« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50] 51   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May  (Read 25211 times)

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1960 on: Today at 09:40:23 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:35:32 pm
He had 3 players free on the left of him but as usual, right said Fred.
:lmao :lmao
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,540
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1961 on: Today at 09:40:27 pm »
What a disgusting showing from this ref

I can't believe he's kept Antony on the pitch
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,485
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1962 on: Today at 09:40:28 pm »
Antony avoiding a red was hilarious.

A disgusting kick, dissent at Officials and having go at Dunk.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,431
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1963 on: Today at 09:40:38 pm »
United will win this if they bring on Wout Carthorst on
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,906
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1964 on: Today at 09:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:36:10 pm
I headbutted a horse once.

You didnt have enough cash to pay her?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,500
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1965 on: Today at 09:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:37:36 pm
Fancy a pint?

Directors Bitter please.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,067
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1966 on: Today at 09:40:51 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 09:36:50 pm
haha pics or it didn't happen.
Its true like. Wasnt a scrap or anything. But yeah, i just picked the prick up and threw him about 5 feet across thge room at a wall

Everytime my bro sees one when were out with new people who dont know the story he bursts out laughing then has to tell everyone the story cos theyre like 'what ya laughing at?'
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,370
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1967 on: Today at 09:40:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:35:29 pm
Whos singing our/John Fogartys Jota song?

The Mancs have had some shit song based on bad moon rising for ages 'I see the Stretford end rising'  or some such shit
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1968 on: Today at 09:41:36 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:40:28 pm
Antony avoiding a red was hilarious.

A disgusting kick, dissent at Officials and having go at Dunk.

Imminent call from all corners for respect for officials oh wait
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,370
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1969 on: Today at 09:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:40:51 pm
Its true like. Wasnt a scrap or anything. But yeah, i just picked the prick up and threw him about 5 feet across thge room at a wall

Everytime my bro sees one when were out with new people who dont know the story he bursts out laughing then has to tell everyone the story cos theyre like 'what ya laughing at?'

So basically you entered a dwarf throwing contest, ya fucking redneck
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Carras Left Foot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,440
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1970 on: Today at 09:42:04 pm »
After the Mancs got a VAR penalty after a fucking game had ended, nothing shocks me anymore. Pure corruption.
Logged

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,551
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1971 on: Today at 09:42:17 pm »
Thought the Brighton crowd would be well up for this after the semi, they just cant be arsed.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,540
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1972 on: Today at 09:42:20 pm »
I am just stunned at Antony staying on the pitch now

That's the main story from this game now

Absolutely diabolical.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,485
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1973 on: Today at 09:42:28 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:41:36 pm
Imminent call from all corners for respect for officials oh wait

He seems so angry all the time.

Play the game with a smile and enjoy it.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,711
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1974 on: Today at 09:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:40:51 pm
Its true like. Wasnt a scrap or anything. But yeah, i just picked the prick up and threw him about 5 feet across thge room at a wall

Everytime my bro sees one when were out with new people who dont know the story he bursts out laughing then has to tell everyone the story cos theyre like 'what ya laughing at?'
:lmao
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,291
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1975 on: Today at 09:43:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:35:29 pm
Whos singing our/John Fogartys Jota song?

In fairness, the Mancs were singing their version of 'Bad Moon Rising' years (decades) ago.

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,004
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1976 on: Today at 09:43:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:40:54 pm
The Mancs have had some shit song based on bad moon rising for ages 'I see the Stretford end rising'  or some such shit

They've now got one to the same tune as A Liverbird upon my Chest and are acting like it's so original when we've had ours for fucking years.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,067
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1977 on: Today at 09:43:27 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:40:51 pm
Its true like. Wasnt a scrap or anything. But yeah, i just picked the prick up and threw him about 5 feet across thge room at a wall

Everytime my bro sees one when were out with new people who dont know the story he bursts out laughing then has to tell everyone the story cos theyre like 'what ya laughing at?'
Quote from: Capon Debaser on December  8, 2009, 11:58:35 pm
Get this then

I once got asked to sort out/have a word with gang of lads at some party.they'd been giving shit to all the parents(was a Double 18th for my brothers birds sister) and had some of the women in tears

So I go over and tell them to stop arsing around or they would be out.

next thing this fucking Dwarf(a proper one) stands on a chair and starts threatening me(hed been mouthing off since I walked over,shouting allsorts.)

so I picked him up and lobbed  him at a wall, then I grabbed another lad.but they didnt want to know by then...

