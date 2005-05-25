We dodged a bullet with that Mbappe and Bellingham



I think the whole pressing thing has passed Ancelotti by. Like, he just can't be arsed with learning about it.



I suppose if we *had* to get injuries then right back and central defence aren't too bad as Trent and Quansah are waiting in the wings. It's a shame the match didn't end on 85 minutes though as it would have been a near perfect evening.



The undoing of Wenger as well. Stubborn as we've come to know him, he just refused to add MODERN pressing to his Arsenal sides. Too "agricultural" for the old man's taste.. and had to watch Arsenal slowly slipping behind as the years went by.There are a few who still swear by man-2-man marking/pressing... and yes - it's making a comeback, now that everyone's into zonal(thanks Rafa) and pressing as units, but it has lost it's effectiveness, unless your teams name is Atalanta. (they're making a killing as the newer generation of players have never really faced man-2-man pressing(or "marking" as we used to say) at it's best(again.. Rafa Bentiez), so they can't deal.The cool thing about it- seeing as the 2 are now in equilibrium, is that you can now employ both, or adopt one over the other as a playing style- their both "mature" approaches to pressing now.