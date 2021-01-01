« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conor Bradley  (Read 137996 times)

Online David Struhme

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1560 on: Today at 08:08:45 pm »
Did more in 10mins than Trent did all game. Solid defensively too
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1561 on: Today at 08:10:07 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 08:08:45 pm
Did more in 10mins than Trent did all game. Solid defensively too

Yep, I think hes ready.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,215
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1562 on: Today at 08:22:17 pm »
Should and I suspect will play against Accrington and Spurs in the semis.
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1563 on: Today at 08:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 08:10:07 pm
Yep, I think hes ready.
He was ready last season.in terms of performance level. Don't think he elt us down once and played a bunch of big games. Biggest question is if he can play the number of games we'd need a starter to.
Logged

Online DefJack

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1564 on: Today at 08:25:06 pm »
j'adore

Wonderful prospect, wonderful attitude, incredible desire.

Such as shame that he had to come through in the same position as Trent, who remains an incredible player despite the contract shenanigans.

Would love for us to find his an opportunity to dovetail with MacAllister and Salah on the RHS again, we played some beautiful football in that setup and look devastating against any deep block when it clicks.

Stay fit! Play!
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,258
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1565 on: Today at 08:25:17 pm »
Really should be first choice now, now is his time.
Logged

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,437
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1566 on: Today at 08:27:06 pm »
We should be looking if not already for a suitable deputy for Conor.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 08:30:23 pm »
Just never looks overawed on the big occasion. Thought Utd were physically superior in many moments but not when Bradley came on. He's like a brick wall, utterly fierce and handy technique in the final third too.

Above all, a great attitude. Don't want to give it the cliched 'warrior' tags, but his character should be the bedrock of any success going forward, obtaining or integrating a few more lads like him into the squad would do them wonders in a drive for success and ensure a culture of fearless, resolute players.
Logged

Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,521
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1568 on: Today at 08:33:14 pm »
Going to be a special player, ironic that it might need Trent to move on to start playing regular football..
Logged

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 08:34:23 pm »
Those tackles when he came on, def not afraid to get stuck in. Trent def wasnt going to make those. If he keeps developing then he can be a proper player for us 
Logged

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,147
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1570 on: Today at 09:04:27 pm »
Needs to start going forward if TAA doesn't intend to sign
Logged

Online luchodiaz

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1571 on: Today at 09:07:15 pm »
haha shocking takes in here
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1572 on: Today at 09:08:47 pm »
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 09:07:15 pm
haha shocking takes in here

Found Trent's burner account.
Logged

Online luchodiaz

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1573 on: Today at 09:09:14 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 09:08:47 pm
Found Trent's burner account.
I wish  ;D
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1574 on: Today at 09:11:46 pm »
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 09:09:14 pm
I wish  ;D

Not sure what's shocking about thinking Bradley should take starting position. Unless you've got poor observational skills regarding his performances for us.

You talk as if he's just come from reserves having just signed from the Gaelic leagues.
Logged

Online luchodiaz

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1575 on: Today at 09:16:38 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 09:11:46 pm
Not sure what's shocking about thinking Bradley should take starting position. Unless you've got poor observational skills regarding his performances for us.

You talk as if he's just come from reserves having just signed from the Gaelic leagues.
So you lot was collectively on your knees against West Ham and talking about how this is the club for him less than 5 days later he has a bad performance, its bradley should be starting over him.  ;D very fickle

incase you don't remember our first and only defeat in the league this season was Bradley getting skinned time and time again by Forest. you are grown adults stop being so reactionary.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,810
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1576 on: Today at 09:18:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:22:17 pm
Should and I suspect will play against Accrington and Spurs in the semis.

Should play the first leg against Spurs, then give Trent the AS game so Bradley can be ready for Forest.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,602
  • RedOrDead
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1577 on: Today at 09:19:25 pm »
He just needs to try and stay fit for a sustainable period now so that we know we can rely on him long term if Trent leaves. We cant afford to have another injury prone defender when we already have Alisson, Konate and Gomez who already miss huge chunks of each season.
Logged

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1578 on: Today at 09:20:42 pm »
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 09:16:38 pm
So you lot was collectively on your knees against West Ham and talking about how this is the club for him less than 5 days later he has a bad performance, its bradley should be starting over him.  ;D very fickle

incase you don't remember our first and only defeat in the league this season was Bradley getting skinned time and time again by Forest. you are grown adults stop being so reactionary.

Had  a bad game that day for sure. Happens to all young players, but at least he gave a full effort which is the least you expect from someone getting  paid millions to play for Liverpool
Logged

Online luchodiaz

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1579 on: Today at 09:23:48 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 09:20:42 pm
Had  a bad game that day for sure. Happens to all young players, but at least he gave a full effort which is the least you expect from someone getting  paid millions to play for Liverpool
Yeah I said a bad performance never faulted his effort at all. Bradley is a good talent but lets not stick the boot in trent because Bradley had a decent cameo.
Logged

Offline tunred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 170
  • ici c'est liverpool
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1580 on: Today at 09:23:58 pm »
We have more balance with him in the team. Salah doesnt track back
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1581 on: Today at 09:28:14 pm »
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 09:16:38 pm
So you lot was collectively on your knees against West Ham and talking about how this is the club for him less than 5 days later he has a bad performance, its bradley should be starting over him.  ;D very fickle

incase you don't remember our first and only defeat in the league this season was Bradley getting skinned time and time again by Forest. you are grown adults stop being so reactionary.

Hardly appalling against Forest. I'd much rather have my players put their blood and guts on the line for the club rather than slack off half arsed and play silly games with Madrid the whole season.
Logged

Online luchodiaz

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1582 on: Today at 09:29:36 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 09:28:14 pm
Hardly appalling against Forest. I'd much rather have my players put their blood and guts on the line for the club rather than slack off half arsed and play silly games with Madrid the whole season.
So you are sticking your boot in for the contract agenda.  ;D
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1583 on: Today at 09:35:55 pm »
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 09:29:36 pm
So you are sticking your boot in for the contract agenda.  ;D

It's a distraction. He has never played that badly before.
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,070
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1584 on: Today at 10:21:30 pm »
Great to see Conor back fit and straight back at it on the pitch. Thought he looked sharper and stronger than I expected (after quite a layoff). I think Slot will make a really great player out of him as he matures and develops his game. If he was playing for another team, we would be posting videos of him in the transfer thread as a great prospect.
He really is a solid, intelligent, attacking right back.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,969
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1585 on: Today at 10:53:53 pm »
There is more than one reason Bradley should start of hes fit enough. I dont buy Slots words putting Trents performance down to Dalot and Fernandezs quality, Trent made them look world beaters. Whether he was distracted by the Madrid situation, only he would know. But there is no denying that it can be a factor. We are all human. In such situations, managers often choose to leave the player out until the issue is sorted out. We didnt have that option for this game, but seemingly we have it now. Well see what Slot does, but I think Bradley should start.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline yes

  • no. prog punditry
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 606
  • I got the ill communication
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1586 on: Today at 10:58:02 pm »
Potential to be a better version of peak-Robbo
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,715
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1587 on: Today at 11:05:35 pm »
For me Bradley has a really good attitude and he is defensively pretty solid. He's young and needs to learn but he does give his all. He is pretty quick, can tackle and is good going forwards. Time will tell if he can get better.
Logged
#JFT97
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Up
« previous next »
 