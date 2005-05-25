« previous next »
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 11:16:50 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on Today at 03:41:27 am

Looks like pgotoshop with 3 pics mashed together: One where Connor is laxing- with a ball added to his feet... another where Mbappe is celebrating or doing ... something, and a random Macca in there for laughs. ;D

Unreal!
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 11:19:02 am »

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 11:25:03 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 07:38:43 am

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KTh_UAHPeyU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KTh_UAHPeyU</a>
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 11:27:41 am »
Loved the tackle as it got the crowd going but you don't want to do too many of those challenges.
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 11:33:04 am »
I think the club should just present Conor with an award now for tackle of the season.  There wont be any better!
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 11:41:59 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 07:38:43 am

Instant classic. The boy will have a great career, but this will be hard to top. The timing, the famous opponent, the way he flips Mbappe on his head perfectly. This tackle goes to 11
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 11:53:07 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:27:41 am
Loved the tackle as it got the crowd going but you don't want to do too many of those challenges.

Football needs way more of these tackles
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 11:58:04 am »
Quote from: Canada Loves Anfield on Today at 11:53:07 am
Football needs way more of these tackles
Specially against Arsenal(moreso than anyone else - let 'em work for their cheating), United, City, PSG and Barca.
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 11:58:40 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:27:41 am
Loved the tackle as it got the crowd going but you don't want to do too many of those challenges.

Why ?
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 11:59:15 am »
Quote from: Canada Loves Anfield on Today at 11:53:07 am
Football needs way more of these tackles

Beyond a goal, it's probably the greatest joy in football seeing a crowd get up after a monster tackle. In fact, I might have enjoyed that tackle even more than our goals last night.
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1490 on: Today at 12:14:27 pm »
It wasn't just the tackle. To me it was also that they had been falling over at every little touch before, getting awarded freekicks and our players booked. And then Bradley comes flying in like that, great tackle, gets the ball and leaves Mbappe on the floor. And no freekick. ;D
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 12:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:58:40 am
Why ?

it is  often thought , that if you need to slide tackle, youve already lost the battle, or are making ground up that you should not have conceded in the first place, i think it was Paisley or Shankly who suggested that going to ground is a no no. as once you are  on the ground, there is no chance of recovery.

but as a fan,and an ex centre half{in a poor league}.. there aint nothing better than a well timed slide tackle, that up ends the opponent and gathers the ball
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1492 on: Today at 12:28:15 pm »
Crazy thing I have seen guys get sent off for that sort of tackle in recent years as I bet if the ref did show him a red card VAR the tossers they are wouldn't overturn it as deemed 'reckless" That's how sad the game has become.... anyway tremendous performance last night and a reminder we will be more than okay with this lad in the team. Maybe we can allocate Trent's wages to the other two n let Conor become our main full back for the next decade
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1493 on: Today at 12:29:00 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:16:50 am
Looks like pgotoshop with 3 pics mashed together: One where Connor is laxing- with a ball added to his feet... another where Mbappe is celebrating or doing ... something, and a random Macca in there for laughs. ;D

Unreal!

I was expecting #sausages bottom right of the picture.
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1494 on: Today at 12:32:37 pm »
We dodged a bullet with that Mbappe and Bellingham  ;)

I think the whole pressing thing has passed Ancelotti by.  Like, he just can't be arsed with learning about it.

I suppose if we *had* to get injuries then right back and central defence aren't too bad as Trent and Quansah are waiting in the wings.  It's a shame the match didn't end on 85 minutes though as it would have been a near perfect evening.
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1495 on: Today at 12:41:09 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:27:41 am
Loved the tackle as it got the crowd going but you don't want to do too many of those challenges.

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1496 on: Today at 12:41:46 pm »
Mbappe was terrible, but at least he took that tackle as a grown man. He still hasnt fully adapted to the Real protocol.
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1497 on: Today at 12:44:25 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:58:40 am
Why ?

Slightly mistime it and it's a straight Red.

Or even worse end up injuring yourself. Whilst it was brilliant at the time, for me it was Gerrardesque. Gerrard ended up with 8 Red cards in an era when referees were far more lenient than now. He probably ended up shortening his career as well.
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1498 on: Today at 12:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:44:25 pm
Slightly mistime it and it's a straight Red.

Or even worse end up injuring yourself. Whilst it was brilliant at the time, for me it was Gerrardesque. Gerrard ended up with 8 Red cards in an era when referees were far more lenient than now. He probably ended up shortening his career as well.
yep - But Conor on Mbappe was just perfect.
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1499 on: Today at 01:05:38 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:47:36 pm
yep - But Conor on Mbappe was just perfect.

