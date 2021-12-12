He mustnt care that much if he chose to play for Northern Ireland.



Anyone born in or representing NI has the constitutional right to identify as Irish and hold that citizenship. Having grown up in the same town, I would be fairly certain the first green shirt he wore was an ROI one. Having said that, I think it's great he is choosing to play for NI. Not only does it show progression, he's also returning the faith they had in him as a youth player.Personally, I don't have any interest in International football because of the NI/ROI bollocks, nor do I have any interest in religion, but I do have strong opinions on Irish identity.