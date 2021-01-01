He had 3 players free on the left of him but as usual, right said Fred.
I headbutted a horse once.
Fancy a pint?
Crosby Nick never fails.
haha pics or it didn't happen.
Whos singing our/John Fogartys Jota song?
Antony avoiding a red was hilarious. A disgusting kick, dissent at Officials and having go at Dunk.
Its true like. Wasnt a scrap or anything. But yeah, i just picked the prick up and threw him about 5 feet across thge room at a wallEverytime my bro sees one when were out with new people who dont know the story he bursts out laughing then has to tell everyone the story cos theyre like 'what ya laughing at?'
Imminent call from all corners for respect for officials
oh wait
The Mancs have had some shit song based on bad moon rising for ages 'I see the Stretford end rising' or some such shit
Get this thenI once got asked to sort out/have a word with gang of lads at some party.they'd been giving shit to all the parents(was a Double 18th for my brothers birds sister) and had some of the women in tearsSo I go over and tell them to stop arsing around or they would be out.next thing this fucking Dwarf(a proper one) stands on a chair and starts threatening me(hed been mouthing off since I walked over,shouting allsorts.)so I picked him up and lobbed him at a wall, then I grabbed another lad.but they didnt want to know by then...I must've threw him about 5/6 feet across the room
Mad thing was. I just turned round to walk back to my seat and there was aboot 150/200 people with their jaws on the floor with alook that said 'He just threw a fucking midget at a wall'
So basically you entered a dwarf throwing contest, ya fucking redneck
The Mancs have had some shit song based on bad moon rising for ages 'I see the Stretford end rising' or some such shit
Directors Bitter please.
fuck me, have brighton had a shot on target all night?
I was gonna say thats no small feat
but yknow.
Yes, it hit deGea's face.
They've now got one to the same tune as A Liverbird upon my Chest and are acting like it's so original when we've had ours for fucking years.
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.29]