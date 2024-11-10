« previous next »
Author Topic: Conor Bradley  (Read 117820 times)

Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: suede lady on November 10, 2024, 10:10:45 am
What is your opinion about the potential penalty he al,ost gave away for the shirt tug? Some disagreement here at home. I felt it was not given because the other Villa player was holding Bradley first. My boyfriend was adamant it should have been given.

I'm in agreement with you. ;)
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: suede lady on November 10, 2024, 10:10:45 am
What is your opinion about the potential penalty he al,ost gave away for the shirt tug? Some disagreement here at home. I felt it was not given because the other Villa player was holding Bradley first. My boyfriend was adamant it should have been given.

 About the same as Darwin's shout early in the game in that it was technically a could but would have been a soft penalty. Hopefully it's a warning he learns from, as those can and do get given.
Re: Conor Bradley
him being in the squad does changes the dynamics a bit doesn't it. we all dont expect him to invert as trent does as it is not really his game and strong point.

what we would get from him is his overlaps that he does so effectively last season. interesting to see how slot would try to fit him in the tactics if trent is out for quite a while(hopefully just a precaution and he will be miraculously fit after the internationals)
Re: Conor Bradley
Good again today, even after that early booking.

At any other club he'd be shaping up for a 10-15 year career starting almost every week.

At this one he's got Trent in his way. Interesting.
Re: Conor Bradley
I think the 2nd goal is on him today. He's got both Konate and Robertson in his sight catching up to Armstrong (and both get there), he doesn't need to be dragged over as well. His eyes should have been on Fernandes running into the box.

That said, I still think Bradley has all the talent to be a #1 RB for a team chasing league titles if Trent ends up going. Just chalk it down as a learning experience.
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 05:16:51 pm
I think the 2nd goal is on him today. He's got both Konate and Robertson in his sight catching up to Armstrong (and both get there), he doesn't need to be dragged over as well. His eyes should have been on Fernandes running into the box.

That said, I still think Bradley has all the talent to be a #1 RB for a team chasing league titles if Trent ends up going. Just chalk it down as a learning experience.

Watch the goal again it should have been cut out way before
Actually thought he wasnt great. He gets sucked across for Saints second goal despite there being two players covering already. Completely unaware of the man behind him.

Second time hes been at fault for a goal this season in limited appearances, the other being vs Forest.
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 05:16:51 pm
I think the 2nd goal is on him today. He's got both Konate and Robertson in his sight catching up to Armstrong (and both get there), he doesn't need to be dragged over as well. His eyes should have been on Fernandes running into the box.

That said, I still think Bradley has all the talent to be a #1 RB for a team chasing league titles if Trent ends up going. Just chalk it down as a learning experience.
Yeah as soon as I saw their goalscorer free in the box I knew whoever let him there was at fault for the goal. He was being a bit headless chicken there.
Re: Conor Bradley
amazing how the effort Szobo put in at the half way line isn't the mistake for the goal
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 05:21:50 pm
amazing how the effort Szobo put in at the half way line isn't the mistake for the goal

Not sure why you don't think it's possible for multiple players to be accountable for an opposition goal.
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 05:22:56 pm
Not sure why you don't think it's possible for multiple players to be accountable for an opposition goal.

By your first post in this discussion nor do you :D
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 05:22:56 pm
Not sure why you don't think it's possible for multiple players to be accountable for an opposition goal.

His in a 50/50 on the halfway line on the touchline the majority of it is his fault
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 05:23:59 pm
By your first post in this discussion nor do you :D

I can recognise Szobo's part in the goal. It's not good enough and he should be criticised for it, but it happened and we moved on to another phase in the attack. This is where Bradley comes in, and if mistakes are going to happen, I'd rather they happened on the halfway line than 12 yards away from our goal.
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 05:27:09 pm
I can recognise Szobo's part in the goal. It's not good enough and he should be criticised for it, but it happened and we moved on to another phase in the attack. This is where Bradley comes in, and if mistakes are going to happen, I'd rather they happened on the halfway line than 12 yards away from our goal.

Bradley doesn't have to be put under so much pressure if Szobo did his job.

