For all the bedwetters here's the mathsLeicester beat Everton they go 4 points clearForest beat Southampton they go 5 points clearForget Leeds they're downLeicester's GD will be at least +13 better than Everton's if they beat them so they need 5 points from Brighton away, Abu Dhabi home, Wolves away & Bournemouth home, that's a team that's won 6 games and scored 25 goals all season, if they beat Leicester then fair play but that game is all or nothing
FFS that was Everton down if Forest won today. You could see Forest beat Saints at home, 36 points, no way were Everton reaching that.Leeds and Saints are gone so it was between Leicester and Everton and I fancy Leicester to win on Monday.Everton are gonna stay up at Forest's expense.
I reckon they'll at least draw with Leicester at home, they'll at least draw with Wolves away and will beat on-the-beach Bournemouth at home on the final day to say up.
Did they seriously just draw the offside line against another Brentford player?? Looked like it
Leicester is away. Only Forest have a worse away record.
the ev are still fucked
People need to calm down. Everton are hopeless. They are going down. The only question is, who will join them and Southampton? Forest, Leeds or Leicester?
Leeds are getting 2 points tops from their last 5 gamesForest are now fucked.It's them two joining Southampton
How are they fucked?Of their last 4 games they can foreseeable get points in at least 2 of them (3 if you count Chelsea being shite)Everton are relying on their away from jumping up against Leicester and Wolves, and not being down by the time they play Bournemouth Today would have been a bonus away against a good Brentford side
