Author Topic: Conor Bradley  (Read 12722 times)

Offline Bobinhood

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 12:07:29 am »
He's got that Steve Finnan quick inside move. just jabs the ball right off your foot. Very useful indeed. 

Big fast smart and unfazed also. Pretty darn good start.
Offline RedG13

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 01:06:42 am »
Good Performance.
Offline nayia2002

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 01:12:18 am »
9/10 performance tonight. Very well done.
Keep it up lad  8)
Online xbugawugax

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 03:19:43 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 12:07:29 am
He's got that Steve Finnan quick inside move. just jabs the ball right off your foot. Very useful indeed. 

Big fast smart and unfazed also. Pretty darn good start.

big boots to fill there. win the CL and ride off to the sunset.

we are blessed with decent right backs. Rob jones, finnan, clyne, carra(lol),flanno, trent and now conor as a project. Love to see what kind of player he can develop into
Offline StL-Dono

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 04:10:30 am »
Calvin Ramsey might be in Preston longer than he thought. 
Offline jckliew

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 06:23:37 am »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 04:10:30 am
Calvin Ramsey might be in Preston longer than he thought. 
May not be required to return.
What a great prospect Bradley is!
Offline mullyred94

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 07:07:29 am »
Never in doubt  8)
Offline Draex

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 07:13:21 am »
Klopp said someone had to drive him home he left it all on the pitch and some! What a warrior.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 08:47:22 am »
Fantastic yesterday. Was my motm, really solid.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 09:00:06 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:47:22 am
Fantastic yesterday. Was my motm, really solid.

Think he got official MOTM at least the Liverpool one
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 09:07:22 am »
Echo all the sentiments in here. What a performance. Talk about stepping up and taking your oppurtunity. The greatest joy of the Klopp era remains watching our youth players work their way into the team and thrive into something special. Based on that game, Bradley has a bright future.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 09:08:56 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 12:07:29 am
He's got that Steve Finnan quick inside move. just jabs the ball right off your foot. Very useful indeed. 

Big fast smart and unfazed also. Pretty darn good start.

I thought his game was more closely modelled after Robertson with pace, power and determination.

2 days ago I said the true litmus test was when he starts and finished a game strongly. This boy has not only passed it, he passed it with flying colours.

Physio please look after him.
Offline Wigwamdelbert

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 09:14:59 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 10, 2024, 10:14:15 pm
Well played young man.

Mad how few players weve had from NI. First since?
Jim Magilton was on our books, but never had a senior game
Offline classycarra

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 12:21:55 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:08:56 am
I thought his game was more closely modelled after Robertson with pace, power and determination.

2 days ago I said the true litmus test was when he starts and finished a game strongly. This boy has not only passed it, he passed it with flying colours.

Physio please look after him.
I thought it looked like he had a bit more guile/technique to his dribbling than Robbo - who does great with in so long as there's decent space.

Bradley uses both feet, got some nice balance, and seemed to understand standing a player up/changing pace to beat someone - made me think he must have loads of experience on the wing as a young player.

If we're talking comparing to one of our british fullbacks, which you've both prompted me to consider, i wonder if he's slightly more of a Glen Johnson archetype (he's have to bulk up obviously!!)
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 12:28:29 pm »
In the summer the feeling was we needed to sign a centre back - Klopp knew otherwise

There were also calls for a right back - yet again Klopp knew otherwise
Offline tubby

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 12:29:32 pm »
I like that move he does where he just throws his butt into people to protect the ball.  Similar to Mac Allister but from further away.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 12:30:12 pm »
Bet he can't move this morning :D
Offline classycarra

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 12:39:43 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:29:32 pm
I like that move he does where he just throws his butt into people to protect the ball.  Similar to Mac Allister but from further away.
it was surprisingly long range! that and the Willian catch up tackle felt like he wasn't favourite.

lead to his impressive number of tackles (think it was 6, way ahead of his teammates)
Offline kennedy81

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 01:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 10, 2024, 10:14:15 pm
Well played young man.

Mad how few players weve had from NI. First since?
https://www.lfchistory.net/Stats/PlayerCountries/Details/14

Just 4 from the N. Irish state in the club's history. There were 8 other players from that part of the world who had played for Liverpool before NI was formed in 1920, like Elisha Scott.

https://www.lfchistory.net/Stats/PlayerCountries/Details/13
Offline Andy

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 01:24:33 pm »
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on Yesterday at 09:14:59 am
Jim Magilton was on our books, but never had a senior game

He was great for the 2nd best team in Liverpool though
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 01:37:47 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 01:04:40 pm
https://www.lfchistory.net/Stats/PlayerCountries/Details/14

Just 4 from the N. Irish state in the club's history. There were 8 other players from that part of the world who had played for Liverpool before NI was formed in 1920, like Elisha Scott.

https://www.lfchistory.net/Stats/PlayerCountries/Details/13

Elisha Scott was born before Partition but he played for Liverpool when Northern Ireland existed.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 01:40:52 pm »
13 appearances for his senior international side at 20 years old. I'm sure the competition for place isn't that strong, but it's still pretty impressive.