The bigger mistake is the one at the halfway line.
Szobo should have taken him down but you can't say not stopping a player near the halfway line + on the touchline is the mistake for that goal, or for most goals for that matter. There's still a lot to play from there it's not like that player was having a clear run to goal.
Re: Conor Bradley
I'm in the minority thinking tht Bradley wasn't great. Apart from the individual actions that people focused on, I think he'snot on the same wavelength as the rest of the team, especially the right side (Mo and whoever AM comes there). There were many a occasion when He'd make an overlapping run at the wrong time for Salah, or didn't make himself available for Salah to pass to him, or would go with the AM for the same ball. But this will all improve with game time.
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 05:30:45 pm
Szobo should have taken him down but you can't say not stopping a player near the halfway line + on the touchline is the mistake for that goal, or for most goals for that matter. There's still a lot to play from there it's not like that player was having a clear run to goal.

Mate we are being countered from an our corner, Szobo HAS to foul or win the ball I can't believe I have to keep explaining this.

They didn't cut through us like we do to teams from the counter, he literally lost a 50/50 ball to a player who wanted it more then he did.
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:32:49 pm
I'm in the minority thinking tht Bradley wasn't great. Apart from the individual actions that people focused on, I think he'snot on the same wavelength as the rest of the team, especially the right side (Mo and whoever AM comes there). There were many a occasion when He'd make an overlapping run at the wrong time for Salah, or didn't make himself available for Salah to pass to him, or would go with the AM for the same ball. But this will all improve with game time.
I agree, he was shaky today and took a long time to start doing the things he normally does so well, naturally. The whole defence was off it today with the exception of Kelleher, and the experience will do him well.
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 05:33:09 pm
Mate we are being countered from an our corner, Szobo HAS to foul or win the ball I can't believe I have to keep explaining this.

They didn't cut through us like we do to teams from the counter, he literally lost a 50/50 ball to a player who wanted it more then he did.

Literally nobody is defending Szobo or arguing that he is faultless in the goal. But you're using Szobo's error as a means to defend Bradley in a situation where Bradley defended poorly. It would have great if Bradley hadn't been put in that position to begin with but he was and he needed to be better. With how quickly Konate and Robbo got back, it was still a 3v2 situation in our favour and Bradley got sucked over to an area of the pitch that was already well manned whilst a Southampton player was running into the box.
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 05:42:01 pm
Literally nobody is defending Szobo or arguing that he is faultless in the goal. But you're using Szobo's error as a means to defend Bradley in a situation where Bradley defended poorly. It would have great if Bradley hadn't been put in that position to begin with but he was and he needed to be better. With how quickly Konate and Robbo got back, it was still a 3v2 situation in our favour and Bradley got sucked over to an area of the pitch that was already well manned whilst a Southampton player was running into the box.

The post I quoted literally said a tackle on the way line can't be a mistake for a goal
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:32:49 pm
I'm in the minority thinking tht Bradley wasn't great. Apart from the individual actions that people focused on, I think he'snot on the same wavelength as the rest of the team, especially the right side (Mo and whoever AM comes there). There were many a occasion when He'd make an overlapping run at the wrong time for Salah, or didn't make himself available for Salah to pass to him, or would go with the AM for the same ball. But this will all improve with game time.

It's his first start in the league, he's going to be rusty, thought he was good, links up well with Salah down the right.

Personally thought all the defence was a bag of shit on their goals, we lost our heads for a little period.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 05:38:19 pm
I agree, he was shaky today and took a long time to start doing the things he normally does so well, naturally. The whole defence was off it today with the exception of Kelleher, and the experience will do him well.

The back four were ropey all game. Didn't help that he's stuck on a yellow most of the game after his first foul. He couldn't do anything after that defensively.
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 05:45:16 pm
The post I quoted literally said a tackle on the way line can't be a mistake for a goal
But you said "bigger mistake" that's what I responded to.

Just compare: midfielder losing a duel near the halfway line vs defender failing to spot an attacker who's free in the box. There's no world the former can be the one responsible for the goal.

Like I said Szobo should have taken him down but if you consider losing a duel in the middle of the pitch is the mistake that leads to goal then all our midfielders are responsible for all the goals we have ever conceded.
Bradley just needs a run of games to get back onto the same wavelength as the rest of the team. We saw last season what a great player he is, but he's still relatively inexperienced.
The goal summed up our general performance today. We just weren't on it. That's why I don't buy this "just win" mentality. We need to play well as well (it's more sustainable obviously) and the coach has to erm implement his style of play.
Performances matter too especially as early as November. It's not like we're in the business end of the season.

