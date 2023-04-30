« previous next »
Conor Bradley

Conor Bradley
April 30, 2023, 01:20:01 pm
Young Conor is doing well...

Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley has won all three of Boltons player of the season awards, underlining what has been an outstanding campaign at the League One side.

Bradley, who has made 50 appearances, scoring seven goals and assisting six, was named the clubs player of the season, players player of the season, and jointly the young player of the season.

Its been a phenomenal campaign for the young Northern Irishman, whose side secured a play-off spot on Saturday and have already won the EFL Trophy at Wembley last month.

Bradley has also established himself as Northern Irelands first-choice right-back thanks to his form with Bolton.

Its been a fantastic year and one Ive really enjoyed, said Bradley. Im thankful to everyone at the club for the support theyve given me.

To win these awards is very special and a massive honour. Its really nice to be voted for by your team-mates, as theyre the ones who see the hard work you put in, and also from the fans. Nothing would be possible without them.

To put myself in the history of Bolton is a massive honour.

Jurgen Klopp was asked about the 19-year-old recently, saying that the plan at the moment is to bring him back and keep him, but we will see.

Bring him back, go in the pre-season and then enjoy the steps he made, then we will decide together what we are doing from that moment on.

Bradley has made five appearances for Liverpool so far, having made his debut in the League Cup last season.

Everybody speaks positively about him, added Klopp. He is our boy, which I like a lot. A super mentality, which is extremely helpful, and all the rest will come  and we are all pretty sure about that.

Conor will be our player, but how it is in that age group, we have to see if it makes more sense for him going on loan after pre-season or not. We will decide that then and not now.

Bradley will compete with last summers new signing, Calvin Ramsay, to be Trent Alexander-Arnolds understudy and it is expected that one of those two will head out on loan next season.

The one that remains at the club could see plenty of action if Liverpool are competing in the Europa League.
Re: Conor Bradley
April 30, 2023, 02:05:29 pm
Well done Conor.

Great young prospect and I hope he gets the chance to fight for a place in the squad along with Calvin Ramsay.
Re: Conor Bradley
April 30, 2023, 02:15:45 pm
Love this lads game, remember the first time I saw him play for us, instant feeling of him having something special in his game, always comes across as pretty fearless and very technically gifted
Re: Conor Bradley
April 30, 2023, 02:51:13 pm
Takes a bit of doing that at 19, the lower leagues are not for the faint hearted, the lad has clearly got a. bit about him, well done.
Re: Conor Bradley
April 30, 2023, 04:31:16 pm
A Bolton regular I know has been well impressed with him.
Re: Conor Bradley
April 30, 2023, 10:44:13 pm
Re: Conor Bradley
April 30, 2023, 10:51:07 pm
Possibly our new RB for next season. Done well this kid.
Re: Conor Bradley
April 30, 2023, 10:52:43 pm
The more Irish, the better! ;)
Re: Conor Bradley
April 30, 2023, 10:52:52 pm
Quote from: farawayred on April 30, 2023, 10:51:07 pm
Possibly our new RB for next season. Done well this kid.

Got Sepp coming back as well, and he's played at a higher level this season.  We might not need to fork out on new defenders this summer.
Re: Conor Bradley
April 30, 2023, 10:55:24 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on April 30, 2023, 10:52:52 pm
Got Sepp coming back as well, and he's played at a higher level this season.  We might not need to fork out on new defenders this summer.

Four appearances for Schalke? If we continue with this system we should be looking elsewhere.
Re: Conor Bradley
April 30, 2023, 10:58:15 pm
He's ahead of the Scottish lad now really. Let him stick around and play some Europa shit against Hapoel Tel Armarni or some shit.
Re: Conor Bradley
April 30, 2023, 11:01:09 pm
To sweep up all of a League 1 promotion candidates individual awards from the RB position at 19 years old is excellent going.
Re: Conor Bradley
April 30, 2023, 11:01:40 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on April 30, 2023, 10:55:24 pm
Four appearances for Schalke? If we continue with this system we should be looking elsewhere.

5 and one goal.  Not on the giving the youth a chance train?
Re: Conor Bradley
April 30, 2023, 11:01:41 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on April 30, 2023, 04:31:16 pm
A Bolton regular I know has been well impressed with him.

Same

Was out with a Bolton season ticket owner last night. He is praying Jurgen lets him come back on loan next season.

They absolutely love him there by all accounts.
Re: Conor Bradley
April 30, 2023, 11:02:42 pm
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on April 30, 2023, 10:58:15 pm
He's ahead of the Scottish lad now really. Let him stick around and play some Europa shit against Hapoel Tel Armarni or some shit.

Ramsey looked good when he played for us, exciting times ahead for our problem rb position.
Re: Conor Bradley
April 30, 2023, 11:06:58 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 30, 2023, 11:01:41 pm
Same

Was out with a Bolton season ticket owner last night. He is praying Jurgen lets him come back on loan next season.

