Strange how when discussing someone from Northern Ireland it seems necessary to discuss their religion. I don't get why it's necessary. Can't ever recall theses discussions around any other of our current or past players.

I really don't give a shit about what religion our team is. But I'm an atheist so maybe I'm biased.



This isn't about religion, the discussion was about national identity. And the easiest indicator of someone's national identity in Northern Ireland is the religious background in which they were raised. Despite being an atheist from the age of about 12, my Irish identity has been moulded by my Catholic upbringing (I also attended the same all-catholic schools Conor did).Had I been raised in a protestant family, I'd likely have seen myself as British. In the middle is a line were many catholics and protestants see themselves as Northern Irish, firstly.What I 100% do know from chatting to those who know him is that he's a lifelong red, and that's all that matters.