Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May

decosabute

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:29:27 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:24:01 pm
If West Ham beat United and we win our next game i think they may shit the bed...

Would be the funniest thing ive ever seen if they bottled it from that position. For me they've been really lucky this season with officals doing their best for them but ultimately they don't look much better than under Ole to be honest.

Been saying since early on they're playing exactly the same way they did under Ole. Sit back, defend deep, counter with Bruno releasing it early to Rashford. It's cowardly and they almost never outplay the other team.

He's also doing the same as Ole and running the same 12 or 13 players into the ground with no clue how to rotate.

He's probably a better coach than the goblin-faced twat, but there's a definite emperor's new clothes vibe forming.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:31:04 pm
I'd like to say I was shocked by Marriner's 'refereeing' but par for the course.

Certainly a red for Casimero. Certainly a red for Antony. Certainly let quite a few snidey tackles go and looked like a pen before the one he ended up giving. He looked massively upset that he knew the pen he had to give was an absolute stonewaller. Never seen a ref look so gutted.

If that's honest from him then he's a terrible referee and needs to be released from his contract.

The standard of refereeing in the Premier league is abysmal
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:31:38 pm
Where is Ming the Merciless in his turtle neck saying what a shpeshal performansh it was

Haha brilliant. You bald bastard have it
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:32:30 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:31:04 pm
I'd like to say I was shocked by Marriner's 'refereeing' but par for the course.

Certainly a red for Casimero. Certainly a red for Antony. Certainly let quite a few snidey tackles go and looked like a pen before the one he ended up giving. He looked massively upset that he knew the pen he had to give was an absolute stonewaller. Never seen a ref look so gutted.

If that's honest from him then he's a terrible referee and needs to be released from his contract.

The standard of refereeing in the Premier league is abysmal

It's a 2nd yellow for Shaw aswell for deliberate handball
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:33:32 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:29:27 pm
Been saying since early on they're playing exactly the same way they did under Ole. Sit back, defend deep, counter with Bruno releasing it early to Rashford. It's cowardly and they almost never outplay the other team.

He's also doing the same as Ole and running the same 12 or 13 players into the ground with no clue how to rotate.

He's probably a better coach than the goblin-faced twat, but there's a definite emperor's new clothes vibe forming.

They opened up first couple of games and got picked apart by Brighton and Brentford playing Ten Hag's 'style'. He then did a Rodgers at Liverpool and quickly abandoned that and reverted to fast counters again which is how they played under Ole. They got in the likes of Casemiro who could beat up on a few shit teams to get a big halo as well.

It'd be a travesty if they won both cups and finished top 4 in his first season. They were banking on being able to rest players for the last couple of games to prepare for that final.
RedG13

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:33:37 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:32:30 pm
It's a 2nd yellow for Shaw aswell for deliberate handball
Is there a clip of the penalty, i would to see it
jonkrux

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:34:35 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:33:37 pm
Is there a clip of the penalty, i would to see it
It's a crowding of 4 players but no reason for his arm to be up there. No contact or anything. It's a yellow
A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:34:56 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:33:37 pm
Is there a clip of the penalty, i would to see it

Go back a couple of pages - Jason posted some links. :)
StL-Dono

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:35:22 pm
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 10:26:16 pm
Sadly I think Howard Webb will guide them home from here, especially if things get sketchy.

Newcastle's fixtures look more interesting...

True.  But I feel Newcastle is in better form and are a better team than MU.  13 to 3 in their last three matches (though the competition wasn't exactly challenging.) 
Still feel more confident of the Mancs dropping more points from here on out that NU. 
jonkrux

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:36:42 pm
Luke Shaw 'i got a little nudge but the hand shouldn't be there '
jonkrux

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:37:43 pm
He then blamed the foul before. Says it never was a foul..deflecting blame. He knows it's a deliberate hand ball 😂
amir87

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:38:20 pm
Fatman Shaw throwing his teammates under the bus.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:39:02 pm
Quote from: Racer on Yesterday at 10:27:27 pm
Great interview by Mac Alister what a nice lad he seems.
Going home now to gorge on square sausage and Irn Bru.
gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:39:14 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:38:20 pm
Fatman Shaw throwing his teammates under the bus.
Would have to be a monster truck for him.
RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:39:36 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:31:04 pm
I'd like to say I was shocked by Marriner's 'refereeing' but par for the course.

