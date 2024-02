Thing is it’s possible this team actually needs a right back who just does what our traditional left back, Robertson, has done for us for years just on the other side. Does a midfield as technically accomplished as Szoboslai, MacAllister and Jones even need help progressing the ball?



Trent still the best Ball progressor on the team. Jones and Szoboszlai are better where they do a little ball progression but also do the half space role.It basically 2-2-6 attacking wise, Robertson can do the Bradley role when fully fit, Trent will do the role that Gomez has been doing. Tsimikas might just do the Trent/Gomez Role when he fit with Bradley if Gomez is at CB then.I would rather Trent behind the ball a little more Dom or Jones. He still going have License to get forward at times