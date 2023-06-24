Terrible news

Dont agree it should be his decision tomorrow - hes 20 and hes just lost a parent - its devastating at any age but hes basically a kid making it his decision actually puts pressure on him as the culture is to play when you can and almost no player ever chooses not to play. Should be taken out the firing line entirely



Loads of things here. His dad has clearly been ill for some time. It may be that it was a joy for his dad, it maybe that he wanted him to play these games more than anything else. His mum might have told him his dad would have wanted him to playOr it maybe the exact oppositePeople deal with grief in really different ways. Id want to play, I know I would. Id be right to play too. That does t make me better or worse than anyone else its just the way Im put together and the way I best deal with grief.He will have a best way. Which ever it is will be right and right for him, we can be certain that he will treated right by the manager.