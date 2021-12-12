I guess Curtis Jones has to be on the list.



Curtis looked very raw when he first made it into the senior team - obviously had bags of talent but took a while to really hit his stride. I'd say the same about Trent too.Conor seems to be hitting the ground running though. Nothing raw about him at all.Fowler, Owen and Gerrard are the obvious names for making an immediate impact, though they were all younger when they broke through. But maybe Bradley has been held back until he was definitely ready for first team action. There hasn't been so much impetus to bring him through with Trent filling the position. Trent might not have got his chance as early as he did if Clyne had stayed fit.