Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May

Mozology

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 05:08:15 pm
FFS that was Everton down if Forest won today. You could see Forest beat Saints at home, 36 points, no way were Everton reaching that.

Leeds and Saints are gone so it was between Leicester and Everton and I fancy Leicester to win on Monday.

Everton are gonna stay up at Forest's expense.

 :no :no :no :butt :butt :butt

a little break

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 05:08:52 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 05:03:14 pm
For all the bedwetters here's the maths

Leicester beat Everton they go 4 points clear
Forest beat Southampton they go 5 points clear
Forget Leeds they're down

Leicester's GD will be at least +13 better than Everton's if they beat them so they need 5 points from Brighton away, Abu Dhabi home, Wolves away & Bournemouth home, that's a team that's won 6 games and scored 25 goals all season, if they beat Leicester then fair play but that game is all or nothing

I reckon they'll at least draw with Leicester at home, they'll at least draw with Wolves away and will beat on-the-beach Bournemouth at home on the final day to say up.
koptommy93

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 05:08:53 pm
the ev are still fucked
Onward Liverpudlian

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 05:09:32 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 05:03:14 pm
For all the bedwetters here's the maths

Leicester beat Everton they go 4 points clear
Forest beat Southampton they go 5 points clear
Forget Leeds they're down

Leicester's GD will be at least +13 better than Everton's if they beat them so they need 5 points from Brighton away, Abu Dhabi home, Wolves away & Bournemouth home, that's a team that's won 6 games and scored 25 goals all season, if they beat Leicester then fair play but that game is all or nothing

Thanks, you've made me feel a bit hopeful. However my gut tells me Everton will be floating on top of the pan come the end of the season though. Our main hope then is a major points reduction for all their cheating.
PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 05:09:43 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 05:08:15 pm
FFS that was Everton down if Forest won today. You could see Forest beat Saints at home, 36 points, no way were Everton reaching that.

Leeds and Saints are gone so it was between Leicester and Everton and I fancy Leicester to win on Monday.

Everton are gonna stay up at Forest's expense.

 :no :no :no :butt :butt :butt

Nah, it will be Leeds staying at Forest's expense, and I don't mind that ...
Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 05:09:47 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 05:08:52 pm
I reckon they'll at least draw with Leicester at home, they'll at least draw with Wolves away and will beat on-the-beach Bournemouth at home on the final day to say up.

Leicester is away. Only Forest have a worse away record.
Romford_Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 05:10:59 pm
Quote from: TobyLFC on Yesterday at 04:58:28 pm
Did they seriously just draw the offside line against another Brentford player?? Looked like it

Nah it was a defenders massive foot unfortunately
a little break

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 05:12:30 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 05:09:47 pm
Leicester is away. Only Forest have a worse away record.

Oh I didn't realise that, that changes things.

Still think they get something from Wolves and Bournemouth though. I want them gone so very much.
Lycan

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 05:13:27 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 05:08:53 pm
the ev are still fucked

 Thats the most positive thing you've posted in a long time.
PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 05:13:37 pm
People need to calm down. Everton are hopeless. They are going down. The only question is, who will join them and Southampton? Forest, Leeds or Leicester?
rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 05:14:57 pm
At the start I would have said the Brentford-Forest game could have gone either way but that was a big opportunity that Nottingham have blown, particularly given how poor their away record is. 37 points should be well enough points to keep a side up
Mozology

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 05:20:51 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:13:37 pm
People need to calm down. Everton are hopeless. They are going down. The only question is, who will join them and Southampton? Forest, Leeds or Leicester?

Leeds are getting 2 points tops from their last 5 games

Forest are now fucked.

It's them two joining Southampton
Shankly998

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 05:44:08 pm
If Leicester win that's Everton down they're not getting anymore points aside from Bournemouth on the last day of the season maybe. Wolves have more to play for after today
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 05:44:27 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 05:20:51 pm
Leeds are getting 2 points tops from their last 5 games

Forest are now fucked.

It's them two joining Southampton

How are they fucked?

Of their last 4 games they can foreseeable get points in at least 2 of them (3 if you count Chelsea being shite)

Everton are relying on their away from jumping up against Leicester and Wolves, and not being down by the time they play Bournemouth

Today would have been a bonus away against a good Brentford side
Lycan

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 05:50:59 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:13:37 pm
People need to calm down. Everton are hopeless. They are going down. The only question is, who will join them and Southampton? Forest, Leeds or Leicester?

Don't often agree with Peter, but I think he is right. The shite are still in the thick of this. They have to beat Leicester.
FiSh77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 05:56:52 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 05:44:27 pm
How are they fucked?

Of their last 4 games they can foreseeable get points in at least 2 of them (3 if you count Chelsea being shite)

Everton are relying on their away from jumping up against Leicester and Wolves, and not being down by the time they play Bournemouth

Today would have been a bonus away against a good Brentford side

RAWK isn't it?

You'd think Everton were gonna turn into world beaters overnight going off of some on here



Just to cover my arse I said sometime after the Fulham game they need to get some minutes into Calvert Lewin for those final 2 games and hope he's sharp enough to grab a couple of winners, that's the only way I see them staying up, other than that it'll be down to pure luck
rob1966

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 06:09:30 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 05:08:15 pm
FFS that was Everton down if Forest won today. You could see Forest beat Saints at home, 36 points, no way were Everton reaching that.

Leeds and Saints are gone so it was between Leicester and Everton and I fancy Leicester to win on Monday.

Everton are gonna stay up at Forest's expense.

 :no :no :no :butt :butt :butt



Forest will get something at Chelsea and they'll beat Arsenal.
PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 06:34:27 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 05:20:51 pm
Leeds are getting 2 points tops from their last 5 games

Forest are now fucked.

It's them two joining Southampton

Out of Forest, Leeds and Everton, the bitters are looking the worst at the moment. And have 2 points less. And the worst fixtures ...
Fitzy.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 29th April - 4th May
Reply #258 on: Today at 12:36:12 pm
Which channel is the Old Firm on?
