Don't post anymore but watching that amazing big game full match debut of Conor Bradley I'm compelled to.I know I am prone to hyperbole but fuck it cos quite simply that was the finest all round right back performance in a red shirt I've seen at Anfield. Or anywhere in a red shirt.I leave Trent out of it of course cos his abilities with the ball are not of this fucking planet. But having seen all of them going right back to Johnny Molyneux I've got to say I've never seen a more complete right back display defensively or offensively as I witnessed last night with this lad. Stevie G did do a cameo role there early on and he did look like a budding Conor Bradley I guess but none of all our other true greats in that position - Chrissie Lawler, Smithy, Phil Neal, Stevie Nicol and Rob Jones - ever displayed quite the same remarkable combination of natural full back awareness, athleticism, pace, aggression, tenacity, anticipation, jockeying, tackling allied to a gifted winger's level of attacking skills.Got to say the lad took my breath away with the package he has to offer. Against Willian and Robinson, two superb skilful and pacy left wing opponents in their own right as we know he not only held his own but for most part coped with quite ridiculous ease. Just as he did with an ultimately disgruntled Martinelli a few days earlier whose attacking left wing sorties fell apart as soon as Conor came on to front him.I thought that might have been a bit of a one off but seemingly not on the evidence at Anfield against Fulham. What a true gem we seem to have on our hands with this lad. Fuckinghell.