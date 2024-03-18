« previous next »
Conor Bradley

Funky_Gibbons

Re: Conor Bradley
March 18, 2024, 03:39:59 pm
I've not seen the goal back (why put myself through that) but he seemed to be handling it quite well but had a little stumble at the last moment?
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Conor Bradley
March 18, 2024, 03:41:55 pm
Funky_Gibbons
I've not seen the goal back (why put myself through that) but he seemed to be handling it quite well but had a little stumble at the last moment?

Me neither, tv went off and music went on as the goal went in
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

PEG2K

Re: Conor Bradley
March 18, 2024, 03:46:01 pm
Funky_Gibbons
I've not seen the goal back (why put myself through that) but he seemed to be handling it quite well but had a little stumble at the last moment?
Not a stumble. He followed Diallo immediately after Ganarcho gave the pass, but for some reason took a stutter step. Maybe he was anticipating Diallo to cut inside.
MonsLibpool

Re: Conor Bradley
March 18, 2024, 03:54:25 pm
Funky_Gibbons
I've not seen the goal back (why put myself through that) but he seemed to be handling it quite well but had a little stumble at the last moment?
Diallo feinted him. That's why.
DefJack

Re: Conor Bradley
March 19, 2024, 08:49:15 am
Bradley's left foot gave way on the sodden turf, literally slipped underneath him and clipped his other heel, that's all there is to it.

He didn't decelerate purposefully, he wasn't deceived by a feint from Diallo, the turf broke away when he planted his foot.

If you don't believe me feel free to personally review the footage here:
https://youtu.be/7ciUjT_TAlA?t=82

It's a shame because if it weren't for that piece of misfortune he would likely have prevented a goal. He defended the situation perfectly, aligned himself side on, matched Garnacho's speed progressively, controlled how the distance closed between them and forced the pass into Diallo. Even after the slip he recovered admirably and forced Diallo to take on a contested low value shot - it just happened to squeeze into the miniscule gap between Bradley, Kelleher and post. Fine Margins.

The criticism of him for both this situation and his performance in general has been completely unwarranted.

Perpetually exposed to a 2 v 1 overload in general play after his introduction, and then thematically exposed to a 2 v 1 for the decisive goal, the criticism should be directed elsewhere.
vblfc

Re: Conor Bradley
March 21, 2024, 10:31:41 pm
Its in your head, in your head.
Bradley, Bradley, Bradley , ey, ey, ey!!! 
thejbs

Re: Conor Bradley
March 22, 2024, 08:49:35 am
vblfc
Hes from the Derg, from the Derg,
Bradley, Bradley, Bradley , ey, ey, ey!!!

Castlederg Abú
GreatEx

March 22, 2024, 10:28:29 am
vblfc
Its in your head, in your head.
Bradley, Bradley, Bradley , ey, ey, ey!!! 

You could use the same tune with:

He is a re-ed
He's a re-e-e-ed
Co-on-or
Co-on-or
Conor Bradley, Bradley, Bradley!
Enders

Re: Conor Bradley
March 22, 2024, 12:05:34 pm
DefJack
Bradley's left foot gave way on the sodden turf, literally slipped underneath him and clipped his other heel, that's all there is to it.

He didn't decelerate purposefully, he wasn't deceived by a feint from Diallo, the turf broke away when he planted his foot.

If you don't believe me feel free to personally review the footage here:
https://youtu.be/7ciUjT_TAlA?t=82

It's a shame because if it weren't for that piece of misfortune he would likely have prevented a goal. He defended the situation perfectly, aligned himself side on, matched Garnacho's speed progressively, controlled how the distance closed between them and forced the pass into Diallo. Even after the slip he recovered admirably and forced Diallo to take on a contested low value shot - it just happened to squeeze into the miniscule gap between Bradley, Kelleher and post. Fine Margins.

The criticism of him for both this situation and his performance in general has been completely unwarranted.

Perpetually exposed to a 2 v 1 overload in general play after his introduction, and then thematically exposed to a 2 v 1 for the decisive goal, the criticism should be directed elsewhere.
Exactly my assessment when eventually watching it back, as I suspect like many others, I switched off the telly as soon as it went in, smacked the shit out of my punch bag for a bit, then pretty much went completely off the grid for 2 days.
He was a very good customer. He was just the three bottles of semi-skimmed. They didnt have to be placed zonally on his step or anything. He was happy to have a chat and he would always look after you at Christmas.

Funky_Gibbons

Re: Conor Bradley
March 22, 2024, 12:23:40 pm
DefJack
Bradley's left foot gave way on the sodden turf, literally slipped underneath him and clipped his other heel, that's all there is to it.

He didn't decelerate purposefully, he wasn't deceived by a feint from Diallo, the turf broke away when he planted his foot.

If you don't believe me feel free to personally review the footage here:
https://youtu.be/7ciUjT_TAlA?t=82

It's a shame because if it weren't for that piece of misfortune he would likely have prevented a goal. He defended the situation perfectly, aligned himself side on, matched Garnacho's speed progressively, controlled how the distance closed between them and forced the pass into Diallo. Even after the slip he recovered admirably and forced Diallo to take on a contested low value shot - it just happened to squeeze into the miniscule gap between Bradley, Kelleher and post. Fine Margins.