They absolutely love him there by all accounts.
Had exactly the same conversation with a Bolton ST holder at work. He's incredibly impressed with him and wants him back. Looks like we're developing a good relationship with Wanderers re loans in general.
Re: Conor Bradley
April 30, 2023, 11:08:20 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on April 30, 2023, 11:01:40 pm
5 and one goal.  Not on the giving the youth a chance train?

Don't think he has the attributes and we need top quality in that position this summer. Nothing to do with playing youth generally.
Re: Conor Bradley
April 30, 2023, 11:13:47 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on April 30, 2023, 11:08:20 pm
Don't think he has the attributes and we need top quality in that position this summer. Nothing to do with playing youth generally.

Hope he gets a few games in this season, then gets a chance pre-season to see what he can do.  Same goes for Conor and Ramsey if he's fit by then.
Re: Conor Bradley
April 30, 2023, 11:29:02 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on April 30, 2023, 11:08:20 pm
Don't think he has the attributes and we need top quality in that position this summer. Nothing to do with playing youth generally.

He does have the attributes, he's strong fast good on the ball and has experience playing right back.
Re: Conor Bradley
August 11, 2023, 08:24:08 pm
What are the chances of a lad like Conor Bradley getting a chance to play DM? From what Ive seen of him he seems to have the attributes. Would be exciting to see someone like him given a chance to stake a claim for the spot, and solve this DM problem in house. He was absolute class at Bolton last year.
Re: Conor Bradley
August 11, 2023, 10:01:37 pm
Amazing how people think Bajcetic should be right back and our actual right back should be playing in defensive midfield.
Re: Conor Bradley
August 11, 2023, 10:04:31 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on August 11, 2023, 10:01:37 pm
Amazing how people think Bajcetic should be right back and our actual right back should be playing in defensive midfield.
Maybe they got it from Nunez playing center and Gakpo on the wing for us?  ;)
Re: Conor Bradley
August 12, 2023, 12:16:49 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on August 11, 2023, 10:01:37 pm
Amazing how people think Bajcetic should be right back and our actual right back should be playing in defensive midfield.
The Bajcetic full back one really bothers me!
Re: Conor Bradley
August 21, 2023, 01:08:04 pm
Do we know what injury he picked up in pre-season and how long he'll likely be out for? Would be nice to have him back after the international break when we'll have League Cup and EL games.
Re: Conor Bradley
August 21, 2023, 07:09:39 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on August 21, 2023, 01:08:04 pm
Do we know what injury he picked up in pre-season and how long he'll likely be out for? Would be nice to have him back after the international break when we'll have League Cup and EL games.

I think the AXA has a bit of a Bermuda Triangle problem with young full backs. It happened with young Calvin last summer. And young Andy Robertson disappeared after he first arrived.

Seriously thou its a shame he has missed out on our pre-season after his success with Bolton I look forward to his return.
Re: Conor Bradley
August 22, 2023, 12:07:00 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on August 21, 2023, 07:09:39 pm
I think the AXA has a bit of a Bermuda Triangle problem with young full backs. It happened with young Calvin last summer. And young Andy Robertson disappeared after he first arrived.

Seriously thou its a shame he has missed out on our pre-season after his success with Bolton I look forward to his return.

Not to mention Chambers. Was supposedly very highly rated by the coaching staff but didn't feature on pre season tour, a loan was mooted but no sign of that materialising either. Don't think he was injured.
Re: Conor Bradley
August 22, 2023, 01:15:18 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on August 22, 2023, 12:07:00 pm
Not to mention Chambers. Was supposedly very highly rated by the coaching staff but didn't feature on pre season tour, a loan was mooted but no sign of that materialising either. Don't think he was injured.

Signed a new contract in May. I think Chambers was mentioned when I was watching the U21's was it Everton or the Derby game on Saturday. Might be mistaken.
Re: Conor Bradley
Today at 12:44:50 am
i see the manager of northern ireland has stated in the belfast telegraph that conor bradley has not been called up as he has suffered a stress fracture of his back and as a result will be out for possibly 8 to 12 weeks.

a pity as i thought he was showing up welll in pre-season. 

hopefully he can come back stronger and still be a member / contribute to the first team squad this season.
Re: Conor Bradley
Today at 06:38:57 am
Quote from: put the wheelie bins out on Today at 12:44:50 am
i see the manager of northern ireland has stated in the belfast telegraph that conor bradley has not been called up as he has suffered a stress fracture of his back and as a result will be out for possibly 8 to 12 weeks.

a pity as i thought he was showing up welll in pre-season. 

hopefully he can come back stronger and still be a member / contribute to the first team squad this season.

Jesus thats a pretty bad injury, hopefully hes halfway through as he was injured at the end of preseason?
