He marauds through the pitch like a young Gerrard - the energy, running style, quality etc

There were several times today he was running with the ball, and I was having flashbacks of Gerrard unleashing one of his long range screamers!

A word of caution however. The kid has played 3 games this week. Rest him now..... please!!!

Keep him fresh and injury free. We will need him, and use him a lot in the run in!