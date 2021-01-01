Cheers CB. Great stuff
The great knowledge god that is Wikipedia informs me that he almost sued the arse off the songwriter of Whitney Houston's "The Greatest Love of All", for plagiarising his melody.
I totally get it now and don't think I will ever be able to listen to her song ever again without hearing Gordon's song in there
To be fair, Lightfoot subsequently dropped his lawsuit against the songwriter as he didn't want to fuck up Houston's blossoming career.
The actual songwriter settled out of court and issued an apology. For big bucks, I would imagine.
I didn't know that (re: the Whitney thing), but now, like you, I won't be able to not hear it.
For those just getting into his catalogue, among the ones mentioned, I would also add 'Carefree Highway'.Turning back the pages to the times I love best
I wonder if she'll ever do the same?
Now the thing that I call living
Is just being satisfied
With knowing I got no one left to blame
If you're not Canadian, you can't imagine how much he shaped our consciousness of the country. But like all good music, he reached across all borders.