I'd like to say I was shocked by Marriner's 'refereeing' but par for the course.
Certainly a red for Casimero. Certainly a red for Antony. Certainly let quite a few snidey tackles go and looked like a pen before the one he ended up giving. He looked massively upset that he knew the pen he had to give was an absolute stonewaller. Never seen a ref look so gutted.
If that's honest from him then he's a terrible referee and needs to be released from his contract.
The standard of refereeing in the Premier league is abysmal
My theory, Andy, is that there's a lot of cowardice among referees. If they can avoid it, they prefer not to make decisions that massively impact the game - giving Casemiro or Shaw a second yellow, or Antony a straight red, for instance.
What that does, though, is massively impact the game by being unfair to the other team, Brighton in this case. They've run Casemiro ragged so he has to commit two yellow card offences - why shouldn't they get rewarded for that?