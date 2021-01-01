I was really young when i saw Redknapp playing, what is the issue with Redknapp? Always thought he was a good player and captain of the team.
Was just never a fan just sort of summed up the Liverpool side around that time in that when they were good they were good but when they werent well they werent and could be quite easily bullied out of games hence why they very rarely beat Evertons dogs of war around then
The best run that Roy Evans side ever went in was in 95-96 season when he got injured snd we had a central midfield of Thomas and Barnes which went on a long unbeaten run , Redknapp got fit and straight away and replaced Thomas which was a weakness of Roy
No surprise to me that he went to Spurs as you always got the impression that he was a Spurs type player . Maybe Im being hard on him as I grew up under truly great Liverpool midfields that could not only play but could dish it out as well and well he wasnt that kind of player