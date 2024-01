Who are you on aboot?



I can remember two youngsters who were almost immobilised by fear of making a mistake. Both, I think, under Rafa. One was a Scot called Wilson who came with a great fanfare (hadn't he won Scottish Young Player of the Year?). The other was Ayala. It felt like Rafa had maybe given one instruction only - "don't fuck up".I also remember how refreshing it was to see Kenny giving someone like Robinson his debut - away at Arsenal I think. He was laughing with him on the touchline just before he came on. Relaxing the kid, getting rid of the nerves.