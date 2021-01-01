« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Spurs Jones 3 Diaz 5 Mo 14 Kane 39

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Spurs Jones 3 Diaz 5 Mo 14
It's amazing how on the commentary they are going on about Spurs having no trigger point, but no one will mention the lack of leadership from Kane, of course.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 0 Spurs Jones 3 Diaz 5 Mo 14
39 Really heavy touch from Robbo and Kane nips in. He plays in Son who shoots past Ali but VVD clears off the line. Spurs come again and Kane scores from a cross. 3-1
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Spurs Jones 3 Diaz 5 Mo 14 Kane 39
Hmmm poor that .
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Spurs Jones 3 Diaz 5 Mo 14 Kane 39
We had let the pace drop and become a bit complacent there. We need to up it again.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Spurs Jones 3 Diaz 5 Mo 14 Kane 39
41 What is Robbo doing? Another horrific error and its nicked away by Kulcevski, hes through but Ali saves. Were all over the place.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Spurs Jones 3 Diaz 5 Mo 14 Kane 39
Complacency, they just lose concentration.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Spurs Jones 3 Diaz 5 Mo 14 Kane 39
44 Son bends one against the post but its offside. Would have been close on VAR. We need half time.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Spurs Jones 3 Diaz 5 Mo 14 Kane 39
Two minutes added
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs 1 Spurs Jones 3 Diaz 5 Mo 14 Kane 39
+2 We win a corner after good work from Mo. Spurs scramble the corner clear and its HT. A half of two halves.