Certainly a red for Casimero. Certainly a red for Antony. Certainly let quite a few snidey tackles go and looked like a pen before the one he ended up giving. He looked massively upset that he knew the pen he had to give was an absolute stonewaller. Never seen a ref look so gutted.

If that's honest from him then he's a terrible referee and needs to be released from his contract.

The standard of refereeing in the Premier league is abysmal

Add the way Colwill got an instant yellow and its mad refereeing
Magz50

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:40:49 pm
Mac allister wants to be a red doesnt he?
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:41:17 pm
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 10:36:42 pm
Luke Shaw 'i got a little nudge but the hand shouldn't be there '

He sounded deflated.

He didnt look deflated but there you go.

Morale seems fairly low though.
Son of Spion

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:41:36 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:33:37 pm
Is there a clip of the penalty, i would to see it
Reply #2117  page 53 of this thread. Post by oojason.

Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:42:10 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:19:39 pm
No idea on his name but co Comms was Andy Townsend. 

The most turgid, lacklustre, uninspiring typical manc dross of a game and he's talking bollocks about scintillating free flowing football.

And Mariners face was like a slapped arse in panic mode at having to go to the monitor for the penalty.
Connor MacNamarra I think
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:43:22 pm
Loves a whinge doesnt he. Hard to listen to.
reddebs

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:43:28 pm
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 10:23:55 pm
Was my stream, they droned on for ages about Utds bullshit current record of most non 0-0 games of any team...

They'll be pleased as punch that prestigious record was saved at the death tonight.

Yep that's the one!
stoa

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:43:42 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:14:27 pm
Antony kick is violent conduct red

Antony did enough in that short scene to get sent off twice. The kick was violent conduct as you've said. A blind man and his dog could see that he was annoyed at not getting the foul and just wanted to kick the other guy. Then he was screaming at the lino which could have been a booking, then he squared up with a Brighton player which was enough for at least another booking. Might even have been a dive in the first place. So, that's a red and at minimum two yellows. And what did we get? A booking for Antony and another booking for Dunk. Ridiculous...
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:48:13 pm
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 10:37:43 pm
He then blamed the foul before. Says it never was a foul..deflecting blame. He knows it's a deliberate hand ball 😂

He's put his arm across and stopped the players progress. Straight forward foul

He's extremely fat and thick
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:52:19 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:43:42 pm
Antony did enough in that short scene to get sent off twice. The kick was violent conduct as you've said. A blind man and his dog could see that he was annoyed at not getting the foul and just wanted to kick the other guy. Then he was screaming at the lino which could have been a booking, then he squared up with a Brighton player which was enough for at least another booking. Might even have been a dive in the first place. So, that's a red and at minimum two yellows. And what did we get? A booking for Antony and another booking for Dunk. Ridiculous...

The worst refereeing performance of the season. He will surely be raked over the coals for that

If he thinks all of that game was normal this has to be his last season.
SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:53:00 pm
I watched that game and decided to pack it in in the 95th minute when Brighton had a cross whiz through everyone in the box.

so I missed what happened but thanks to Most Valuable Poster jason I'm a very happy guy now.

:)
jonkrux

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:53:36 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:48:13 pm
He's put his arm across and stopped the players progress. Straight forward foul

He's extremely fat and thick
Absolutely. It's a pen and a second yellow..they were lucky to not have 3 reds..that would never happen under Howard Webb's regime mind you
rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:57:49 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:11:26 pm
they've got Newcastle and City to play so doubt they will win out, if they do they deserve it

Indeed. They've also been on the end of some terrible officiating this season
RedG13

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 10:58:00 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:41:36 pm
Reply #2117  page 53 of this thread. Post by oojason.
Thanks. I looked back before and must of missed it. Jason does a great job with the clip
RedG13

