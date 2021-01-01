« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conor Bradley  (Read 122461 times)

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,525
  • RedOrDead
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1440 on: Yesterday at 11:47:01 pm »
Think from Slot tactical point of view and the way he wants us to play, I think Bradley is probably seen as his ideal type of fullback. He seems to play as instructed and doesnt always try the high risk, high rewards passes that Trent tries 95% of the time. Seen Slot interview after the game where he thought we were trying to force thing a bit too much in the first half and got me wondering what he thinks when Trent is out there always trying to find the killer ball.
Logged

Offline David Struhme

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1441 on: Yesterday at 11:52:38 pm »
Suddenly a lot less worried about the Trent contract situation
Logged

Offline smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,848
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1442 on: Yesterday at 11:53:53 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Yesterday at 11:52:38 pm
Suddenly a lot less worried about the Trent contract situation

Who?  ;)
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,622
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1443 on: Today at 12:05:57 am »
Quote from: David Struhme on Yesterday at 11:52:38 pm
Suddenly a lot less worried about the Trent contract situation

Hes Robertson 2.0 really, just plays on the wrong side.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,496
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1444 on: Today at 12:17:01 am »
My favorite play if the game - after The Tackle - was his brilliant pass to Gakpo.





Who was waiting to be subbed on. :lmao
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1445 on: Today at 12:22:14 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:05:57 am
Hes Robertson 2.0 really, just plays on the wrong side.
I saw him being described by a Barca fan somewhere as a right-sided Ashley Cole.
Logged

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,566
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1446 on: Today at 12:25:21 am »
Just wonderful. Warms yer cockles, no?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,566
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1447 on: Today at 12:26:01 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:17:01 am
My favorite play if the game - after The Tackle - was his brilliant pass to Gakpo.





Who was waiting to be subbed on. :lmao
;D That was great. I remember something like that happening before to some other team but can't remember the details now. Was hilarious, though
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,566
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1448 on: Today at 12:26:34 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:02:10 pm
Scholled the best player in the world in Mbappe (if you buy that). So did Caoimh...
Proves that he's better than OdourGuard
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,317
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 12:43:47 am »
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,815
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 12:45:05 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:05:57 am
Hes Robertson 2.0 really, just plays on the wrong side.
He has much more to his game than robbo. I don't mean a disservice to robbo but that is evident. Much better on the ball, passing, attacks the oppo box more effectively. He defends as well as robbo did whilst also being similar in the tackle and pace wise.

Robertson has been unreal for us and I'm still not saying he's finished even with a few mistakes in the last few games. He may have lost a step but he still has a lot to give. It's been more brainfarts than losing it altogether for me. Loved the support he got from Anfield after he gave away the penalty.
Logged

Online Ah Fuck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,209
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 01:06:50 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:45:05 am
He has much more to his game than robbo. I don't mean a disservice to robbo but that is evident. Much better on the ball, passing, attacks the oppo box more effectively. He defends as well as robbo did whilst also being similar in the tackle and pace wise.

Robertson has been unreal for us and I'm still not saying he's finished even with a few mistakes in the last few games. He may have lost a step but he still has a lot to give. It's been more brainfarts than losing it altogether for me. Loved the support he got from Anfield after he gave away the penalty.

Don't think he's on Robertson Prime defending levels yet, nor has he demonstrated the ability simultaneously to press seven opposition players...

But I agree that Bradley right now has better ability on the ball than Robertson ever has, and Bradley's vision/awareness is also higher.

Defending can and will improve just from playing/learning/making mistakes. And I think Bradley is certainly close to Robertson's prime athleticism.

Exciting to think about how high he can develop if he adds a few things to his game that are well within his capabilities...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 02:09:29 am »
Quote from: Ah Fuck Christmas on Today at 01:06:50 am
Don't think he's on Robertson Prime defending levels yet, nor has he demonstrated the ability simultaneously to press seven opposition players...

But I agree that Bradley right now has better ability on the ball than Robertson ever has, and Bradley's vision/awareness is also higher.

Defending can and will improve just from playing/learning/making mistakes. And I think Bradley is certainly close to Robertson's prime athleticism.

Exciting to think about how high he can develop if he adds a few things to his game that are well within his capabilities...
All true, but his fundamental ability in 1v1 is really high. I dont think its normal at his age to be that good at tackling top class wide players. I think even defensively he can be maybe even better than Robertson. I saw a Barca fan compare him to a young Ashley Cole without being sarcastic.
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,622
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 02:13:33 am »
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Nunezgrof121

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1454 on: Today at 02:38:59 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:45:05 am
He has much more to his game than robbo. I don't mean a disservice to robbo but that is evident. Much better on the ball, passing, attacks the oppo box more effectively. He defends as well as robbo did whilst also being similar in the tackle and pace wise.

Robertson has been unreal for us and I'm still not saying he's finished even with a few mistakes in the last few games. He may have lost a step but he still has a lot to give. It's been more brainfarts than losing it altogether for me. Loved the support he got from Anfield after he gave away the penalty.

100%
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,098
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1455 on: Today at 02:53:21 am »
Absolutely immense tonight. Pretty much demonstrated every single aspect that you'd want in a full back over the 90.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,422
Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1456 on: Today at 03:20:01 am »
He makes some really clever runs and touches around the box.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Up
« previous next »
 