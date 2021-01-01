I was really young when i saw Redknapp playing, what is the issue with Redknapp? Always thought he was a good player and captain of the team.



Was just never a fan just sort of summed up the Liverpool side around that time in that when they were good they were good but when they werent well they werent and could be quite easily bullied out of games hence why they very rarely beat Evertons dogs of war around thenThe best run that Roy Evans side ever went in was in 95-96 season when he got injured snd we had a central midfield of Thomas and Barnes which went on a long unbeaten run , Redknapp got fit and straight away and replaced Thomas which was a weakness of RoyNo surprise to me that he went to Spurs as you always got the impression that he was a Spurs type player . Maybe Im being hard on him as I grew up under truly great Liverpool midfields that could not only play but could dish it out as well and well he wasnt that kind of player