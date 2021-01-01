Please
Topic: Conor Bradley
He's got that Steve Finnan quick inside move. just jabs the ball right off your foot. Very useful indeed.
Big fast smart and unfazed also. Pretty darn good start.
Good Performance.
9/10 performance tonight. Very well done.
Keep it up lad
