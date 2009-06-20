« previous next »
Author Topic: Conor Bradley  (Read 26959 times)

Online RedG13

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #400 on: Today at 04:43:59 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 04:42:49 pm
I think we can now start to make the argument for this lad to be our starting RB and move Trent permanently to midfield?

Because Trent is not old at all and it's a waste for a player of this quality to be a backup.
And bench one of Mac Allister or Jones? That doesnt seem like a good idea.
Offline Samie

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #401 on: Today at 04:44:16 pm »
He's been outstanding since he came in.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #402 on: Today at 04:44:22 pm »
Started a petition to rename Belfast City Airport in his honour.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #403 on: Today at 04:45:42 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 04:42:49 pm
I think we can now start to make the argument for this lad to be our starting RB and move Trent permanently to midfield?

Because Trent is not old at all and it's a waste for a player of this quality to be a backup.
Trent can play both as a RB and in midfield. There's no rule that says he can only play one position all the time. Look at Gomez.

We play enough games and we need good options.  If they are academy lads that cost £0 then it's even better, isn't it?
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #404 on: Today at 04:46:27 pm »
Baller.
Offline The Final Third

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #405 on: Today at 04:48:00 pm »
Online PEG2K

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #406 on: Today at 04:48:57 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:43:59 pm
And bench one of Mac Allister or Jones? That doesnt seem like a good idea.
I honestly don't know. We're having too many good players in every position. I just don't want some big clubs to approach him if he has to sit on the bench for too long. The new manager will have a nice headache.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #407 on: Today at 04:50:04 pm »
Great game, without doubt he's now a proper first team squad option.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #408 on: Today at 04:51:38 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 04:48:57 pm
I honestly don't know. We're having too many good players in every position. I just don't want some big clubs to approach him if he has to sit on the bench for too long. The new manager will have a nice headache.

He's a Liverpool fan all his life. I'd imagine it would take alot for him to leaven Relax and enjoy the ride. ;D
Online jlb

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #409 on: Today at 04:51:48 pm »
You just know he's probably going to score his debut goal before Joe Gomez. 😄
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #410 on: Today at 04:52:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:44:22 pm
Started a petition to rename Belfast City Airport in his honour.

 ;D

Online RedG13

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #411 on: Today at 04:52:59 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 04:48:57 pm
I honestly don't know. We're having too many good players in every position. I just don't want some big clubs to approach him if he has to sit on the bench for too long. The new manager will have a nice headache.
That good problem. I dont think Trent in Midfield best long term, him inverting is very good. It good to have the option to play the 6 at times but I dont think even the new manager would want to do full time. Stats wise having a player who put up 99th percentile number at rb where it like 90th percentile, and then put a like probably 80-90th percentile player at RB makes no logical sense. Trent basically an .4-.5 expected goals and Assists from RB. Liverpool has players who can do that from Midfield also.
We will see
There so many games being able to rotate and manage minutes is so important
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #412 on: Today at 05:02:57 pm »
Impressive stats.

Conor Bradley vs. Norwich City

91% Pass accuracy
2/2 Accurate long passes
3 Big chances created
2 Assists
6/13 Duels won
5/6 Tackles won
4 Recoveries
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #413 on: Today at 05:03:00 pm »
Quote from: jlb on Today at 04:51:48 pm
You just know he's probably going to score his debut goal before Joe Gomez. 😄
Scored 7 last season for Bolton so yeah, probably!

I find it amusing that people think him being good is as issue  :D

As if we don't get injuries or play huge numbers of games.
Online rscanderlech

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #414 on: Today at 05:10:40 pm »
He has more stamina than TAA, right? At any rate, he looks like a much more natural defender than the latter. And he's still good going forward.
Online jambutty

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #415 on: Today at 05:11:12 pm »
Dead great.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #416 on: Today at 05:12:33 pm »
Looks a lot more solid than Neco Williams did for us perhaps needs to work on his crossing? But weve been spoiled with the ridiculous quality of Trents crossing I suppose
Online Tobelius

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #417 on: Today at 05:14:04 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 04:48:00 pm


Brilliant pic that,looks like a maestro.
Online Nick110581

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #418 on: Today at 05:14:55 pm »
Does he start Wednesday ?
Online RedG13

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #419 on: Today at 05:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:14:55 pm
Does he start Wednesday ?
If Robertson can start and Trent cant, then would think Gomez starts are it makes more sense tactically. Only way I see him starting is if both Robertson and Trent are not 90 minute fit(Or 60ish with planned Subs)
Online Draex

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #420 on: Today at 05:20:09 pm »
Hes quality.
Online jambutty

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #421 on: Today at 05:22:20 pm »
He's gnarly.

Like a tall Portuguese.
Online Asam

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #422 on: Today at 05:23:19 pm »
 

That loan last season was perfect for him, he looks a first team player now and a good one at that, i wouldnt bother signing a right back this summer if he continues in this vein
Offline MNAA

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #423 on: Today at 05:23:40 pm »
The new Jeremie Frimpong? 😀
