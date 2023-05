Thanks Zlen



I feel like we owe these one after the game early doors that started our train wobbling on the tracks. The dropped points and the suspension for, at that time, an in-form Darwin really hurt us.



Fulham are pretty good and have some talented midfielders and wide forwards. They've done a lot better than I thought they would and credit to Marco Silva for that. If we're on it and play on the front-foot I'm sure we'll just have too much for them.



With Thiago out for the season I guess Hendo will come in but not many other options for rotation in midfield. Hopefully another step forward from Curtis and Harvey.