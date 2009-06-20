I think we can now start to make the argument for this lad to be our starting RB and move Trent permanently to midfield?Because Trent is not old at all and it's a waste for a player of this quality to be a backup.
Crosby Nick never fails.
And bench one of Mac Allister or Jones? That doesnt seem like a good idea.
I honestly don't know. We're having too many good players in every position. I just don't want some big clubs to approach him if he has to sit on the bench for too long. The new manager will have a nice headache.
Started a petition to rename Belfast City Airport in his honour.
I honestly don't know. We're having too many good players in every position. I just don't want some big clubs to approach him if he has to sit on the bench for too long. The new manager will have a nice headache.
You just know he's probably going to score his debut goal before Joe Gomez. 😄
Does he start Wednesday ?
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]