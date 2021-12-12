« previous next »
Author Topic: Conor Bradley  (Read 42736 times)

Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:33:32 pm
No, the religion part should be a discussion point.

Maybe but Im not sure this is the thread for it. If you want to have the religion discussion, dont make it about individuals, especially when what youre saying is pure speculation. We simply dont know his personal reasons for choosing NI.

Anyway, hes now a Liverpool player first and foremost. And that is a great thing.
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 02:03:53 pm
Maybe but Im not sure this is the thread for it. If you want to have the religion discussion, dont make it about individuals, especially when what youre saying is pure speculation. We simply dont know his personal reasons for choosing NI.

Anyway, hes now a Liverpool player first and foremost. And that is a great thing.

Maybe it is the wrong thread so I'll say 1 more thing on it. I just think its great that people like him choose who they want. Honestly I dont care what his reasons are so I've no need to speculate, no one should its his choice. He comes across a brilliant young lad and he's off to a flyer. And in Trent, he has the best person to learn off around.
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:33:32 pm
No, the religion part should be a discussion point. It's the only way things will change. I'm sick to my back teeth of bigots ruining football here and targeting players because of their religion. Players don't feel welcome at certain clubs or countries, on both sides, because of it and it just feeds the hate. Making a taboo topic doesn't help.
I say good bloody on Conor Bradley for choosing Northern Ireland as a Catholic. We need more people like him to take football here forward instead of being stuck in the bloody past like everything else. Good on you lad

Brave or foolhardy though? Neil Lennon suffered terrible abuse playing for Northern Ireland after he joined Celtic, a name like Conor and a tiny bit of research will give the bigots who attend Northern Ireland matches reason enough to regard him, or at the very least his parents as staunch republicans
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 01:05:53 pm
He mustnt care that much if he chose to play for Northern Ireland.

Anyone born in or representing NI has the constitutional right to identify as Irish and hold that citizenship. Having grown up in the same town, I would be fairly certain the first green shirt he wore was an ROI one. Having said that,  I think it's great he is choosing to play for NI. Not only does it show progression, he's also returning the faith they had in him as a youth player.

Personally, I don't have any interest in International football because of the NI/ROI bollocks, nor do I have any interest in religion, but I do have strong opinions on Irish identity.
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 02:19:05 pm
Brave or foolhardy though? Neil Lennon suffered terrible abuse playing for Northern Ireland after he joined Celtic, a name like Conor and a tiny bit of research will give the bigots who attend Northern Ireland matches reason enough to regard him, or at the very least his parents as staunch republicans

Completely different times then.
Those bigots still exist of course, but there are significantly fewer of them these days. Most NI fans want the best players playing for them regardless of which side of the divide they are alleged to come from.
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:36:51 pm
Completely different times then.
Those bigots still exist of course, but there are significantly fewer of them these days. Most NI fans want the best players playing for them regardless of which side of the divide they are alleged to come from.

I'm not Lennon's biggest fan, but what he endured was a disgrace. This wasn't just dicks on twitter, he and his family were sent credible death threats. I was disappointed that none of his International teammates spoke up for him, their captain. If my teammate had been sent bullets by our own fans, I'd have organised the team to refuse to play. A massive cross community display of support for Lennon was what was needed. Instead, the LVF won.

If I recall correctly, it wasn't like what he said was overly controversial - he wanted to play in an all-Ireland team, like we have for Rugby, Cricket and Hockey.

EDIT: He was still getting bullets in the post in 2011, and online death threats as recently as 2017. Madness.
Re: Conor Bradley
Can't believe I've come on here to read about another exciting player from our Academy. And people are on about religion. The only religion that matters is LIVERPOOL FC.
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 02:47:53 pm
Can't believe I've come on here to read about another exciting player from our Academy. And people are on about religion. The only religion that matters is LIVERPOOL FC.

We're not talking about religion, though.
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: Marty 85 on Today at 01:26:08 pm
100% It's embarrassing and needs to be cut out. We're better than that and it doesn't matter a fuck which passport he has or what religion he is. Hopefully those posts are deleted.

Huh?
Re: Conor Bradley
Serious question here as curious and interested.

Conor is clearly something special.

Have there been any similar 'home-grown' gems that were unearthed around his age that have gone on to become great for us, or, after being sold by us?
Trent is the first to spring to mind. And Stevie.


