Gordon Lightfoot (1938-2023)

Online coolbyrne

Gordon Lightfoot (1938-2023)
Yesterday at 03:37:50 am
One of the greatest Canadians and one of the greatest storytellers.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/v5tr_L31StI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/v5tr_L31StI</a>
Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:20:45 pm by coolbyrne
iamnant

Re: Gordon Lightfoot (1938-2023)
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:06:00 am
Ah no way :( Great shame. Such an incredible songwriter.
Buck Pete

Re: Gordon Lightfoot (1938-2023)
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:12:33 pm
I am happy someone mentioned this lad, as I was going to put a mention in the deceased musician's thread later.

"If You Could Read My Mind" is one of my favorite love songs.  I remember hearing it from a very early age and always liked it.  It's about his reflection on his divorce apparently

I didn't know he was Canadian either.

RIP
Black Bull Nova

Re: Gordon Lightfoot (1938-2023)
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:57:59 pm
You can tell when someone is good when they reach out of a genre you do not listen to and drag you in, just for them, Gordon Lightfoot, Glenn Campbell and early Kenny Rogers managed that.
So Howard Philips

Re: Gordon Lightfoot (1938-2023)
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:00:42 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 12:12:33 pm
I am happy someone mentioned this lad, as I was going to put a mention in the deceased musician's thread later.

"If You Could Read My Mind" is one of my favorite love songs.  I remember hearing it from a very early age and always liked it.  It's about his reflection on his divorce apparently

I didn't know he was Canadian either.

RIP

I was just about to post in the Deceased Musicians Thread as well.

Agree about If You Could Read My Mind with some of the most memorable lyrics. Mind you its a toss up with The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald .
coolbyrne

Re: Gordon Lightfoot (1938-2023)
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:49:42 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 12:12:33 pm
I am happy someone mentioned this lad, as I was going to put a mention in the deceased musician's thread later.

"If You Could Read My Mind" is one of my favorite love songs.  I remember hearing it from a very early age and always liked it.  It's about his reflection on his divorce apparently

I didn't know he was Canadian either.

RIP

It was about his divorce. Later on, he would change a line in it- "I'm just trying to understand the feelings that you lack"-to "I'm just trying to understand the feelings that we lack", because his daughter said, "Didn't it take both of you?" Just a beautiful song.

Rick Beato does a fantastic breakdown of this song-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X33YyowZZxQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X33YyowZZxQ</a>
Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:20:03 pm by coolbyrne
jillc

Re: Gordon Lightfoot (1938-2023)
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:23:31 pm
Sad news, I loved his song Daylight Katy. RIP Gordon.
Buck Pete

Re: Gordon Lightfoot (1938-2023)
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:32:14 pm
Cheers CB.  Great stuff

The great knowledge god that is Wikipedia informs me that he almost sued the arse off the songwriter of Whitney Houston's "The Greatest Love of All", for plagiarising his melody.

I totally get it now and don't think I will ever be able to listen to her song ever again without hearing Gordon's song in there

To be fair, Lightfoot subsequently dropped his lawsuit against the songwriter as he didn't want to fuck up Houston's blossoming career.

The actual songwriter settled out of court and issued an apology. For big bucks, I would imagine.
Crosby Nick

Re: Gordon Lightfoot (1938-2023)
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:11:39 pm
To my shame I think I only really know If You Could Read My Mind and the Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald but Ill be giving his stuff more of a listen later. First one in particular is so well written.
jillc

Re: Gordon Lightfoot (1938-2023)
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:56:11 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:11:39 pm
To my shame I think I only really know If You Could Read My Mind and the Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald but Ill be giving his stuff more of a listen later. First one in particular is so well written.

Daylight Katy as well you should listen too.
thejbs

Re: Gordon Lightfoot (1938-2023)
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:02:25 pm
Have only gotten into him in the past few years thanks to my father in law who is a super fan. Hed met him numerous times since the 60s. He always chatted to fans after gigs.
classycarra

Re: Gordon Lightfoot (1938-2023)
Reply #11 on: Today at 12:42:52 am
RIP. I've introduced him to a few younger colleagues this year and I hadn't actually realised he was still with us.

Love the two songs most mentioned - the edmund fitzgerald has to be one of the best and most poignant storytelling ballads around.

One song I don't think I've seen mentioned yet that needs rectifying is Sundown - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1IBdZ645S-o
coolbyrne

Re: Gordon Lightfoot (1938-2023)
Reply #12 on: Today at 01:32:15 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 05:32:14 pm
Cheers CB.  Great stuff

The great knowledge god that is Wikipedia informs me that he almost sued the arse off the songwriter of Whitney Houston's "The Greatest Love of All", for plagiarising his melody.

I totally get it now and don't think I will ever be able to listen to her song ever again without hearing Gordon's song in there

To be fair, Lightfoot subsequently dropped his lawsuit against the songwriter as he didn't want to fuck up Houston's blossoming career.

The actual songwriter settled out of court and issued an apology. For big bucks, I would imagine.

I didn't know that (re: the Whitney thing), but now, like you, I won't be able to not hear it.

For those just getting into his catalogue, among the ones mentioned, I would also add 'Carefree Highway'.

Turning back the pages to the times I love best
I wonder if she'll ever do the same?
Now the thing that I call living
Is just being satisfied
With knowing I got no one left to blame


If you're not Canadian, you can't imagine how much he shaped our consciousness of the country. But like all good music, he reached across all borders.
