My theory, Andy, is that there's a lot of cowardice among referees. If they can avoid it, they prefer not to make decisions that massively impact the game - giving Casemiro or Shaw a second yellow, or Antony a straight red, for instance.

What that does, though, is massively impact the game by being unfair to the other team, Brighton in this case. They've run Casemiro ragged so he has to commit two yellow card offences - why shouldn't they get rewarded for that?



VAR has made that even worse, because it gives refs and linos a way to not be at fault when they get something wrong by just not doing anything and hope VAR solves it for them. It's even more obvious with linos and the way they don't give offsides. We got a corner on Wednesday from a sequence where one of our player was a million miles offside. Lino didn't give it even when the chance was over. So had we scored from the corner it would have stood I think as VAR can't "ungive" the corner. In my view linos have gotten more reluctant to give offsides due to VAR even when you take into account the times where they let play go on to the raise their flag when the attack is over.For me that's the wrong approach to VAR. It should be there as a safety net after the ref or the lino have made a decision on the pitch. The problem is too often it's used differently in a way where the ref or lino just doesn't make a decision in the knowledge that VAR will do something, if there's a decision to be made...