And what about other clubs? I guess, Messi for Barca?
Re: Conor Bradley
Do you mean the fact hes 20? So ruling out people like Owen and Fowler who burst in to the scene much younger?
Re: Conor Bradley
Can't be because he's 20, Messi broke through a couple of years before that age.
Re: Conor Bradley
I'm from the north, and it's rather uncomfortable and unnecessary to hear any talk about his religion, school etc.
He's a young lad, and at the moment he's our young player. Protect him. He doesn't need any additional scrutiny or baggage.
He's a young lad who is well thought of by all - his school, his football club, his previous running club, his GAA club are tremendously supportive of him, NI fans, everyone.
No need to scrutinize or look for any issues that aren't there.
The young lad doesn't need that.
He's a fantastic role model.
Re: Conor Bradley
I guess Curtis Jones has to be on the list.

He is along with Gomez having an outstanding season so far.
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:14:50 pm
Do you mean the fact hes 20? So ruling out people like Owen and Fowler who burst in to the scene much younger?
his age (20) or younger
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 03:25:58 pm
his age (20) or younger

Owen and Fowler then!

And McManaman. Who was probably a slower burner than the others. Was about 20 when he first made an impression and then about 22/23 when he evolved to be one of the best attackers in the league at the time.
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 03:25:58 pm
his age (20) or younger

Owen, Fowler, Trent, Sterling, weve had a few.
Re: Conor Bradley
Don't think he'll start tomorrow but a great option off the bench.
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 03:41:43 pm
Don't think he'll start tomorrow

Agreed. Should probably leave him for Sunday.
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: Legs on Today at 03:21:37 pm
I guess Curtis Jones has to be on the list.

Curtis looked very raw when he first made it into the senior team - obviously had bags of talent but took a while to really hit his stride. I'd say the same about Trent too.

Conor seems to be hitting the ground running though. Nothing raw about him at all.

Fowler, Owen and Gerrard are the obvious names for making an immediate impact, though they were all younger when they broke through. But maybe Bradley has been held back until he was definitely ready for first team action. There hasn't been so much impetus to bring him through with Trent filling the position. Trent might not have got his chance as early as he did if Clyne had stayed fit.
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 03:20:13 pm
I'm from the north, and it's rather uncomfortable and unnecessary to hear any talk about his religion, school etc.
He's a young lad, and at the moment he's our young player. Protect him. He doesn't need any additional scrutiny or baggage.
He's a young lad who is well thought of by all - his school, his football club, his previous running club, his GAA club are tremendously supportive of him, NI fans, everyone.
No need to scrutinize or look for any issues that aren't there.
The young lad doesn't need that.
He's a fantastic role model.

All fair points, for sure.

My Unionist Utd-supporting mates love him already, so if thats not a unifying presence, I dont know what is.
Re: Conor Bradley
So are we all now in agreement that the lad is British ?
Re: Conor Bradley
 :lmao

no need


Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:10:05 pm
So are we all now in agreement that the lad is British ?
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:27:31 pm
Owen and Fowler then!

And McManaman. Who was probably a slower burner than the others. Was about 20 when he first made an impression and then about 22/23 when he evolved to be one of the best attackers in the league at the time.
"Could" add Raheem, but we signed him at 16?
Re: Conor Bradley
He's from Northern Ireland. He plays for Northern Ireland. He plays for the reds. He's fucking boss.

Nothing else is relevant.
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:27:20 pm
He's from Northern Ireland. He plays for Northern Ireland. He plays for the reds. He's fucking boss.

Nothing else is relevant.

I agree. the fact that he's a Hindu is neither here nor there.
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 05:17:04 pm
"Could" add Raheem, but we signed him at 16?

We signed Bradley at 16 too, and we actually signed Sterling at 15 I think, he was involved in our youth set up at an earlier age than Bradley.
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:10:05 pm
So are we all now in agreement that the lad is British ?
:lmao
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:27:20 pm
He's from Northern Ireland. Hes Irish. He plays for Northern Ireland. He plays for the reds. He's fucking boss.

Nothing else is relevant.

😉
Re: Conor Bradley
Think he should start on Sunday, he has done more than enough to do so.  This lad is improving massively game by game, he has the potential to be world class by 21.  Headache for Klopp.
Re: Conor Bradley
He'll be happy with how the Rugby is going! :D
Re: Conor Bradley
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:28:46 pm
Bear with me.

Is that a necessity?