The criticism of him for both this situation and his performance in general has been completely unwarranted.

Perpetually exposed to a 2 v 1 overload in general play after his introduction, and then thematically exposed to a 2 v 1 for the decisive goal, the criticism should be directed elsewhere.
First time I've seen it back and he defintitely did slip like I thought at the time.

Funky_Gibbons
I've not seen the goal back (why put myself through that) but he seemed to be handling it quite well but had a little stumble at the last moment?
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

vblfc

Re: Conor Bradley
March 22, 2024, 12:32:35 pm
thejbs
Castlederg Abú
👍 I told on good authority that Conor is actually, precisely from Aghyaran (spelling?) which doesnt fit the Zombie tune so well 😂
vblfc

Re: Conor Bradley
March 22, 2024, 12:36:22 pm
GreatEx
You could use the same tune with:

He is a re-ed
He's a re-e-e-ed
Co-on-or
Co-on-or
Conor Bradley, Bradley, Bradley!
like that first part So

Hes a re-ed
From the derg-erg
Bradley, Bradley, Bradley ey ey

Great collaborative composing. Thanks guys.
Zombie sounds great when Ireland fans sing at Rugby. Would be great tune for young Conor.
thejbs

March 22, 2024, 11:13:12 pm
vblfc
👍 I told on good authority that Conor is actually, precisely from Aghyaran (spelling?) which doesnt fit the Zombie tune so well 😂

Haha! It certainly doesnt! Your authority isnt so good, tho. He lived in Killen, which is a wee village a couple of miles outside Castlederg. Aghyaran is about 4 miles from his house. Most people from Killen would say theyre from Castlederg as thats where youd go to school/shops/pubs.

The aghyaran thing comes from him playing for them, but that would be down to his parents. Like, aghyaran was my team even though I lived much closer to Castlederg (due to my dad). Conor played football for a Derg team.

I never imagined Id be giving Castlederg geography lessons on rawk. 😂😂😂
« Last Edit: March 22, 2024, 11:16:19 pm by thejbs »
newterp

Re: Conor Bradley
March 22, 2024, 11:25:02 pm
thejbs
Haha! It certainly doesnt! Your authority isnt so good, tho. He lived in Killen, which is a wee village a couple of miles outside Castlederg. Aghyaran is about 4 miles from his house. Most people from Killen would say theyre from Castlederg as thats where youd go to school/shops/pubs.

The aghyaran thing comes from him playing for them, but that would be down to his parents. Like, aghyaran was my team even though I lived much closer to Castlederg (due to my dad). Conor played football for a Derg team.

I never imagined Id be giving Castlederg geography lessons on rawk. 😂😂😂
I feel like I'm in middle earth.
vblfc

Re: Conor Bradley
March 22, 2024, 11:43:27 pm
thejbs
Haha! It certainly doesnt! Your authority isnt so good, tho. He lived in Killen, which is a wee village a couple of miles outside Castlederg. Aghyaran is about 4 miles from his house. Most people from Killen would say theyre from Castlederg as thats where youd go to school/shops/pubs.

The aghyaran thing comes from him playing for them, but that would be down to his parents. Like, aghyaran was my team even though I lived much closer to Castlederg (due to my dad). Conor played football for a Derg team.

I never imagined Id be giving Castlederg geography lessons on rawk. 😂😂😂
love this lesson mate. Some craic. 😂😂😂
Lad

March 23, 2024, 08:49:43 am
Continuing his good form. Apparently played well and had a hand in Northern Ireland's goal yesterday.
SouthDerryLaggo

March 23, 2024, 08:58:36 am
thejbs
Haha! It certainly doesnt! Your authority isnt so good, tho. He lived in Killen, which is a wee village a couple of miles outside Castlederg. Aghyaran is about 4 miles from his house. Most people from Killen would say theyre from Castlederg as thats where youd go to school/shops/pubs.

The aghyaran thing comes from him playing for them, but that would be down to his parents. Like, aghyaran was my team even though I lived much closer to Castlederg (due to my dad). Conor played football for a Derg team.

I never imagined Id be giving Castlederg geography lessons on rawk. 😂😂😂
Spoke to an aghyaran man who said theres no way a Killen man would say hes from the derg. He would say hes from killen, beside the derg 😂
YNWA

thejbs

March 23, 2024, 09:26:06 am
SouthDerryLaggo
Spoke to an aghyaran man who said theres no way a Killen man would say hes from the derg. He would say hes from killen, beside the derg 😂

😂😂😂 To further muddy the waters, it depends who youre talking to. If its someone from the area, youd say Killen. Someone from Belfast youd reference castlederg as I do, despite being from outside it. 