1. Szoboszlai has to win that duel.
2. Bradley and Konate need to communicate better. They covered the same zone which was comedic.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:11:29 pm
The goal summed up our general performance today. We just weren't on it. That's why I don't buy this "just win" mentality. We need to play well as well (it's more sustainable obviously) and the coach has to er implement his style of play

1. Szoboszlai has to win that duel.
2. Bradley and Konate need to communicate better. They covered the same zone which was comedic.

We're not going to play well in every single game though. We never have and never will. Which is why sometimes you have to "just win".
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 11:12:21 pm
We're not going to play well in every single game though. We never have and never will. Which is why sometimes you have to "just win".
It's too early for that.

Business end of a long season? Fine. Not in November.
Football is a game predicated on mistakes. If no-one made mistakes it would be 0-0 every match.

Mistakes will happen; the aim is to make fewer than the opposition if possible, or else/and just score more than them.

Stop looking for people to blame all the time.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:13:19 pm
It's too early for that.

Business end of a long season? Fine. Not in November.

I'm truly devastated that we haven't played better while going eight points clear at the top of the league. It just won't do.
Quote from: joezydudek on Today at 12:31:51 am
I'm truly devastated that we haven't played better while going eight points clear at the top of the league. It just won't do.
It's not RAWK if people don't misinterpret things :D

Who's unhappy with the result?? We just can't pick and choose when to be on it based on the opponents. Mentally, we were well off it probably because we underestimated them. If we'd dropped points, the same people would be overreacting ironically.

The point is that it should not become a habit.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:35:16 am
It's not RAWK if people don't misinterpret things :D

Who's unhappy with the result?? We just can't pick and choose when to be on it based on the opponents. Mentally, we were well off it probably because we underestimated them. If we'd dropped points, the same people would be overreacting ironically.

The point is that it should not become a habit.

We had a few sloppy moments but largely dominated the game and won.
Playing below our best and winning is not in any way a bad thing, and it's a bit silly to make out it's totally unacceptable, it will happen.
If it was every week that we were sloppy you could say it's unsustainable, but it isn't every week so you take the result, look to improve and move on.
How people would've reacted if we'd dropped points is largely irrelevant, because we didn't, nor did we deserve to.
Quote from: joezydudek on Today at 12:42:22 am
We had a few sloppy moments but largely dominated the game and won.
Playing below our best and winning is not in any way a bad thing, and it's a bit silly to make out it's totally unacceptable, it will happen.
If it was every week that we were sloppy you could say it's unsustainable, but it isn't every week so you take the result, look to improve and move on.
How people would've reacted if we'd dropped points is largely irrelevant, because we didn't, nor did we deserve to.
That's exactly what I said about RAWK LOL.

Why didn't we play well (defensively)? Mainly attitude (not being switched on because it's was only Southampton). So what's the issue with saying it shouldn't become a habit?

Okay, everything is perfect when and the sky is falling is falling when we lose.

Good night mate (assuming it's night time where you are).
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:47:37 am
That's exactly what I said about RAWK LOL.

Why didn't we play well (defensively)? Mainly attitude (not being switched on because it's was only Southampton). So what's the issue with saying it shouldn't become a habit?

Okay, everything is perfect when and the sky is falling is falling when we lose.

Good night mate (assuming it's night time where you are).

I'm not disagreeing it shouldn't become a habit, of course it shouldn't, but saying it shouldn't happen at all because it's only November is just not realistic. Clearly our performances have dipped fewer times than everyone else though or we wouldn't be where we are.
Teams will play below their best at times, especially after international breaks, and we still deserved to win so just move on.
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 07:17:20 pm
But you said "bigger mistake" that's what I responded to.

Just compare: midfielder losing a duel near the halfway line vs defender failing to spot an attacker who's free in the box. There's no world the former can be the one responsible for the goal.

Like I said Szobo should have taken him down but if you consider losing a duel in the middle of the pitch is the mistake that leads to goal then all our midfielders are responsible for all the goals we have ever conceded.

When we are being countered? Yes.

Thiago did the same thing against Arsenal few seasons ago when we lost 3-2.
