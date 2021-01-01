« previous next »
Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham

Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Well that was good fun apart from a wobble in the last 5 minutes. Half time came at a good moment for us.

Get another early in the second half and it should kill off any hope Spurs have of a comeback.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
A half of two halves. Very good first bit, lazy as fuck for the second bit. Switch off at 4 or 5 up not 3!!

A nice chat from Jurgen then finish them off.

Another officiating and VAR horror show, disgrace they aren't down to 10 and Diaz is very lucky he's not out for months again. No wonder we are always on the receiving end of these challenges when nothing is ever done about them.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
No penalty check there? Nah because they want Spurs back in it.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Great attacking display. They couldnt handle us. Balance it with a little tighter defending and we are golden.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
3-1 up but there'll be a few not happy with that last 10 minutes
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
How the fuck is Skipp still on the pitch after that tackle on Diaz?

We've gotten too complacent after the third
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
We were great until the last 5 minutes.  ;D
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Great start and it was too easy, but you could see that goal coming from miles away and not a single player bollocked the team for fucking around. So frustrating
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Great start, couldn't of hoped for any more.

Just let them creep back into it and started causing issues of our own doing.

Skipp.is a dirty twat
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Frustrating to have given them a glimmer of hope after a great start. We need to wake up for the 2nd half.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
The good and the bad in that half.

Thought Jones, Gakpo and Diaz all excellent. Robbo needs to wake up.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Great control up until the Spurs bit of pressure at the end. Hopefully we start the 2nd half like we did the first.

I mean regardless of the spurs fight back you'd take 3-1 any day of the week.

Just need to keep that concentration tight.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Virgil looks like hes been playing in roller skates lately.

Cant seem to change direction quickly without falling over.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Next goal will be crucial.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Clear to see why these two teams arent getting top four, both love a bit of clueless deffending.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Robbo sharted a goal almost two, other than that really good for the most part.

Would like to see the handball shout the c*nt ref waves away as expected.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
That tackle on Diaz was dangerous and was let go,  :butt
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
I know Trent has been playing great these last few games. But

It's suicidal playing without a RB and we'll get caught out by half decent teams
A poor defensive RB is better than no RB surely
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Tierney and crew not even bothering to check var. Disgusting tackle!
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Great half but Van Dijk yet again is a worry. He has lost all that pace he used to have. 2-3 seasons ago, perisic doesnt get anywhere near that ball to put that cross in. We really need to bring in a centre half come summer time.

Surprised Diaz didnt get his ankle snapped. How that wasnt a red I dont know.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Once we sort out the midfield this summer, maybe we can spend a few months on defending clinics. Fuck's sake. They were doing great until their heads fell off again for some reason. Frustrating.

Diaz is pure mustard. Love him.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 05:19:34 pm
Virgil looks like hes been playing in roller skates lately.

Cant seem to change direction quickly without falling over.
Said this last game he has a mistake in him every game.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
I hate to moan but fucking hell - they are dead and buried and we invite them back into the game with not one, not two but THREE fucking gifts. If Andy Robertson could remember how to pass the ball thatd be sound.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Great until last 5/10 minutes. How did Skipp not booked for that challenge on Diaz FFS
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Brilliant start from us but we need to stop falling asleep. Come on you reds.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Best and worst of us there.

Sublime first 15, threatened to run away with it. Listless middle 15, got complacent and lazy. Mess of a last 15, could have conceded three...

Hopefully Klopp puts a rocket up them at HT.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
I have a bad feeling those two obvious fouls on Diaz late in the half not given will haunt us.  Feels like we need 2 more to feel safe.  Thankfully we're generally better in the 2nd half. 
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Our sloppy few minutes has given them some hope when they were absolutely on the floor. Frustrating
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:19:07 pm
No penalty check there? Nah because they want Spurs back in it.

My comm said VAR check was complete about ten seconds after the possible handball. So yeah, a load of shit.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Please, please, please ask VAR why he did not think that incident on Díaz warranted a red card.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Really poor finish to the half. They've been awful and we've invited them back into it.

Who tf does that Skipp think he is btw?
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
The first 15 minutes were incredible football, some of the best I've seen from Kloppo's Liverpool. Can totally see why Ljinders wanted us to spend big money on Gakpo. ;)
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
I actually thought the last fifteen of that half was disgusting.  Tried to coast, just really, really sloppy.  Early goal for them in the second and this is anyones.  I imagine Klopp is livid despite the score.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Sublime for the first 25-30,hopefully we find our rhytm and intensity again for the 2nd.

Just glad Diaz is ok after that nasty tackle.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
What was Robertson doing for their goal?  ;D

Tierney is a grade A c*nt and whoever is on VAR needs sacking, that's a leg breaker right there on Diaz, luckily he didn't get his leg snapped in two.

Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Got really sloppy after a great start. It was almost too easy for us in that first twenty minutes and we got complacent. Their goal was a bit of mess, as were other moments leading up to it.

Neville and Tyler droning on about fucking Tottenham for most of the half, there is actually another side playing here you know.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Sloppiness gave them a goal and hope which is exactly what we didn't want. Son is one of the smartest counter attacking players around in the league and probably in Europe and I'd rather not have this go to 3-2 and have him sitting on the back line the rest of the game.

Lets score another goal please!
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
FSG so cheap they've told our defenders to sabotage Ali's clean sheet bonus at all costs.   ;D

How many silly chances are we going to concede in matches where we're in control?

At least Jones is continuing to get a run.  Huge for him.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham
Refs a c*nt
