« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11] 12   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May  (Read 6902 times)

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,701
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #400 on: Today at 03:34:25 pm »
I crave the moment someone can't take any more and punches that tart Grealish, sending his hairband flying.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,155
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #401 on: Today at 03:35:22 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:34:25 pm
I crave the moment someone can't take any more and punches that tart Grealish, sending his hairband flying.
He's insufferable, him moving to Abu Dhabi just fit like a glove, the serial cheat joining the ultimate cheats.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #402 on: Today at 03:36:32 pm »
Newcastle have scored but think it's offside.

Yep disallowed.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #403 on: Today at 03:36:34 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:31:28 pm
Villa aren't getting anything here. If we don't win it's curtains for the top four I suppose.

Looking at the results now Id say its curtains anyway we are not reeling them in too few games left.
Logged

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,371
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #404 on: Today at 03:36:41 pm »
Good to see Fulham having a go here and staying in the game just a pity last season at this stage of games whoever City were playing were usually three, four or five down
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,204
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #405 on: Today at 03:36:43 pm »
Newcastle lead. Southampton are done
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #406 on: Today at 03:37:13 pm »
Surely Wilson is clearly off side   :butt
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,204
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #407 on: Today at 03:37:33 pm »
Off
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,341
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #408 on: Today at 03:38:12 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:17:07 pm
Leeds, Forest and Southampton I think will go.
Leeds, Everton and Southampton I reckon, Forest I reckon will get enough points.

Everton have to win tomorrow, their next few fixtures are highly unlikely to get them any points
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,943
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #409 on: Today at 03:38:44 pm »

'Fulham penalty shout against Manchester City on 68 mins' - https://dubz.co/c/4d1fb3


Bournemouth [3] - 1 Leeds United; Dominic Solanke 63 - https://dubz.co/c/836342
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,371
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #410 on: Today at 03:40:23 pm »
If Southampton hold on then this year theyve drew away at Newcastle, Utd and Arsenal
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,584
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #411 on: Today at 03:40:56 pm »
Newcastle are 2-1 up now.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,204
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #412 on: Today at 03:40:57 pm »
Newcastle lead
Logged

Online TankEngine10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #413 on: Today at 03:41:13 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 03:40:23 pm
If Southampton hold on then this year theyve drew away at Newcastle, Utd and Arsenal

Jinxed it mate.
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,564
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #414 on: Today at 03:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 03:40:23 pm
If Southampton hold on then this year theyve drew away at Newcastle, Utd and Arsenal
FFS
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,640
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #415 on: Today at 03:41:29 pm »
This Duran guy that just came on for Villa, strangely his first name is also Duran.

Also the Mancs just made the classis "Fred and Tony" non league double sub.
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,668
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #416 on: Today at 03:41:50 pm »
Anyone watching, do either Villa or Soton look like coming back?
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,584
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #417 on: Today at 03:41:52 pm »
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Today at 03:41:13 pm
Jinxed it mate.

Hell of a jinx, 3-1 now.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,663
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #418 on: Today at 03:41:53 pm »
Headed for some shit results this weekend.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,480
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #419 on: Today at 03:42:01 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:38:44 pm
'Fulham penalty shout against Manchester City on 68 mins' - https://dubz.co/c/4d1fb3

Firmly in "foul, but no chance Salah gets that" territory
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,401
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #420 on: Today at 03:42:24 pm »
Well this has all been a bit shit today.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,282
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #421 on: Today at 03:42:37 pm »
Callum Wilson replaced Gordon at HT and scored 2. No way Gordon is getting minutes ahead of him.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,668
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #422 on: Today at 03:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:41:29 pm
This Duran guy that just came on for Villa, strangely his first name is also Duran.

Also the Mancs just made the classis "Fred and Tony" non league double sub.
Djemba Djembas cousin?
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,640
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #423 on: Today at 03:42:51 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:41:50 pm
Anyone watching, do either Villa or Soton look like coming back?

villas carried the whole second half
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #424 on: Today at 03:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:41:29 pm
This Duran guy that just came on for Villa, strangely his first name is also Duran.

Wonder what Rio thinks of him.
Logged

Online TankEngine10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #425 on: Today at 03:43:44 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:41:50 pm
Anyone watching, do either Villa or Soton look like coming back?

Soton no chance anyway.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,414
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #426 on: Today at 03:44:00 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:41:53 pm
Headed for some shit results this weekend.

Yep. Theyre not looking like cracking are they. Still want us to win every game (obviously) and see where it gets us.

Ive made peace with no top 4 but wouldnt want to finish outside of the Europes League slots and still a bit of work to do to make sure that happens. Lets take our frustrations out on twatting Spurs.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #427 on: Today at 03:44:02 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:41:53 pm
Headed for some shit results this weekend.

Yep but ones I totally expected not one result so far is a shock
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,668
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #428 on: Today at 03:44:10 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:42:51 pm
villas carried the whole second half
Come on the Villains
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,943
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #429 on: Today at 03:44:16 pm »

Newcastle United [2] - 1 Southampton; Theo Walcott own-goal 79 - https://dubz.co/c/860bd0

Newcastle United [3] - 1 Southampton; Callum Wilson on 81 - https://dubz.co/c/805198
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,414
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #430 on: Today at 03:45:17 pm »
Does Alvarez wear a toupee?
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #431 on: Today at 03:45:38 pm »
Maguire looking to come on so maybe still a chance for Villa  :-X
Logged

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,371
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #432 on: Today at 03:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 03:40:23 pm
If Southampton hold on then this year theyve drew away at Newcastle, Utd and Arsenal

While Im on a roll Everton will win tomorrow and avoid relegation
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #433 on: Today at 03:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:41:29 pm
This Duran guy that just came on for Villa, strangely his first name is also Duran.


His name is Jhon.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,640
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #434 on: Today at 03:47:34 pm »
Fred gets a yellow for kicking the ball away then tries to claim he didn't kick the ball away.
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,640
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #435 on: Today at 03:49:39 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 03:46:30 pm
His name is Jhon.

Notoriously. He's playing hungry liker a wolf, thats all i know.
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,109
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #436 on: Today at 03:49:47 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:42:47 pm
Djemba Djembas cousin?

And Neville Neville's mate.  ;)






Neville Neville, you've torn your dress
Neville Neville, your face is a mess
Neville Neville, how could they know?
Hot tramp, I love you so!


Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,371
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #437 on: Today at 03:50:21 pm »
I know theyre going to get top four but Utd are really no better than under Ole
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,109
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #438 on: Today at 03:50:26 pm »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 03:45:38 pm
Maguire looking to come on so maybe still a chance for Villa  :-X

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,282
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #439 on: Today at 03:50:52 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:41:29 pm
This Duran guy that just came on for Villa, strangely his first name is also Duran.

Also the Mancs just made the classis "Fred and Tony" non league double sub.
His real name is Stephen Duffy
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11] 12   Go Up
« previous next »
 