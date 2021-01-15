I crave the moment someone can't take any more and punches that tart Grealish, sending his hairband flying.
Villa aren't getting anything here. If we don't win it's curtains for the top four I suppose.
Leeds, Forest and Southampton I think will go.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
If Southampton hold on then this year theyve drew away at Newcastle, Utd and Arsenal
Jinxed it mate.
'Fulham penalty shout against Manchester City on 68 mins' - https://dubz.co/c/4d1fb3
This Duran guy that just came on for Villa, strangely his first name is also Duran.Also the Mancs just made the classis "Fred and Tony" non league double sub.
Anyone watching, do either Villa or Soton look like coming back?
Headed for some shit results this weekend.
Crosby Nick never fails.
villas carried the whole second half
His name is Jhon.
Djemba Djembas cousin?
Maguire looking to come on so maybe still a chance for Villa
