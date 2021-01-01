My post in the pre-match thread when we played Fulham in August. Think I'm better off just not making a prediction this time around.



Silva's work at Fulham has gone a little under the radar IMO, especially with them staying comfortably mid-table all while getting absolutely nothing out of Mitrovic (one goal since the World Cup).



Haha good on you. I'd have thought similar prior to that game too, aside from thinking Silva has something about him and usually competes against Klopp better than his teams should.But they surprised me with their energy and their sudden quality in midfield with Palinha standing out technically and physically (was humbling seeing midfielders who usually won our battles bouncing off him that day). Weird how long ago that game feels, was extremely alarming - bookending an odd season, but I hope this game isn't memorable in the same way. And this time Thiago gets his bad injury around this game, rather than during