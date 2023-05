Chelsea is a good example that just buying loads of players and spending money doesn't necessarily equate to success.



Needs a plan and it needs to be a manageable squad size. Having too many players is a hinderance. Having over 30 1st teamers must be unmanageable for any manager.



Some people were creaming themselves after Chelsea's January transfer window. It may turn out successful in the long term but short term is been absolutely disastrous on so many levels. All while putting themselves in a financial hole, both short term with regards to FFP (but may not matter as much if not in UEFA comps) and long term if these signings on 8 year deals turn out to be worthless after 2 seasons.



Don't think the squad size as such is that much of an issue. Every half decent manager should be able to come into a club, pick his team and the players he wants to use and basically try and ship out the rest. There's an issue, if the manager has no clue of what to do, isn't backed by the owner(s) or gets handed new players he doesn't want in the next transfer window.