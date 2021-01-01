Looked forward to seeing him back in the team today and I wasnt disappointed.



Nobody can say at this moment what level Bradley can reach but its going to be high.



He has skill, strength, composure and total confidence in what he wants to do. Those driving runs into the opposition penalty area get fans on their feet and are usually reserved for seasoned full backs. He is only 20.



I didnt see him in many fans predictions for our match today but Jurgen recognised that he only lost his place due to his sad family loss. Straight back in today and with Trent injured he will get a few more games.

It seems that year long loan spell at Bolton has given him match experience in a tough league. With no reserve team matches these days it has been the making of him.