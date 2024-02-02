Id start both Bradley and Gomez. You cant really drop Bradley, its one of the best performances from a full-back in recent memory, and defensively he was nearly flawless.
Robbo and/or Trent to come in if were struggling, but both Joe and Connor deserve their starting places on form.
Destroyed Chelsea. (with Mac's imMaculate display in midfield, being hugely beneficial)
People don't seem to grasp what just transpired.
This wasn't just "a good display", no.
Think about it... and remember 2 assists/1 goal. Game's already won. The 4th goal is a consolation.
Made a mockery of that Chelsea defense... and a mockery of Raheem Sterling, and a mockery of their midfield(aided of course by Mr. Pro in the middle).
Brought everyone into the game. Ran it.
Really think about what just happened. And he's just a lad. Cost us pennies, dismantled a billion-dollar team.