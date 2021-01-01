Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Conor Bradley
Author
Topic: Conor Bradley
Wingman
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,891
Re: Conor Bradley
«
Reply #320 on:
Yesterday
at 09:29:46 pm »
The kid has all the makings of a star. Him and Quansah may have saved us a fortune
kopdude81
Main Stander
Posts: 220
Re: Conor Bradley
«
Reply #321 on:
Today
at 02:32:22 am »
Great to see another young Irishman doing well at the club. He looks amazing for a fella who's just 20 years old.
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Conor Bradley
