He's already been involved in 13 games this season playing 868mins. 3 in FA Cup, 4 in the Premier League, 4 in League Cup & 2 in Europa. Been consistently brilliant over 4 different competitions. What an experience for the kid.



Actually same can be said for Quansah. Involved in 21 games playing 1471mins. 3 in FA Cup, 8 in the Premier League, 5 in League Cup & 5 in Europa. Crazy numbers in debut seasons for youth players. We would be totally screwed if these two didn't step up and perform at the level they have.