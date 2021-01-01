Leeds are getting 2 points tops from their last 5 games



Forest are now fucked.



It's them two joining Southampton



How are they fucked?Of their last 4 games they can foreseeable get points in at least 2 of them (3 if you count Chelsea being shite)Everton are relying on their away from jumping up against Leicester and Wolves, and not being down by the time they play BournemouthToday would have been a bonus away against a good Brentford side