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 11:00:24 pm
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 10:34:35 pm
It's a crowding of 4 players but no reason for his arm to be up there. No contact or anything. It's a yellow
I think that a harsh for a yellow considering it jumping and in aerial duel but it should be called a handball since it not a natural positioning and hit at close range. Im not sure how much he meant to do that why but it by rules a handball foul and a penalty it not deliberate enough imo for a yellow
BarryCrocker

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Yesterday at 11:06:33 pm
Amazing how Colwill picks up a yellow card for a slight pull of an arm, yet AWB does the same in the penalty box to Mitoma and it's no foul.
RayPhilAlan

Re: Premier League Fixtures
« Reply #2230 on: Today at 01:42:29 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:31:04 pm
I'd like to say I was shocked by Marriner's 'refereeing' but par for the course.

Certainly a red for Casimero. Certainly a red for Antony. Certainly let quite a few snidey tackles go and looked like a pen before the one he ended up giving. He looked massively upset that he knew the pen he had to give was an absolute stonewaller. Never seen a ref look so gutted.

If that's honest from him then he's a terrible referee and needs to be released from his contract.

The standard of refereeing in the Premier league is abysmal
My theory, Andy, is that there's a lot of cowardice among referees. If they can avoid it, they prefer not to make decisions that massively impact the game - giving Casemiro or Shaw a second yellow, or Antony a straight red, for instance.
What that does, though, is massively impact the game by being unfair to the other team, Brighton in this case. They've run Casemiro ragged so he has to commit two yellow card offences - why shouldn't they get rewarded for that?
Offline stoa

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #2231 on: Today at 02:40:47 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 01:42:29 am
My theory, Andy, is that there's a lot of cowardice among referees. If they can avoid it, they prefer not to make decisions that massively impact the game - giving Casemiro or Shaw a second yellow, or Antony a straight red, for instance.
What that does, though, is massively impact the game by being unfair to the other team, Brighton in this case. They've run Casemiro ragged so he has to commit two yellow card offences - why shouldn't they get rewarded for that?

VAR has made that even worse, because it gives refs and linos a way to not be at fault when they get something wrong by just not doing anything and hope VAR solves it for them. It's even more obvious with linos and the way they don't give offsides. We got a corner on Wednesday from a sequence where one of our player was a million miles offside. Lino didn't give it even when the chance was over. So had we scored from the corner it would have stood I think as VAR can't "ungive" the corner. In my view linos have gotten more reluctant to give offsides due to VAR even when you take into account the times where they let play go on to the raise their flag when the attack is over.

For me that's the wrong approach to VAR. It should be there as a safety net after the ref or the lino have made a decision on the pitch. The problem is too often it's used differently in a way where the ref or lino just doesn't make a decision in the knowledge that VAR will do something, if there's a decision to be made...
Offline Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #2232 on: Today at 06:11:19 am »
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 10:53:36 pm
Absolutely. It's a pen and a second yellow..they were lucky to not have 3 reds..that would never happen under Howard Webb's regime mind you

The special treatment they get never ends. We'd be worried about Brighton for 4th if these were reffed fairly.
Online Jesse Pinkman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #2233 on: Today at 06:45:57 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 02:40:47 am
VAR has made that even worse, because it gives refs and linos a way to not be at fault when they get something wrong by just not doing anything and hope VAR solves it for them. It's even more obvious with linos and the way they don't give offsides. We got a corner on Wednesday from a sequence where one of our player was a million miles offside. Lino didn't give it even when the chance was over. So had we scored from the corner it would have stood I think as VAR can't "ungive" the corner. In my view linos have gotten more reluctant to give offsides due to VAR even when you take into account the times where they let play go on to the raise their flag when the attack is over.

For me that's the wrong approach to VAR. It should be there as a safety net after the ref or the lino have made a decision on the pitch. The problem is too often it's used differently in a way where the ref or lino just doesn't make a decision in the knowledge that VAR will do something, if there's a decision to be made...

I'm on the fence on this one, particularly for offisde. What about decisions where the linesman raises too early for a blatantly onside goal? Raheem Sterling being miles onside versus Man City comes to mind and that turned out to be very pivotal in the title race.