Great performance last night.
Offline thejbs

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 02:07:31 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 01:40:52 pm
13 appearances for his senior international side at 20 years old. I'm sure the competition for place isn't that strong, but it's still pretty impressive.

Great performance last night.

A nice sign of the times that he's playing for Northern Ireland. Where he's from, 20 years ago it would've been difficult to entertain playing for NI over ROI.
Offline hoganballs

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 03:28:13 pm »
Great performance from the lad, has a bright future ahead. Hes grew up in a town 20 miles up the road from me. Could benefit from putting some timber on his frame - really surprised hes got such a slight frame when he grew up playing Gaelic Football like I did, which is an inherently more robust game than Football.
Offline thejbs

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 04:08:23 pm »
Same town as me. My dad taught his parents. Second most famous person from the town after Joe Sheridan who invented the Irish Coffee 😂 uppa Derg!
Offline DHRED

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 04:27:30 pm »
The Dungannon Diego
Offline thejbs

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 06:01:45 pm »
Quote from: DHRED on Yesterday at 04:27:30 pm
The Dungannon Diego

Fuck that. Hes the Castlederg Cafu.

And I demand this is added to the thread title to glorify my shitty wee town.
Offline Big Dirk

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 06:09:10 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 02:07:31 pm
A nice sign of the times that he's playing for Northern Ireland. Where he's from, 20 years ago it would've been difficult to entertain playing for NI over ROI.
Probably just realised it doesnt matter if you pick North or South..they are both shite.
Offline thejbs

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 06:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 06:09:10 pm
Probably just realised it doesnt matter if you pick North or South..they are both shite.

True. Theres a dearth of quality coaching at youth level, and GAA and rugby soak up a lot of would be talents - Gaelic football, in particular.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #189 on: Yesterday at 06:29:13 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on January 10, 2024, 10:56:37 pm
Such as shutting down Martinelli on the wing for 20+ minutes?
Genuine question, is that sarcasm?
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #190 on: Yesterday at 09:40:31 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 06:25:45 pm
True. Theres a dearth of quality coaching at youth level, and GAA and rugby soak up a lot of would be talents - Gaelic football, in particular.

Thankfully he didn't succumb to Football.
Offline mighty magpie

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #191 on: Today at 12:23:38 am »
Quote from: DHRED on Yesterday at 04:27:30 pm
The Dungannon Diego

Miles out, the Aghyaran Alves.
Offline diegoLFC7

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #192 on: Today at 12:40:16 am »
My name is Diego Alves reading your reply to his message was like woahhhhhhh  ???
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #193 on: Today at 01:14:32 am »
Don't post anymore but watching that amazing big game full match debut of Conor Bradley I'm compelled to.

 I know I am prone to hyperbole but fuck it cos quite simply that was the finest all round right back performance in a red shirt I've seen at Anfield. Or anywhere in a red shirt.

I leave Trent out of it of course cos his abilities with the ball are not of this fucking planet. But having seen all of them going right back to Johnny Molyneux I've got to say I've never seen a more complete right back display defensively or offensively as I witnessed last night with this lad. Stevie G did do a cameo role there early on and he did look like a budding Conor Bradley I guess but none of all our other true greats in that position - Chrissie Lawler, Smithy, Phil Neal, Stevie Nicol and Rob Jones - ever displayed quite the same remarkable combination of natural full back awareness, athleticism, pace, aggression, tenacity, anticipation, jockeying, tackling allied to a gifted winger's level of attacking skills.

Got to say the lad took my breath away with the package he has to offer. Against Willian and Robinson, two superb skilful and pacy left wing opponents in their own right as we know he not only held his own but for most part coped with quite ridiculous ease. Just as he did with an ultimately disgruntled Martinelli a few days earlier whose attacking left wing sorties fell apart as soon as Conor came on to front him.

 I thought that might have been a bit of a one off but seemingly not on the evidence at Anfield against Fulham. What a true gem we seem to have on our hands with this lad. Fuckinghell.  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 01:17:36 am by Timbo's Goals »
Online xbugawugax

Re: Conor Bradley
« Reply #194 on: Today at 04:21:42 am »
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/19453p9/conor_the_beast_bradley_vs_fulham/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button


shamelessly stolen of reddit

if that video doesnt make you excited then maybe you need to get off pornhub

now all he needs is to kick on from that performance. easy peasy task ;D
