Offline mullyred94

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 09:14:44 am »
Quote from: Draex on February 15, 2024, 11:24:39 am
Fair point, I'm just happy we are churning out such great youngsters at an exceptionally steady rate. I love it when a youngster steps up rather than buying someone.

Makes sense, buy lads who are gonna be " stars " then let highly rated youngsters come through for the " squad roles ".

Best case they step up and become stars like TAA or look like they are on the way to becoming a star Jones.

FSG don't get credit but didn't they want to put this in place when they took over?
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 12:01:32 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 09:14:44 am


Best case they step up and become stars like TAA or look like they are on the way to becoming a star Jones.



Quansah has some potential in this area as well...
Offline mullyred94

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 03:21:53 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 12:01:32 pm
Quansah has some potential in this area as well...

Yes another one, also made some tidy sales over the last few years from Ibe to Neco Williams a few more inbetween.

Kelleher aswell whos been subject to offers by other teams if reports are to be believed.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 08:42:31 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 03:21:53 pm
Yes another one, also made some tidy sales over the last few years from Ibe to Neco Williams a few more inbetween.


Kevin Stewart to hull for 8 mill which we immediately spent on Robbo, so effectively a straight up trade is in my personal hall of fame. 
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #924 on: Today at 02:25:47 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 08:42:31 pm
Kevin Stewart to hull for 8 mill which we immediately spent on Robbo, so effectively a straight up trade is in my personal hall of fame.

We robbed them didn't we.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #925 on: Today at 02:32:18 pm »
What a player, he litterly doesn't have a weakness.
Offline Samie

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #926 on: Today at 02:32:50 pm »
Xabi's Right Wingback!
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #927 on: Today at 02:38:33 pm »
He's great going both ways.
Offline Fordy

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #928 on: Today at 02:39:58 pm »
Proud of the lad.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #929 on: Today at 02:40:04 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:38:33 pm
He's great going both ways.
Isn't it great to not watch teams rip open our right side.
Offline Cruiser

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #930 on: Today at 02:41:50 pm »
Such a joy to watch, totally fearless and just enjoying every moment being on the picth.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #931 on: Today at 02:42:03 pm »
Another really promising performance knows exactly how to create quick, breaks. The ball he did in the first half was a beauty.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #932 on: Today at 02:42:07 pm »
Absolutely wonderful having him.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #933 on: Today at 02:42:48 pm »
Good to see him back after the highs but more importantly the lows of the last couple of weeks
Offline Jean Girard

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #934 on: Today at 02:47:32 pm »
So heart-warming to watch them grow up and start to invert. Awwwwwwww
Offline MD1990

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #935 on: Today at 02:54:07 pm »
we look far more solid down that side with him in the team.
Trent of course is incredible  but lets see if this trend continues with Bradley. Superb talent
Offline kavah

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #936 on: Today at 02:58:44 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 02:47:32 pm
So heart-warming to watch them grow up and start to invert. Awwwwwwww

ha ha - he's bloody good isn't he - a gem
Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #937 on: Today at 03:06:07 pm »
Now this is a young British Liverpool player where the hype is justified. It's amazing to see senior players hand off responsibility to him and let him make passing decisions. He's going all the way to the top, I'm sure of it.
Offline kop306

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #938 on: Today at 03:06:59 pm »
another good performance from conor
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #939 on: Today at 03:13:01 pm »
He's a confident lad isn't he & he looks to have all the tricks as well.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #940 on: Today at 03:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 03:06:07 pm
Now this is a young British Liverpool player where the hype is justified. It's amazing to see senior players hand off responsibility to him and let him make passing decisions. He's going all the way to the top, I'm sure of it.

I agree, England as a whole have never been prouder.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #941 on: Today at 03:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 03:06:07 pm
Now this is a young British Liverpool player where the hype is justified. It's amazing to see senior players hand off responsibility to him and let him make passing decisions. He's going all the way to the top, I'm sure of it.

 :butt
Offline kavah

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #942 on: Today at 03:16:20 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:13:56 pm
I agree, England as a whole have never been prouder.

Southgate will be watching
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #943 on: Today at 03:17:44 pm »
Faultless again today. The Irish Rover.
Online redbyrdz

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #944 on: Today at 03:18:48 pm »
I never thought we should move Trent into midfield, but I'm likimg Bradley at right back a lot. Maybe more than Trent.
Online redbyrdz

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #945 on: Today at 03:19:19 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:16:20 pm
Southgate will be watching

In fear ;D
Offline Kloppage Time

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #946 on: Today at 03:21:39 pm »
A better right back than Trent
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #947 on: Today at 03:22:28 pm »
I'm sure he has a weakness.  I just can't see it though.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #948 on: Today at 03:22:51 pm »
So good. First to everything and great quality on the ball. Excited to see more of him.
Offline thejbs

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #949 on: Today at 07:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 03:22:28 pm
I'm sure he has a weakness.  I just can't see it though.

Cant really grow a decent beard. Once he has that, hell be the complete footballer. 
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #950 on: Today at 07:04:19 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 03:22:28 pm
I'm sure he has a weakness.  I just can't see it though.
Kryptonite.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #951 on: Today at 07:19:03 pm »
play Trent in MF
Offline Hymer Red

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #952 on: Today at 07:59:32 pm »
Welcome back lad and right back into it. Hes sound
Online AmanShah21

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #953 on: Today at 08:27:05 pm »
There is an absolute top player in him. Not quite so imperious as against Chelsea but perhaps instructed to be more conservative. There's bits where he can be positionally better at times. Seemed to be a little edgy when two or three times he ended up in the opposite flank after defending corners but managed to keep things simple.
I genuinely think this isn't even half of what he can eventually do and it is already very good. Just need him to stay fit and healthy and make the proper steps.
Online slaphead

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #954 on: Today at 08:42:42 pm »
I thought he was really excellent today. Looks to me like he goes into every tackle with a mindset to retain possession, when a lot his age would just concentrate on winning the ball and then worry about that.  His awareness is first class
Online TepidT2O

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #955 on: Today at 08:44:48 pm »
You just dont worry about him. Not one iota. 
Hes so robust and reliable. 
Incredible to be at that level so quickly