I agree. The issue is that it had to be perfect. It wasn't a tackle where you come around the ball and then back into the player. There you have a bit of a margin for error. As I said great tackle, got the crowd up and looked like it affected Mbappe for the rest of the game.

Not something you want to make a habit of though, because sooner or later it is going to go horribly wrong.
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1500 on: Today at 01:10:52 pm »
No issue whatsoever. He got the tackle perfectly timed. It was great anticipation.

Even the best and greatest in the world have mistimed tackles. Who cares.

The fact is that tackle needed to be made there and then and he fucking nailed it.

Anything else is just waffles.
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1501 on: Today at 01:18:59 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 07:38:43 am


Love how he cooly slides into getting back to his feet while still in motion...
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1502 on: Today at 01:25:04 pm »
Talksport just said he's out for a month.
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1503 on: Today at 01:30:44 pm »
Quote from: capt k on Today at 12:24:30 pm
it is  often thought , that if you need to slide tackle, youve already lost the battle, or are making ground up that you should not have conceded in the first place, i think it was Paisley or Shankly who suggested that going to ground is a no no. as once you are  on the ground, there is no chance of recovery.

but as a fan,and an ex centre half{in a poor league}.. there aint nothing better than a well timed slide tackle, that up ends the opponent and gathers the ball

Yeah you definitely don't want to be doing a lot of slide tackles but its a beautiful part of the game when done properly. Ive said it before but theres a brilliant interview with Van Dijk where he talks about that. And 2 of my favourite defenders in my time have been Van Djik and Maldini who are masters of positioning.
Still though, I'd wager that Bradley woke up this morning absolutely buzzing with that moment more so than any game he has scored in
Maybe its the ex (shitty) defender in me assuming everyone is the same as me
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1504 on: Today at 01:31:40 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 01:25:04 pm
Talksport just said he's out for a month.

Shit luck for the lad after that performance. At least we have options though.
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1505 on: Today at 01:31:43 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 01:25:04 pm
Talksport just said he's out for a month.

Shite source but that would indicate he did his hammy.
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1506 on: Today at 01:31:55 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:32:37 pm
We dodged a bullet with that Mbappe and Bellingham  ;)

I think the whole pressing thing has passed Ancelotti by.  Like, he just can't be arsed with learning about it.

I suppose if we *had* to get injuries then right back and central defence aren't too bad as Trent and Quansah are waiting in the wings.  It's a shame the match didn't end on 85 minutes though as it would have been a near perfect evening.
The undoing of Wenger as well. Stubborn as we've come to know him, he just refused to add MODERN pressing to his Arsenal sides. Too "agricultural" for the old man's taste.. and had to watch Arsenal slowly slipping behind as the years went by.

There are a few who still swear by man-2-man marking/pressing... and yes - it's making a comeback, now that everyone's into zonal(thanks Rafa) and pressing as units, but it has lost it's effectiveness, unless your teams name is Atalanta. (they're making a killing as the newer generation of players have never really faced man-2-man pressing(or "marking" as we used to say) at it's best(again.. Rafa Bentiez), so they can't deal.

The cool thing about it- seeing as the 2 are now in equilibrium, is that you can now employ both, or adopt one over the other as a playing style- their both "mature" approaches to pressing now.
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1507 on: Today at 01:34:23 pm »
Hell of performance and a pheonenal tackle on Mbappe, hopefully he's not out too long.
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1508 on: Today at 01:35:38 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 01:25:04 pm
Talksport just said he's out for a month.

His back up is decent at least.
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1509 on: Today at 01:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 01:35:38 pm
His back up is decent at least.

Yeah Joe needs some minutes, will keep jill happy ;)
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1510 on: Today at 01:48:48 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 01:39:41 pm
Yeah Joe needs some minutes, will keep jill happy ;)
He meant Trent ;D
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1511 on: Today at 01:55:52 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:11:54 am
Renato Sanches passing to the advertising hoardings if we're thinking of the same one.
Ha ha yes, I think that was the one. Quality comedy
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1512 on: Today at 01:56:33 pm »
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1513 on: Today at 02:11:21 pm »
That tackle was reminiscent of Milner's tackle on Neymar when PSG came to Anfield.

Not just the nature of the tackle, but because it was a statement. The superstar was being put in his place in no uncertain terms.

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1514 on: Today at 02:14:19 pm »
Conor Bradley had an assist, made four tackles, won eight duels and won back possession nine times against Madrid. No other player has matched those numbers in the CL this season.
