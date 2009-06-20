I honestly don't know. We're having too many good players in every position. I just don't want some big clubs to approach him if he has to sit on the bench for too long. The new manager will have a nice headache.



That good problem. I dont think Trent in Midfield best long term, him inverting is very good. It good to have the option to play the 6 at times but I dont think even the new manager would want to do full time. Stats wise having a player who put up 99th percentile number at rb where it like 90th percentile, and then put a like probably 80-90th percentile player at RB makes no logical sense. Trent basically an .4-.5 expected goals and Assists from RB. Liverpool has players who can do that from Midfield also.We will seeThere so many games being able to rotate and manage minutes is so important