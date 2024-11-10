It's not RAWK if people don't misinterpret things
Who's unhappy with the result?? We just can't pick and choose when to be on it based on the opponents. Mentally, we were well off it probably because we underestimated them. If we'd dropped points, the same people would be overreacting ironically.
The point is that it should not become a habit.
We had a few sloppy moments but largely dominated the game and won.
Playing below our best and winning is not in any way a bad thing, and it's a bit silly to make out it's totally unacceptable, it will happen.
If it was every week that we were sloppy you could say it's unsustainable, but it isn't every week so you take the result, look to improve and move on.
How people would've reacted if we'd dropped points is largely irrelevant, because we didn't, nor did we deserve to.