Think that a good point for Everton and probably leaves them safe. On the evidence of that, Leicester aren't getting a single point out of a run of Fulham (a), us (h), Newcastle (a) and West Ham (h). Don't think Leeds manage another point either out of City, Newcastle, West Ham or Tottenham. Whereas you'd fancy Everton to get something out of Wolves or Bournemouth - two points from four probably sees them escape narrowly, maybe even on GD.



If Forest beat Southampton, I think they're safe.