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:43:27 pm
Escaping the ballots sounds like joy.

Hoping that I might sneak a season ticket when the new stand is completed. Managed less than 20 games across the last 5 years when I used to be able to go to virtually any.

Good luck to you
And good luck to me   ;D
Logged

Online SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #105 on: Today at 07:47:41 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 07:32:32 pm

What

Its gotta be on telly somewhere....ludicrous

Next season I can do the local sales thank god

Check here. I have a French, Israel and Asian steams open. So far so good

https://bosscast.net/
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,051
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #106 on: Today at 07:48:49 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 07:42:22 pm
USA Network has been great today. They spent about 25 minutes stroking off City - without mention of the violations, of course - then had a nice five-minute hatchet job on Klopp's "unacceptable behavior." C*nts.

Hit the wrong stream when finding the LFC game and had to suffer a similar American Abu Dhabi d*ck sucking jamboree  :shite:
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,899
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #107 on: Today at 07:54:34 pm »
3 points please, don't mess up.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,783
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #108 on: Today at 07:59:42 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 07:47:41 pm
Check here. I have a French, Israel and Asian steams open. So far so good

https://bosscast.net/

Ta

Optus 4 Sport is crisp


IT REALLY IS CLOBBERIN TIME

Fulham are crap let's show em how crap

ANFIELD looks beautiful
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,017
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #109 on: Today at 07:59:51 pm »
hope jota is ok!
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,552
Re: Liverpool V Fulham, Wednesday May 3, 20:00h
« Reply #110 on: Today at 07:59:57 pm »
Diaz left Nunez in the middle, cone on Darwin 💪
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 