Another 3 points will do, looks like we're pretty much going to be in the Europa League next season and probably finish 5th.



If we want to take our foot off the gas at 3-0 (played last midweek and another game Wednesday) then so be it, but just shut the game down. Why do we always have to be so open? Our 90+ point seasons we're built around clean sheets and game management, we've not been managing games all season.