Castlederg could do with its own thread at this point 😂
Lad

Yesterday at 10:11:48 pm
Conor scores the winner tonight. What a find this lad is turning out to be.
Draex

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 10:14:38 pm
His rise is insane, hes brilliant.
kop306

Yesterday at 10:37:33 pm
bradley is going to be one of our key players for the rest of this season

given us the option of playing trent in midfield so we can give endo or mac a rest when needed
stockdam

Yesterday at 10:49:33 pm
vblfc
like that first part So

Hes a re-ed
From the derg-erg
Bradley, Bradley, Bradley ey ey

Great collaborative composing. Thanks guys.
Zombie sounds great when Ireland fans sing at Rugby. Would be great tune for young Conor.

Cant see a rugby song being sung at a Northern Ireland game. Hopefully Conor will get a songjust not Zombie.
#JFT97

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 10:54:56 pm
stockdam
Cant see a rugby song being sung at a Northern Ireland game. Hopefully Conor will get a songjust not Zombie.
wasnt thinking of Northern Ireland. But still don't see why not.
Anyway, I meant at our games, and Anfield certainly has a version of another song that Irish Rugby fans sing a lot.
thejbs

Yesterday at 10:55:11 pm
stockdam
Cant see a rugby song being sung at a Northern Ireland game. Hopefully Conor will get a songjust not Zombie.

Would hardly imagine them singing an anfield anthem at Windsor, either way, so lets worry about our own song for him. Zombie works well imo.
kesey

Yesterday at 11:18:28 pm
GreatEx
You could use the same tune with:

He is a re-ed
He's a re-e-e-ed
Co-on-or
Co-on-or
Conor Bradley, Bradley, Bradley!

The Irish Rover one from a few months ago.
kesey

Yesterday at 11:20:56 pm
stockdam
Cant see a rugby song being sung at a Northern Ireland game. Hopefully Conor will get a songjust not Zombie.

It's usually Rugby beauts singing our songs so a big fuck off swerve on that one .
MBL?

Yesterday at 11:23:26 pm
kesey
It's usually Rugby beauts singing our songs so a big fuck off swerve on that one .
Fields of anfield Road not ring a bell?
WhereAngelsPlay

Yesterday at 11:24:17 pm
MBL?
Fields of anfield Road not ring a bell?

I thought you lot stole that from us.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online stockdam

Yesterday at 11:24:24 pm
vblfc
wasnt thinking of Northern Ireland. But still don't see why not.
Anyway, I meant at our games, and Anfield certainly has a version of another song that Irish Rugby fans sing a lot.

Ok my mistake. We were talking about Castlederg just about when it was mentioned.

I didnt like the debate about what the song Zombie means which started when the Irish rugby fans adopted it and knowing where Conor is from I dont like the idea that his name could get dragged into the nonsense. Zombie is a great song but I dont like the way it has been used by some people for political reasons.
#JFT97

Online kesey

Yesterday at 11:28:00 pm
Jwils21
He'll assist and he'll score, he wears 84
He comes from the land of the clover
Conor Bradley's the lad, the Kopites are Glad
And they call him the Irish Rover

Online kesey

Yesterday at 11:33:53 pm
MBL?
Fields of anfield Road not ring a bell?

Yes it does and many ding a lings infact !  It is not a rugby song though lad , is it ? I was on about rugby fans havin Ring of Fire off and even cricket bueats too.
Online kesey

Yesterday at 11:35:39 pm
So a few posts above is a cracker of a song .
thejbs

Yesterday at 11:39:04 pm
WhereAngelsPlay
I thought you lot stole that from us.

First time I heard fields of Athenry during any major sport match was Italia 90.
thejbs

Yesterday at 11:52:48 pm
I really dont like the land of clover line at all. Conjures up thoughts of begorra and Shillelaghs.plus Ive never in my life heard Ireland referred to as that.
MBL?

Today at 12:27:43 am
kesey
Yes it does and many ding a lings infact !  It is not a rugby song though lad , is it ? I was on about rugby fans havin Ring of Fire off and even cricket bueats too.
Not originally but is a rugby song more than anything else. There aren't really any good Irish football songs unfortunately. Zombie is something that could easily translate if done the right way.
WhereAngelsPlay

Today at 12:35:12 am
MBL?
Not originally but is a rugby song more than anything else. There aren't really any good Irish football songs unfortunately. Zombie is something that could easily translate if done the right way.

Not until he scores a header.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

kesey

Today at 12:53:03 am
MBL?
Not originally but is a rugby song more than anything else. There aren't really any good Irish football songs unfortunately. Zombie is something that could easily translate if done the right way.

It is not a rugby song and it is not a footie song . End off ! There's a few good posts in another thread on here from not so long ago about The Fields of Athenry but I cannot remember in what thread.  A song to the tune of Zombie is shite in my own opinion as ...  it's shite . Someone came up with one to the tune of Love Her Madly by the Doors in this thread which will go down well with the last of the surviving ket wigs and the aroma that follows them. Or we could all sing ' You'll never beat the Bradley ' just for the sake of simplicity.
kesey

Today at 12:59:49 am
thejbs
I really dont like the land of clover line at all. Conjures up thoughts of begorra and Shillelaghs.plus Ive never in my life heard Ireland referred to as that.

How about .

The land not to far from Dover ?


