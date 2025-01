There is more than one reason Bradley should start of heís fit enough. I donít buy Slotís words putting Trentís performance down to Dalot and Fernandezís quality, Trent made them look world beaters. Whether he was distracted by the Madrid situation, only he would know. But there is no denying that it can be a factor. We are all human. In such situations, managers often choose to leave the player out until the issue is sorted out. We didnít have that option for this game, but seemingly we have it now. Weíll see what Slot does, but I think Bradley should start.