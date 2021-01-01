Which two o'clock game is everyone watching guys?
Fulham 0 - [1] Manchester City; Haaland penalty on 3' - https://dubz.co/c/1076ec
Midsomer Murders according to the missus - probably less quality acting on show than the Newcastle match
Arsenal fans can feel our pain at least. Anyone but Liverpool aye?
Red Mancs doing the 'full-back to midfield' thing with Dalot.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Fulham score
Get in I really don't want the cheats making it 5 titles out of a possible 6
