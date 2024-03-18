« previous next »
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1160 on: March 18, 2024, 03:39:59 pm »
I've not seen the goal back (why put myself through that) but he seemed to be handling it quite well but had a little stumble at the last moment?
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1161 on: March 18, 2024, 03:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on March 18, 2024, 03:39:59 pm
I've not seen the goal back (why put myself through that) but he seemed to be handling it quite well but had a little stumble at the last moment?

Me neither, tv went off and music went on as the goal went in
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline PEG2K

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1162 on: March 18, 2024, 03:46:01 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on March 18, 2024, 03:39:59 pm
I've not seen the goal back (why put myself through that) but he seemed to be handling it quite well but had a little stumble at the last moment?
Not a stumble. He followed Diallo immediately after Ganarcho gave the pass, but for some reason took a stutter step. Maybe he was anticipating Diallo to cut inside.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1163 on: March 18, 2024, 03:54:25 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on March 18, 2024, 03:39:59 pm
I've not seen the goal back (why put myself through that) but he seemed to be handling it quite well but had a little stumble at the last moment?
Diallo feinted him. That's why.
Offline DefJack

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1164 on: March 19, 2024, 08:49:15 am »
Bradley's left foot gave way on the sodden turf, literally slipped underneath him and clipped his other heel, that's all there is to it.

He didn't decelerate purposefully, he wasn't deceived by a feint from Diallo, the turf broke away when he planted his foot.

If you don't believe me feel free to personally review the footage here:
https://youtu.be/7ciUjT_TAlA?t=82

It's a shame because if it weren't for that piece of misfortune he would likely have prevented a goal. He defended the situation perfectly, aligned himself side on, matched Garnacho's speed progressively, controlled how the distance closed between them and forced the pass into Diallo. Even after the slip he recovered admirably and forced Diallo to take on a contested low value shot - it just happened to squeeze into the miniscule gap between Bradley, Kelleher and post. Fine Margins.

The criticism of him for both this situation and his performance in general has been completely unwarranted.

Perpetually exposed to a 2 v 1 overload in general play after his introduction, and then thematically exposed to a 2 v 1 for the decisive goal, the criticism should be directed elsewhere.
Online vblfc

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1165 on: Yesterday at 10:31:41 pm »
Its in your head, in your head.
Bradley, Bradley, Bradley , ey, ey, ey!!! 
Offline thejbs

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 08:49:35 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 10:31:41 pm
Hes from the Derg, from the Derg,
Bradley, Bradley, Bradley , ey, ey, ey!!!

Castlederg Abú
Offline GreatEx

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 10:28:29 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 10:31:41 pm
Its in your head, in your head.
Bradley, Bradley, Bradley , ey, ey, ey!!! 

You could use the same tune with:

He is a re-ed
He's a re-e-e-ed
Co-on-or
Co-on-or
Conor Bradley, Bradley, Bradley!
Online Enders

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 12:05:34 pm »
Quote from: DefJack on March 19, 2024, 08:49:15 am
Bradley's left foot gave way on the sodden turf, literally slipped underneath him and clipped his other heel, that's all there is to it.

He didn't decelerate purposefully, he wasn't deceived by a feint from Diallo, the turf broke away when he planted his foot.

If you don't believe me feel free to personally review the footage here:
https://youtu.be/7ciUjT_TAlA?t=82

It's a shame because if it weren't for that piece of misfortune he would likely have prevented a goal. He defended the situation perfectly, aligned himself side on, matched Garnacho's speed progressively, controlled how the distance closed between them and forced the pass into Diallo. Even after the slip he recovered admirably and forced Diallo to take on a contested low value shot - it just happened to squeeze into the miniscule gap between Bradley, Kelleher and post. Fine Margins.

The criticism of him for both this situation and his performance in general has been completely unwarranted.

Perpetually exposed to a 2 v 1 overload in general play after his introduction, and then thematically exposed to a 2 v 1 for the decisive goal, the criticism should be directed elsewhere.
Exactly my assessment when eventually watching it back, as I suspect like many others, I switched off the telly as soon as it went in, smacked the shit out of my punch bag for a bit, then pretty much went completely off the grid for 2 days.
He was a very good customer. He was just the three bottles of semi-skimmed. They didnt have to be placed zonally on his step or anything. He was happy to have a chat and he would always look after you at Christmas.

Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 12:23:40 pm »
Quote from: DefJack on March 19, 2024, 08:49:15 am
Bradley's left foot gave way on the sodden turf, literally slipped underneath him and clipped his other heel, that's all there is to it.

He didn't decelerate purposefully, he wasn't deceived by a feint from Diallo, the turf broke away when he planted his foot.

If you don't believe me feel free to personally review the footage here:
https://youtu.be/7ciUjT_TAlA?t=82

It's a shame because if it weren't for that piece of misfortune he would likely have prevented a goal. He defended the situation perfectly, aligned himself side on, matched Garnacho's speed progressively, controlled how the distance closed between them and forced the pass into Diallo. Even after the slip he recovered admirably and forced Diallo to take on a contested low value shot - it just happened to squeeze into the miniscule gap between Bradley, Kelleher and post. Fine Margins.

The criticism of him for both this situation and his performance in general has been completely unwarranted.

Perpetually exposed to a 2 v 1 overload in general play after his introduction, and then thematically exposed to a 2 v 1 for the decisive goal, the criticism should be directed elsewhere.
First time I've seen it back and he defintitely did slip like I thought at the time.

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on March 18, 2024, 03:39:59 pm
I've not seen the goal back (why put myself through that) but he seemed to be handling it quite well but had a little stumble at the last moment?
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."
