Conor Bradley

the_red_pill

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 09:49:29 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Yesterday at 04:41:24 pm
big test/challenge for him on sunday against martinelli/saka but i have confidence he'll do well again after his impressive performances over the last 4 games  8)
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 09:14:25 pm
Me personally I'd start with Trent just for his experience. Arsenal away is a much more difficult game to playing Norwich & Chelsea at home. If needs be we could bring the lad on for the last 20 minutes. His energy & direct approach might be something that could tilt the game in our favour.
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 04:30:27 pm
I would start Bradley against Arsenal. He is in possession of the jersey, and after a MOTM performance he has done everything possible to keep hold of it. Trents time will come again, and like others have said, maybe the emergence of Bradley sparks Trents migration to the midfield. We will see. But for now, Bradley deservedly starts against Arsenal for me.

The following league game, at home to Burnley, looks like the game for Trent, and Robbo for that matter, to start. There should be more margin in that one for them to find rhythm and blow off the cobwebs.

Martinelli and Saka looks like a job for Bradley and Gomez at this moment in time.
Last time out he effectively locked down and shackled Martinelli, a fact that's not lost on everyone, incl Arsenal.

From what I've read and heard, they are praying for Trent returning for Sunday... but we all know his quality. And, he will be rejuvinated. Anyway, I see both featuring- which one starts, is what we have to decide on.
andy07

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 10:05:38 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:08:20 pm
Bradley isn't British.

He is a UK national, and a pretty good footballer.  Dont care if he is from the far side of the moon if he continues his impressive start.
the_red_pill

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 10:06:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Wanderer on Yesterday at 04:28:08 pm
Id start both Bradley and Gomez. You cant really drop Bradley, its one of the best performances from a full-back in recent memory, and defensively he was nearly flawless.

Robbo and/or Trent to come in if were struggling, but both Joe and Connor deserve their starting places on form.
Destroyed Chelsea. (with Mac's imMaculate display in midfield, being hugely beneficial)
People don't seem to grasp what just transpired.

This wasn't just "a good display", no.

Think about it... and remember 2 assists/1 goal. Game's already won. The 4th goal is a consolation.
Made a mockery of that Chelsea defense... and a mockery of Raheem Sterling, and a mockery of their midfield(aided of course by Mr. Pro in the middle).
Brought everyone into the game. Ran it.

Really think about what just happened. And he's just a lad. Cost us pennies, dismantled a billion-dollar team.
Party Phil

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 10:07:16 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:41:24 pm
He's full of British blood  ;D

I think you'll find that's Liverpool's blood, son
MBL?

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 10:23:49 pm »
FlashGordon

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 10:29:56 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:05:38 pm
He is a UK national, and a pretty good footballer.  Dont care if he is from the far side of the moon if he continues his impressive start.

He's not British though. Go to his local GAA team and try to tell them he's British  :D

andy07

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 10:35:56 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:29:56 pm
He's not British though. Go to his local GAA team and try to tell them he's British  :D



I dont think anyone on here is arsed where he comes from or what nationality he has on his passport, he is  an honorary Scouser for me.
FlashGordon

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 10:39:04 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:35:56 pm
I dont think anyone on here is arsed where he comes from or what nationality he has on his passport.

So why are people claiming him to be British then?  :D

And why did you just say he was a UK national?

Clearly, some people care. He would probably care himself.

I can go along with your edit.
the_red_pill

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 10:40:53 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:35:56 pm
I dont think anyone on here is arsed where he comes from or what nationality he has on his passport, he is  an honorary Scouser for me.
Honorary Scouse, not English...  ;)
andy07

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 10:42:43 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:40:53 pm
Honorary Scouse, not English...  ;)

Or Welsh or Scottish.  Scouse and Irish.
MBL?

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 10:45:03 pm »
He more than likely has an Irish passport and considers himself Irish, theres very little doubt here. He is also happy to play for Northern Ireland. Not much to it and fair play to him.

As mentioned the most important thing is he does the business for the reds. So far he has been doing that.
elbow

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 11:20:25 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 11:54:01 am
He'll assist and he'll score, he wears 84
He comes from the land of the clover
Conor Bradley's the lad, the Kopites are Glad
And they call him the Irish Rover

I like that! More Pogues songs on the Kop I say.
I tried to get a Naby Keita song to the tune of Navigator off the ground, didn't quite work out.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 11:26:26 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:45:03 pm
He more than likely has an Irish passport and considers himself Irish, theres very little doubt here. He is also happy to play for Northern Ireland. Not much to it and fair play to him.

As mentioned the most important thing is he does the business for the reds. So far he has been doing that.

I heard that when he's on holiday, he tells the locals that he's American.
MBL?

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #733 on: Today at 12:07:36 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:26:26 pm
I heard that when he's on holiday, he tells the locals that he's American.
Cheeky c*nt told me he was Canadian.
thejbs

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #734 on: Today at 12:30:24 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:29:56 pm
He's not British though. Go to his local GAA team and try to tell them he's British  :D

Yeah, the Derg is a border town, only 3 miles from the republic. While I cant speak for him, Catholics there would tend to consider themselves as Irish.
Knight

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #735 on: Today at 06:16:28 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:30:24 am
Yeah, the Derg is a border town, only 3 miles from the republic. While I cant speak for him, Catholics there would tend to consider themselves as Irish.

is he catholic then?
Draex

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #736 on: Today at 06:40:59 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:16:28 am
is he catholic then?

Hes scouse.
spider-neil

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #737 on: Today at 07:01:34 am »
That has got to be one of the best league debuts I have ever seen.
DangerScouse

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #738 on: Today at 07:03:59 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:01:34 am
That has got to be one of the best league debuts I have ever seen.

Yep, it was an incredible performance.
