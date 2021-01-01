« previous next »
Author Topic: Conor Bradley  (Read 97013 times)

Online Kopenhagen

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1240 on: Yesterday at 08:45:25 pm »
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online MD1990

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1241 on: Yesterday at 08:48:58 pm »
Saw at for us for a RB he has a great instinct for getting into goalscoring positions.
His best position would be as a RWB.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1242 on: Yesterday at 08:54:13 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 08:22:09 pm
still good to see the lad scoring.
Absolutely, love the lad. Gonna be a star.

Was tongue in cheek. Some have been belittling goals scored by Darwin and others because of who theyve been scored against.
Offline vblfc

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1243 on: Yesterday at 09:01:24 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 08:54:13 pm
Absolutely, love the lad. Gonna be a star.

Was tongue in cheek. Some have been belittling goals scored by Darwin and others because of who theyve been scored against.
👍. No worries. Missed the tongue and the cheek 😁
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1244 on: Yesterday at 09:02:38 pm »
Special talent
Online Hazell

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1245 on: Yesterday at 09:03:52 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 08:45:25 pm
Goals:

https://streamin.me/v/6871ad0e

https://streamin.me/v/33254996

Seems to have talent for getting into Andorra's box. Hope that's not a bad sign.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1246 on: Yesterday at 09:05:17 pm »
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1247 on: Yesterday at 09:05:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:03:52 pm
Seems to have talent for getting into Andorra's box. Hope that's not a bad sign.

Bravo.
Online Draex

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1248 on: Yesterday at 09:07:43 pm »
Hes class.
Offline vblfc

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1249 on: Yesterday at 09:14:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:03:52 pm
Seems to have talent for getting into Andorra's box. Hope that's not a bad sign.
like it.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1250 on: Yesterday at 09:16:23 pm »
Nice Hazell!

And what position is Bradley playing tonight? Two strikers finishes!
Offline newterp

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1251 on: Yesterday at 09:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:03:52 pm
Seems to have talent for getting into Andorra's box. Hope that's not a bad sign.

she's easy. Everyone gets in there.
Online Bennett

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1252 on: Yesterday at 10:04:46 pm »
Bradley taking over Salah's RW role then? ;)
Offline smurfinaus

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1253 on: Yesterday at 10:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 10:04:46 pm
Bradley taking over Salah's RW role then? ;)

well he started off as a winger didnt he? ;)
Offline kop306

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1254 on: Yesterday at 10:39:59 pm »
bradley will be one of our key players under slot
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1255 on: Yesterday at 10:46:49 pm »
I havent been this impressed by a Northern Irishmans performance, since Jim McDonald blagged Liz in thinking his bit on the side was their dead daughter, to get money out of Liz.

Offline CHOPPER

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1256 on: Yesterday at 10:47:45 pm »
So it is.
Online amir87

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1257 on: Yesterday at 10:49:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:03:52 pm
Seems to have talent for getting into Andorra's box. Hope that's not a bad sign.

;D
Offline Johnnyboy1973

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1258 on: Yesterday at 11:53:56 pm »
Honestly,  he was it all, no?
I remember thrle days of Flanagan when a system and a purple patch can  blind you but this lD has it all.
So much, that you have to question how he sits on the bench.
Offline vblfc

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 08:39:07 am »
2 sharp goals. Looks like he enjoys timing a run into 6 yard box.
Online Draex

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 08:45:30 am »
Really feels like Slot needs to work out how to use his right back as basically a right winger, Trent and Bradley would be exceptional for this.
Online Bennett

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 09:00:33 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:45:30 am
Really feels like Slot needs to work out how to use his right back as basically a right winger, Trent and Bradley would be exceptional for this.

Think it's increasingly clear he needs to find a way to get them both on the pitch at the same time to be honest.
Offline paisley1977

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 10:45:31 am »
What is it with our Right Backs. Trent wanting to be Pirlo. And now Conor playing like Mo.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 11:17:37 am »
I was dumbfounded watching him last season to be honest. If we'd bought him from from Benfica or Roma for 75m quid i'd be saying he looks like an absolute steel for the price. It's not just his skill level and general strength on the ball he looks wise beyond his years and fearless.

 Every now and then a young players comes along and it's obvious from his first few matches that he's a superstar in the making, It happened with Fowler, Trent and Gerrard and imo Conor will go on to have that same kind of legendary status with us.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1264 on: Today at 12:07:59 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 10:04:46 pm
Bradley taking over Salah's RW role then? ;)
You jest, but Gareth Bale started out as a full back.
Offline pathetic

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1265 on: Today at 12:13:43 pm »
I hope he's given free reign to attack the wing rather than drift inside like he was instructed to for some games this season. He's wasted playing inverted. Another fantastic talent discovered this season.
