Fair point, I'm just happy we are churning out such great youngsters at an exceptionally steady rate. I love it when a youngster steps up rather than buying someone.
Best case they step up and become stars like TAA or look like they are on the way to becoming a star Jones.
Quansah has some potential in this area as well...
Yes another one, also made some tidy sales over the last few years from Ibe to Neco Williams a few more inbetween.
Kevin Stewart to hull for 8 mill which we immediately spent on Robbo, so effectively a straight up trade is in my personal hall of fame.
He's great going both ways.
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
So heart-warming to watch them grow up and start to invert. Awwwwwwww
Now this is a young British Liverpool player where the hype is justified. It's amazing to see senior players hand off responsibility to him and let him make passing decisions. He's going all the way to the top, I'm sure of it.
I agree, England as a whole have never been prouder.
Southgate will be watching
I'm sure he has a weakness. I just can't see it though.
