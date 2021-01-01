There is more than one reason Bradley should start of hes fit enough. I dont buy Slots words putting Trents performance down to Dalot and Fernandezs quality, Trent made them look world beaters. Whether he was distracted by the Madrid situation, only he would know. But there is no denying that it can be a factor. We are all human. In such situations, managers often choose to leave the player out until the issue is sorted out. We didnt have that option for this game, but seemingly we have it now. Well see what Slot does, but I think Bradley should start.