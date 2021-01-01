« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May  (Read 15375 times)

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,898
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1320 on: Yesterday at 10:38:10 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 10:14:25 pm
I wish. Leicester and Leeds wont pick up another point this season looking at their fixtures and that leaves Everton needing only 1 point, maybe 2 from games against Wolves and Bournemouth.

I think they'll need at least 2 after their GD gets smashed by both Brighton and City.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,618
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1321 on: Yesterday at 10:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:30:12 pm
I don't think those games are as winnable for Everton as this one was. Leicester are really bad - should have beaten Leeds but only drew.

The only thing that can possibly motivate Everton now is the desire to piss us off. :D

I was surprised how bad Leicester were. Didnt watch the whole game but you could see how nervous they were. They hardly won a ball in the air against Burnley Everton who kept on pumping it in.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,449
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1322 on: Yesterday at 10:38:54 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 10:34:36 pm
Apart from when they played us I havent seen one Leicester game and Im absolutely shocked at how utter shite they were and if it wasnt for the keeper pulling off three world class saves theyd have comfortably lost that game.
As for Madison hes a modern day Jamie Redknapp and a selfish prick to boot in taking that pen off the regular penalty taker 

Bit of a throwback but I dont think Redknapp missed a penalty for us did he? And dont think he took them ahead of more regular takers when they were fit?
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,567
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1323 on: Yesterday at 10:40:13 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:38:36 pm
I was surprised how bad Leicester were. Didnt watch the whole game but you could see how nervous they were. They hardly won a ball in the air against Burnley Everton who kept on pumping it in.

Well, there is a reason why Leicester are in the relegation battle ...
Logged

Offline Mozology

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1324 on: Yesterday at 10:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 10:13:37 pm
Why is that super fan shite? They're crap. They're just as capable of scabbing one win as they are not picking up a single point in their 4 remaining games. None of us actually know what is going to happen. It's too hard to predict. So give it a rest with the 'superfan' stuff eh? It's just people with a different opinion than you.

Yeah, you're right. I went overboard. Was just so pissed thinking about that Maddison miss
Logged

Offline Mozology

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1325 on: Yesterday at 10:45:00 pm »
TBF to Everton I thought they were looking far more likely to get a winner. Leicester were leggy.

That was some save by the Leicester keeper.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,464
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1326 on: Yesterday at 11:07:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:38:54 pm
Bit of a throwback but I dont think Redknapp missed a penalty for us did he? And dont think he took them ahead of more regular takers when they were fit?

He scored 3 pens, don't know if he missed any.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,224
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1327 on: Yesterday at 11:13:44 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 10:26:53 pm
Everton did their homework to be fair - 60 percent chance that Maddison would go down the middle - and Pickers knew that



I mean if Everton knew this, then so should Leicesters staff. Attention to detail
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1328 on: Yesterday at 11:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:13:44 pm
I mean if Everton knew this, then so should Leicesters staff. Attention to detail

They're coached by a PE teacher - what do you expect.

Shocking appointment.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,436
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1329 on: Yesterday at 11:48:10 pm »
I don't think I'll be less arsed to lose a prem game since 1995 if we loses to Leicester 😂😂 (providing 4th is defo gone)
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 02:02:21 am »
Brighton away and City at home - Everton are fucked. :D

Just need Forest (Southampton home, Chelsea away), Leicester (Fulham away, Liverpool home) to pick up some points in their next two.

Also, Everton finish with Wolves away and Bournemouth at home. They may not get any points until their last match. ;D
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 02:03:04 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:48:10 pm
I don't think I'll be less arsed to lose a prem game since 1995 if we loses to Leicester 😂😂 (providing 4th is defo gone)

Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Online MdArshad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 02:36:29 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:37:03 pm
That's an insult to Redknapp. He never strolled around the pitch expecting someone else to do his defensive work.

I was really young when i saw Redknapp playing, what is the issue with Redknapp? Always thought he was a good player and captain of the team.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,175
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 03:18:49 am »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 02:36:29 am
I was really young when i saw Redknapp playing, what is the issue with Redknapp? Always thought he was a good player and captain of the team.
Very very injury prone, when he played he was a quality player, but he couldn't be relied upon, much the same as Thiago (not that I'm comparing the two).
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 08:05:31 am »
I've not watched much of Leicester but surely they didn't perform worse under Rodgers than they did last night?!  If Leeds do go for a third manager and get even the smallest of bounces then Leicester are in a lot of trouble.

Whilst it was a decent point for Everton I think they will look at that as two points dropped as they were the better team for most of the match.  Stranger things have happened but I don't see them getting anything from their next two games so being ahead of Leeds, Leicester and Forest going into those games would have taken the pressure off a bit.  I expect they will finish with 32 points which may be enough to stay up but probably won't be.
Logged

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,404
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 08:29:18 am »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 02:36:29 am
I was really young when i saw Redknapp playing, what is the issue with Redknapp? Always thought he was a good player and captain of the team.

Was just never a fan just sort of summed up the Liverpool side around that time in that when they were good they were good but when they werent well they werent and could be quite easily bullied out of games hence why they very rarely beat Evertons dogs of war around then
The best run that Roy Evans side ever went in was in 95-96 season when he got injured snd we had a central midfield of Thomas and Barnes which went on a long unbeaten run , Redknapp got fit and straight away and replaced Thomas which was a weakness of Roy
No surprise to me that he went to Spurs as you always got the impression that he was a Spurs type player . Maybe Im being hard on him as I grew up under truly great Liverpool midfields that could not only play but could dish it out as well and well he wasnt that kind of player
Logged

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,404
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 08:31:08 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:48:10 pm
I don't think I'll be less arsed to lose a prem game since 1995 if we loses to Leicester 😂😂 (providing 4th is defo gone)

Judging by last night wed even have to top the shitshows we put on against Bournemouth, Forest and Wolves to lose to them
Logged

Online KennyDaggers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 08:49:59 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:38:10 pm
I think they'll need at least 2 after their GD gets smashed by both Brighton and City.

I think theresa decent chance they get points from both those games. Particularly City, who will have the league already won and will be preparing for the 2nd leg of the champions league semi final only a few days later. Id imagine that will still be a live game with them being away in first leg. Everton have already drew at the Etihad this season and have a decent record v City.

Its imperative Forest beat Southampton as I recon 31 points, just another 2 more, may keep Everton above them and Leeds if  they dont.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,460
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 08:53:17 am »
Quote from: KennyDaggers on Today at 08:49:59 am
I think theresa decent chance they get points from both those games. Particularly City, who will have the league already won and will be preparing for the 2nd leg of the champions league semi final only a few days later. Id imagine that will still be a live game with them being away in first leg. Everton have already drew at the Etihad this season and have a decent record v City.

Its imperative Forest beat Southampton as I recon 31 points, just another 2 more, may keep Everton above them and Leeds if  they dont.

City wont have the title wrapped up unless Arsenal implode.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,683
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 08:57:13 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:53:17 am
City wont have the title wrapped up unless Arsenal implode.

Might well be the case if they don't win tonight.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 