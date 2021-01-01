I was dumbfounded watching him last season to be honest. If we'd bought him from from Benfica or Roma for 75m quid i'd be saying he looks like an absolute steel for the price. It's not just his skill level and general strength on the ball he looks wise beyond his years and fearless.



Every now and then a young players comes along and it's obvious from his first few matches that he's a superstar in the making, It happened with Fowler, Trent and Gerrard and imo Conor will go on to have that same kind of legendary status with us.