I must've threw him about 5/6 feet across the room
Mad thing was. I just turned round to walk back to my seat and there was aboot 150/200 people with their jaws on the floor with alook that said 'He just threw a fucking midget at a wall'
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,551
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1978 on: Today at 09:44:25 pm »
Mitoma is so frustrating, always the wrong option in the box.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,370
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1979 on: Today at 09:44:52 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:43:27 pm
Mad thing was. I just turned round to walk back to my seat and there was aboot 150/200 people with their jaws on the floor with alook that said 'He just threw a fucking midget at a wall'

:lmao
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1980 on: Today at 09:45:03 pm »
Absolute fucking twaddle this Comms is on about. 

What fucking, free flowing, goal scoring games has he watched from the mancs this season?

They're on + fucking 10 goal difference you absolute brainwashed fucking puddleduck!!
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,067
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1981 on: Today at 09:46:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:41:59 pm
So basically you entered a dwarf throwing contest, ya fucking redneck
Yeah , and? What have you ever achieved in life Nob ed  ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,500
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1982 on: Today at 09:46:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:40:54 pm
The Mancs have had some shit song based on bad moon rising for ages 'I see the Stretford end rising'  or some such shit

Thats why they shouldnt deviate from their usual nursery rhyme based dirges only.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,431
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1983 on: Today at 09:46:21 pm »
United finally down to 10
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,519
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1984 on: Today at 09:46:25 pm »
Time for the fucking donkey
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,291
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1985 on: Today at 09:46:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:40:54 pm
The Mancs have had some shit song based on bad moon rising for ages 'I see the Stretford end rising'  or some such shit

I missed this reply, when I wrote mine.

Yeah. ;)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,906
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1986 on: Today at 09:47:01 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:43:27 pm
Mad thing was. I just turned round to walk back to my seat and there was aboot 150/200 people with their jaws on the floor with alook that said 'He just threw a fucking midget at a wall'

;D

I was gonna say thats no small feat but yknow.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,197
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1987 on: Today at 09:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:40:50 pm
Directors Bitter please.
I'll have a Ladyboy.
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,711
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1988 on: Today at 09:47:49 pm »
fuck me, have brighton had a shot on target all night?
Logged

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,838
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1989 on: Today at 09:47:54 pm »
Fuck sake Brighton. Just put it in the fucking net!
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1990 on: Today at 09:48:00 pm »
United's luck in this match is astounding. It's incredible to watch. Really.
Should have had two men sent off and conceded at least 3 goals. Madness.
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1991 on: Today at 09:48:23 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 09:47:49 pm
fuck me, have brighton had a shot on target all night?

Yes, it hit deGea's face.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,067
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1992 on: Today at 09:48:35 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:47:01 pm
;D

I was gonna say thats no small feat but yknow.
  ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,838
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1993 on: Today at 09:48:57 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 09:47:49 pm
fuck me, have brighton had a shot on target all night?

3 on, 10 off
5 on, 5 off for that other shite
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,500
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1994 on: Today at 09:49:05 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:48:23 pm
Yes, it hit deGea's face.

Thats pretty unlucky given how ridiculously thin it is.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,298
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1995 on: Today at 09:49:16 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:43:20 pm
They've now got one to the same tune as A Liverbird upon my Chest and are acting like it's so original when we've had ours for fucking years.

Werent Utd the first to sing youll never walk alone at a game? I recall reading that it was played after Munich and the crowd sang along.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1996 on: Today at 09:50:02 pm »
Marriner just not even hiding it now
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,540
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1997 on: Today at 09:50:13 pm »
What the fuck

This ref has been an absolute disgrace
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,099
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1998 on: Today at 09:50:41 pm »
Brighton's decision making in the final third is as questionable as this performance from Andre Marriner. But in very different ways.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1999 on: Today at 09:50:43 pm »
So close our boy
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50] 51   Go Up
« previous next »
 