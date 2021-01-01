Please
Topic:
PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Spurs Jones 3 Diaz 5 Mo 14 Kane 39
Author
Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Spurs Jones 3 Diaz 5 Mo 14 Kane 39 (Read 853 times)
jillc
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Spurs Jones 3 Diaz 5 Mo 14
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 05:07:37 pm »
It's amazing how on the commentary they are going on about Spurs having no trigger point, but no one will mention the lack of leadership from Kane, of course.
Logged
BobPaisley3
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Spurs Jones 3 Diaz 5 Mo 14
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 05:09:36 pm »
39 Really heavy touch from Robbo and Kane nips in. He plays in Son who shoots past Ali but VVD clears off the line. Spurs come again and Kane scores from a cross. 3-1
Logged
TepidT2O
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Spurs Jones 3 Diaz 5 Mo 14 Kane 39
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 05:10:15 pm »
Hmmm poor that .
Logged
jillc
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Spurs Jones 3 Diaz 5 Mo 14 Kane 39
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 05:10:36 pm »
We had let the pace drop and become a bit complacent there. We need to up it again.
Logged
BobPaisley3
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Spurs Jones 3 Diaz 5 Mo 14 Kane 39
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 05:12:01 pm »
41 What is Robbo doing? Another horrific error and its nicked away by Kulcevski, hes through but Ali saves. Were all over the place.
Logged
jillc
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Spurs Jones 3 Diaz 5 Mo 14 Kane 39
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 05:12:30 pm »
Complacency, they just lose concentration.
Logged
BobPaisley3
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Spurs Jones 3 Diaz 5 Mo 14 Kane 39
«
Reply #46 on:
Today
at 05:14:05 pm »
44 Son bends one against the post but its offside. Would have been close on VAR. We need half time.
Logged
BobPaisley3
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Spurs Jones 3 Diaz 5 Mo 14 Kane 39
«
Reply #47 on:
Today
at 05:15:28 pm »
Two minutes added
Logged
BobPaisley3
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Spurs Jones 3 Diaz 5 Mo 14 Kane 39
«
Reply #48 on:
Today
at 05:18:06 pm »
+2 We win a corner after good work from Mo. Spurs scramble the corner clear and its HT. A half of two halves.
Logged
