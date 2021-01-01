A half of two halves. Very good first bit, lazy as fuck for the second bit. Switch off at 4 or 5 up not 3!!



A nice chat from Jurgen then finish them off.



Another officiating and VAR horror show, disgrace they aren't down to 10 and Diaz is very lucky he's not out for months again. No wonder we are always on the receiving end of these challenges when nothing is ever done about them.