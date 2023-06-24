« previous next »
Conor Bradley

Offline Fordy

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 06:30:24 pm
Really sad news! Feel for the lad.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 06:35:07 pm
Emphathise with the lad, the world could be really cruel sometimes. But with such endearing teammates and a father figure like Klopp, hes probably in the best of care at the moment, seeing as he has travelled with the team.

Hell be alright.
Offline Alan B'Stard

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 06:45:27 pm
He's gone from absolute highs to heartbreaking lows.

Poor lad.
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 06:46:23 pm
Awful news. 58 is no age at all. He'll be helped every step of the way by the club, players, & Fans.


R.I.P
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 07:04:53 pm
Such sad news. RIP Mr Bradley - glad he got to see his son score that banger at Chelsea before passing.
Offline marmite

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 07:07:53 pm
Rip Joe Bradley ... so very sad
Online RedG13

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 07:11:07 pm
RIP Joe Bradley.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 07:17:28 pm
RIP. Very sad news
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 07:18:17 pm
Such sad news - and so sad for Conor. Condolences to Conor and his family.....RIP Joe Bradley.
Offline sheepfest

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 07:41:12 pm
RIP.

Awful news. YNWA
Offline redalways

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 08:11:14 pm
Very sad news. 58 is no age. RIP
Offline andy07

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 08:20:10 pm
Dreadful news, RIP.  YNWA.
Offline redtel

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 08:32:08 pm
RIP. Joe Bradley

Condolences to Conor and his family.
Offline 4pool

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 08:34:27 pm
Rip Joe Bradley.

Condolences to Conor, family, and friends.

YNWA
Offline N0rnIr0nRed

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 08:38:12 pm
Desperately sad news

YNWA Conor
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 09:13:46 pm
Absolutely fucking awful news, especially for a kid so young. Obviously his Dad was also far too young himself to have passed already. At least I guess he saw his son on his way to being a successful footballer.

Really feel for Conor, just hope he will be ok. No big deal if he isn't in the right frame of mind to play for the next few months, some things are more important.

RIP Joe Bradley YNWA
Offline slaphead

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 09:17:37 pm
Ah Jeez that's awful. It appears his father hasn't been well for a while. The week he had with the highs and now an awfully sad time. That performance and goal the other night, his father seeing that must have been meant to be. RIP
Online The Final Third

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 09:20:11 pm
Awful news for the lad. May his Da RIP. Thoughts are with Conor and his family.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 09:31:05 pm
RIP Joe. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.
Offline Asam

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 10:11:38 pm


Really sad news for the kid, losing your father is never easy at any age but Connor is very young
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 10:12:56 pm
So sad for him. Awful at any time but feels even harsher when hes had such a stellar few weeks.
Offline Hestoic

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 10:14:37 pm
Oh the poor lad. I lost my dad when I was 27 and that was so difficult.

My thoughts really go out to him.
Offline Sinyoro

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 10:20:37 pm
Sad news- condolences Connor and family.

R.I.P Mr Bradley.
Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 10:39:49 pm
My God. I thought it was a wind up. At least his dad got to see him as a motm player. And he saw him as a giant player for Liverpool. A future legend.
Offline StevoHimself

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 10:51:23 pm
Terrible news. As others have said, his father must have been bursting with pride considering what CB has managed to achieve already this season. He's a great player to watch because his playing style really reflects his character. And what character he has!
Offline smutchin

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 11:01:05 pm
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 05:50:05 pm
Belfast Telegraph seems to imply he travelled with the team, saying the club will allow him to decide his involvement.

Interesting that. You never know whats best for individuals at times like this. Maybe business as usual will help him, if not then thats perfectly understandable. Sounds like the club is giving him the support he needs and doing the right thing by him. Thats all we can ask for.

I was just thinking how great it would be if he started tomorrow after the way he completely nullified Martinelli in the cup but well, then I read this news. Some things are more important than football.

Thoughts are with Conor and his family.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 11:34:50 pm
Terrible news
Dont agree it should be his decision tomorrow - hes 20 and hes just lost a parent - its devastating at any age but hes basically a kid  making it his decision actually puts pressure on him as the culture is to play when you can and almost no player ever chooses not to play. Should be taken out the firing line entirely
Offline smutchin

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 11:37:03 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:34:50 pm
making it his decision actually puts pressure on him as the culture is to play when you can and almost no player ever chooses not to play. Should be taken out the firing line entirely

Maybe at other clubs. I dont think thats our style. Recent Luis Diaz business should be enough proof of that.
Offline Caps4444

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 11:38:52 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 11:37:03 pm
Maybe at other clubs. I dont think thats our style. Recent Luis Diaz business should be enough proof of that.


Needs a couple of weeks at least.he's just lost his dad.

No way he should be anywhere near the pitch.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 11:46:43 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:34:50 pm
Terrible news
Dont agree it should be his decision tomorrow - hes 20 and hes just lost a parent - its devastating at any age but hes basically a kid  making it his decision actually puts pressure on him as the culture is to play when you can and almost no player ever chooses not to play. Should be taken out the firing line entirely
Loads of things here. His dad has clearly been ill for some time. It may be that it was a joy for his dad, it maybe that he wanted him to play these games more than anything else. His mum might have told him his dad would have wanted him to play

Or it maybe the exact opposite


People deal with grief in really different ways. Id want to play, I know I would.  Id be right to play too.  That does t make me better or worse than anyone else its just the way Im put together and the way I best deal with grief.

He will have a best way.  Which ever it is will be right and right for him, we can be certain that he will treated right by the manager.
Offline smutchin

Re: Conor Bradley
Yesterday at 11:55:02 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 11:38:52 pm

Needs a couple of weeks at least.he's just lost his dad.

No way he should be anywhere near the pitch.

Not your decision to make. Nor mine, but Im trusting the club to look after him. Id be extremely surprised if he plays tomorrow but if he does it wont be because the club have pressured him into it.
Offline mattD

Re: Conor Bradley
Today at 12:02:42 am
Such awful news for Conor. I hope Wednesday's stellar performance from Conor gave some peace to his father in his last few days.

Thoughts with him and his family.
Offline Samie

Re: Conor Bradley
Today at 12:03:30 am
He won't be playing against Arsenal.
Offline jckliew

Re: Conor Bradley
Today at 01:13:35 am
YNWA Conor.
Offline kloppismydad

Re: Conor Bradley
Today at 02:54:47 am
The passing of a parent is usually awful anyway, but to experience that at such a young age :'(
Offline your djemba djembas

Re: Conor Bradley
Today at 02:59:58 am
Death notice of Conor's dad is up here if anyone wants to pay their respects

https://rip.ie/death-notice/joe-bradley-tyrone-castlederg-545523
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Conor Bradley
Today at 03:49:29 am
YNWA Conor.
Online pa

Re: Conor Bradley
Today at 04:26:36 am
RIP Joe Bradley.
Online vblfc

Re: Conor Bradley
Today at 04:41:39 am
RIP. Joe
So sad for Conor and family.
