I think he'll be a proper option for years if he can keep going in this vein. There's a maturity to his game and he is physically ready (fast, strong, tall). If I were to draw comparisons, I'd say he plays more like Robbo than Trent and that is great. He's clearly better than Neco was when he got his chance, and by a fair bit at that. Need him to stay fit and keep going. He'll get his chances and he'll have earned them.