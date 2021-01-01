« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May  (Read 5180 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #280 on: Today at 02:06:14 pm »
Greatest league in the world etc.. etc..
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #281 on: Today at 02:06:43 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:23:11 pm
Which two o'clock game is everyone watching guys?

:)

Midsomer Murders according to the missus - probably less quality acting on show than the Newcastle match
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #282 on: Today at 02:07:47 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:05:54 pm
Fulham 0 - [1] Manchester City; Haaland penalty on 3' - https://dubz.co/c/1076ec
Proper Roy of the Rovers stuff.
How do they do it?  ::)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #283 on: Today at 02:09:55 pm »
Arsenal fans can feel our pain at least. Anyone but Liverpool aye?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #284 on: Today at 02:10:31 pm »
Rashford.  ::)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #285 on: Today at 02:10:57 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 02:06:43 pm
Midsomer Murders according to the missus - probably less quality acting on show than the Newcastle match

 :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #286 on: Today at 02:11:32 pm »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #287 on: Today at 02:13:56 pm »
Red Mancs doing the 'full-back to midfield' thing with Dalot.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #288 on: Today at 02:14:52 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 02:09:55 pm
Arsenal fans can feel our pain at least. Anyone but Liverpool aye?
Careful.
Someone will accuse you of wanting the sportwashers to win the title over another team.  ::)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #289 on: Today at 02:14:58 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:13:56 pm
Red Mancs doing the 'full-back to midfield' thing with Dalot.

Never seen a player look more like a waiter.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #290 on: Today at 02:16:27 pm »
Fulham score :)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #291 on: Today at 02:17:38 pm »
hahahahaha

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #292 on: Today at 02:18:01 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 02:16:27 pm
Fulham score :)

Get in

I really don't want the cheats making it 5 titles out of a possible 6
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #293 on: Today at 02:18:42 pm »

Fulham [1] - 1 Manchester City; Carlos Vinicius goal on 15' - https://dubz.co/c/7d642e
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #294 on: Today at 02:18:43 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:13:56 pm
Red Mancs doing the 'full-back to midfield' thing with Dalot.

Let's be real everyone is copying Pep. He started it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #295 on: Today at 02:18:44 pm »
Young Harry Wilson with an excellent assist, future red (literally) ginger Harrison Reed in on the celebration. You love to see it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #296 on: Today at 02:18:58 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 02:18:01 pm
Get in

I really don't want the cheats making it 5 titles out of a possible 6

Spoiler alert. They will!

They could lose this and be ok. Or draw two and still win it. Have to drop 5 points dont they?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
« Reply #297 on: Today at 02:19:17 pm »
They've scored too early, City will get another 2-3
